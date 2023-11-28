Top 10 Best bronze trash can with lid bathroom Reviews

Top 10 Rated bronze trash can with lid bathroom in 2023 Comparison Table
- CONVENIENT SIZE: 5 liter / 1.3 gallon round trash can for a bathroom or other small space; multiple sizes available for every room
- EVERYDAY USE: Removable bucket and carry handle ensure easy, convenient trash disposal
- DURABLE: Stainless steel, smudge-resistant exterior and heavy duty plastic inner bucket for reliable strength
- QUIET OPERATION: Manual foot lever and soft close lid for ultra-quiet opening and closing
- PRODUCT DIMENSIONS: 10.6 x 8.5 x 10.7 inches (LxWxH)
- HANDS-FREE PEDAL: Long-lasting pedal stands up to daily use and removes the need to touch the lid during waste disposal to keep hands clean.
- DURABLE DESIGN: The seamless construction and strong resin material make the container easy to clean and long-lasting.
- LINERLOCK TECHNOLOGY: LinerLock bag arms secure the trash bag to the rim of the can to prevent the bag from slipping.
- PERFECT FOR ANY ROOM IN THE HOME: Rubbermaid's timeless designs are perfect for any room in the home, be it the kitchen, laundry room, bathroom, or nursery.
- MADE IN USA: Recognized as a “Brand of the Century”, Rubbermaid is one of only 100 companies named as having an impact on the American way of life. Rubbermaid waste products are proudly designed in Huntersville, NC and manufactured in Winfield, Kansas.
- NOTICE FOR CUSTOMERS - This product is a motion sensor trash can. Customers need to install 2 AA batteries as well as follow the steps to put on the garbage bag to ensure the bin works properly. In the process of use, please do not hesitate to contact us immediately if any problem occurs.
- SMART SENSOR - Our fully-developed sensing technology reduces unnecessary openings and extends battery life. The lid stays open if you keep your hands above the infrared motion sensor, which improves user experience greatly. Lid closes after 5 seconds automatically if none movement is detected by sensor. Product powered by 2 AA batteries (not included).
- MEASUREMENT - 11''L×7''W×12''H, 2 Gallons, durable ABS materials.
- WATER-RESISTANT - Advanced IPX5 waterproof technology prevents water or humid environment from damaging the unit. Leaving none water stain on surface after rinse.
- STYLISH & UNIQUE DESIGN - The appearance of this product is equipped with novel wave stripes, bringing visual aesthetics along with being anti-slip. With its modern oval-shaped design, the commercial trash can turns out to be great in bathroom, kitchen and other rooms while taking up less space.
- CONVENIENT ACCESS: Open top allows for convenient, touch-free waste disposal
- STEEL CONSTRUCTION: Durable steel construction utilizes 30% Post Consumer Recycled steel
- SNAG FREE: Curled rim prevents clothing from snagging on wastebasket and adds strength when lifting or carrying
- CLEAN FINISH: Epoxy coated finish keeps the silver wastebasket looking clean and prevents tarnishing
- PROTECTS FLOOR: Vinyl ring along the bottom of the wastebasket protects floors from scratching
- ♻[Stainless steel] - stainless steel material is polished, with stainless steel , it shows that it is not just a trash can in appearance, the modern technology appearance gives it a good decorative effect, can be placed in the room Good match to the room decor, looks more beautiful.
- ♻[100% AUTOMATIC] - Trash uses infrared technology.Powered by 4 C batteries(not included). When an object approaches the trash can,Hands-free operation lid opens within 0.3 seconds when in range of the sensor, and the lid will automatically close after staying for 7 seconds.
- ♻[13 GALLON ULTRA-LARGE CAPACITY] - 13 gallons trasn can absolutely meet your daily use, in the kitchen table next to an auto trash bin, you will be more convenient to deal with kitchen waste. The regular 13 gallon garbage bag in the supermarket can be used in our garbage can, and it's kind of you to use a bigger bag. The lid of the trash can is removable, it’s convenient for you to put in and take out the garbage bag.
- ♻[STRONG &FASHIONABLE APPEARANCE ] - Our kitchen trash can is made of high quality stainless steel with a stainless steel wire drawing surface. The oval body with a sloping lid makes the Garbage Can look even more cool and beautiful. Buying our stainless steel trash bin is a great deal for you.
- ♻[EASY TO CLEAN & ISOLATED SMELL ] - Our kitchen trash can is treated with stainless steel wire drawing, which makes it very convenient to clean up the trash bin. The dirt on the surface of the stainless steel garbage can be easily removed with only a rag. If you don't want the whole house to smell like you don't like, you need to make sure that the lid of the bathroom trash can is always closed, and good sealing makes this possible.
- Perfect for Narrow Spaces - This Cesun 6L step trash can has a slim shape that makes it a great fit in a bathroom or wherever space is tight. Are you still annoyed that the narrow space in the room being wasted? Get it now to improve the space utilization.
- Soft Close & Stay-Open Lid - Free your hands, the lid opens and closes smoothly and silently with a push of the pedal as quiet as flipping a book, don’t worry about disturbing the rest of your family. Fix the lid at 90° to stay open as long as you need.
- Durable Steel Pedal - Upgrade foot pedal combines stainless steel tread with plastic material, making a lighter and more comfortable pedaling experience. Engineered to last over 150,000 steps, allowing you to step more than 20 steps a day for 20 years.
- Anti-Rust & No Finger Print - The stainless steel body looks great, the dirt can be easily cleaned with just water and cloth, and is functional with finger print resistance, making the trash can still looks like new after long-time usage.
- Excellent Sealing Ability - The lid fits closely to the mouth of the trash can, avoid garbage exposure, contains all odors. And the lid design can effectively prevent your pets from getting into it and messing up your room with trash.
- STRONG STEEL PEDAL - simplehuman's strong steel pedal is engineered to last over 150,000 steps — that's more than 20 steps a day for 20 years.
- SILENT CLOSE LID - simplehuman's patented lid shox technology controls the motion of the lid for a slow, silent close.
- PERFECT FOR BATHROOMS - Fits well in bathrooms or wherever space is limited.
- REMOVABLE INNER BUCKET - Inner bucket lifts out for easy trash disposal.
- REPLACEMENT BUCKET AVAILABLE - If your bucket gets messy over time, freshen up your can with an inexpensive replacement bucket.
- CONVENIENT SIZE: 10 liter / 2.6 gallon trash can offers a slim profile designed to fit in narrow spaces; multiple sizes available for every room
- EVERYDAY USE: Stay-open lid, removable bucket, and carry handle ensure easy, convenient trash disposal
- DURABLE: Stainless steel, smudge-resistant exterior and heavy duty plastic inner bucket for reliable strength
- QUIET OPERATION: Manual foot lever and soft close lid for ultra-quiet opening and closing
- PRODUCT DIMENSIONS: 12.4 x 7.3 x 15.4 inches (LxWxH)
SMART SENSOR TECHNOLOGY - This bathroom trash can features an advanced infrared motion sensor that opens the lid automatically and closes it after 5 seconds of inactivity, saving energy and improving user experience.Product powered by 2 AA batteries (not included).
- SMART SENSOR TECHNOLOGY - This bathroom trash can features an advanced infrared motion sensor that opens the lid automatically and closes it after 5 seconds of inactivity, saving energy and improving user experience.Product powered by 2 AA batteries (not included).
- WATERPROOF AND DURABLE - Made of high-quality ABS materials and equipped with IPX5 waterproof technology, this 2.2-gallon automatic trash can is resistant to water and humidity, ensuring long-lasting and clean use.
- SPACE-SAVING DESIGN -12''L×6''W×8''H. With its slim and stylish design, this garbage can fits perfectly in any bathroom, kitchen, or other room while taking up minimal space.
- EASY TO USE AND MAINTAIN - No need for complicated installation or maintenance. Just insert 2 AA batteries (not included), put them in the garbage bag, and enjoy a hassle-free and odor-free waste disposal.
- Fits almost everywhere: A stylish small trash can with a modern slim design that looks great and easily fits into narrow openings and small spaces. Fits well in bathrooms, Kitchen, offices or wherever space is limited.
- Compact design: This rectangular slim Garbage can is the perfect size for storing inside cabinets, underneath counters, under sinks and other small nooks and spaces in your bathroom; The small bathroom trash cans with lids tuck conveniently next to the toilet or beside a shower or bathtub and keep garbage, recycling, and other small items out of sight.
- Pop-up design lid: The small trash can is design with a pop-up design lid, just need simply tap the button to open or closed the lid. The press top lid can allows you to store it in plain sight; The trash is contained out of view.The plastic ring can fix the garbage bag and prevent the garbage bag from slipping away.
- Efficient and Durable: Crafted from premium-grade ABS material, this small trash can with lid boasts high durability and resistance to wear and tear. With a compact 2.6-gallon capacity wastebasket, it's ideal for use in your bathroom, bedroom, or office. Its lightweight design allows for effortless transportation, making it a flexible solution for your disposal needs. Additionally, our slim garbage bin is simple to clean and maintain, ensuring it remains a practical addition to your space.
- Thoughtfully sized and good price: Measures 8.74"(L) x 6.22" (D)x 13.11"(H); 2.6 Gallon/10 Liter Capacity.
Our Best Choice: simplehuman 50 Liter / 13 Gallon Semi-Round Kitchen Step Trash Can, Mocha Plastic with Secure Slide Lock
SILENT Shut LID – Patented lid shox technology controls the motion of the lid for a sluggish, silent close.
LOCK THE LID SHUT – A slide lock securely locks the lid to help retain pets and curious children from receiving into the trash.
Remain-Open LID – The lid stays open up for as long as you like — ideal for extended chores.
SEMI-Spherical Condition – House productive semi-spherical condition is terrific for high-site visitors parts.
Massive Ability – Suitable for large families or fast paced households.
Tailor made In good shape LINERS – Our code P liners are developed to in good shape this can properly so they never slip, and they keep absolutely hidden. Additional-thick plastic and double-seam construction protect against rips and tears.