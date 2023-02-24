Top 10 Best brita water filter replacement faucet Reviews

Top 10 Best brita water filter replacement faucet in 2023 Comparison Table
Brita Standard Water Filter Replacements for Pitchers and Dispensers, Lasts 2 Months, Reduces Chlorine Taste and Odor, 6 Count
- Get great-tasting water with Brita Standard water filter replacement
- Switch to Brita and you can save money and replace 1800 single-use plastic bottles* a year
- Reduce Chlorine (taste & odor) Mercury, Copper, Zinc, Cadmium
- For the best tasting water, replace your water filter after 40 gallons or approximately every 2 months; Brita Standard filters last 2x longer than ZeroWater filters
- Compatible with all Brita pitchers and dispensers except Stream; Brita water filters are simple to replace with a pull top cap for easy removal; *16.9 oz water bottle
Brita Elite Water Filter Replacements for Pitchers and Dispensers, Reduces 99% of Lead from Tap Water, Lasts 6 Months, 2 Count
- Get cleaner*, great-tasting, water without the waste^ with Brita Elite water filter replacements; you can save money and replace 1,800 single-use plastic water bottles^ per year; Packaging may vary
- Reduces 99% of lead, filters Chlorine (taste and odor), Cadmium, Mercury, Benzene, Asbestos, and more; Brita Elite filters out more than 3x the contaminants vs. standard Brita filters*
- The Brita Elite lasts 3x longer than Pur filters and 6x longer than standard ZeroWater filters; only replace the Brita Elite water filter 2x a year, about 6 months**
- Compatible with all Brita pitchers and dispensers except Stream; just insert filter into reservoir, line up pitcher notch with filter groove, press firmly to ensure tight seal
- Blue in color and made without BPA, Brita Elite filters feature a pull-top cap for easy removal and with no presoaking, filter installation is fast and simple
Brita XL Water Filter Dispenser for Tap and Drinking Water with 1 Standard Filter, Lasts 2 Months, 27-Cup Capacity, BPA Free, Grey
- The UltraMax water dispenser is made without BPA and can hold 27 cups of water, enough to fill nine 24-ounce reusable water bottles; packaging may vary
- Get great tasting water without the waste; by switching to Brita, you can save money^ and replace 1,800 single-use plastic water bottles a year
- This space efficient filtered water dispenser is fridge friendly, features an easy locking lid and precision pour spigot; Height 10.47"; Width 5.67"; Length/Depth 14.37"; Weight 3 pounds
- Brita is the #1 water filter§ reducing chlorine (taste and odor), Mercury, Copper, and more***; get cleaner**, filtered water with a helpful sticker indicator that makes filter reminders effortless
- Compatible with Elite and Standard filters; replace your Elite filter after 120 gallons or approximately every 6 months or Standard filter after 40 gallons or approximately every 2 months
Brita Stream Water Filter Replacements for Stream Pitchers and Dispensers, Lasts 2 Months, Reduces Chlorine Taste and Odor, 3 Count
- Get great-tasting water with Brita Stream water filter replacement
- Switch to Brita water filters and you can save money and replace 1800 single-use plastic bottles* a year
- Reduce Chlorine (taste & odor) and more impurities that could be found in tap water**
- For the best tasting water, replace your water filter after 40 gallons or approximately every 2 months
- Compatible with all Brita Stream systems; Stream filters are simple to replace by inserting the filter into the cage with a simple click; *16.9 oz water bottle; **See certifications
Brita Large Water Filter Pitcher for Tap and Drinking Water with 1 Standard Filter, Lasts 2 Months, 10-Cup Capacity, BPA Free, White (Design May Vary)
- The BPA-free Everyday water pitcher with filter holds 10 cups of water, enough to fill 3 24-ounce reusable water bottles; Product reservoir and lid may vary
- Get great-tasting water without the waste; by switching to Brita, you can save money and replace 1,800 single-use plastic water bottles* a year
- This space efficient Brita pitcher fits perfectly on refrigerator shelves, features an easy-fill locking lid and is easy to pour; Height 10.47"; Width 5.59"; Length/Depth 10.94"; Weight 2.29 pounds
- Brita is the #1 water filter** reducing chlorine (taste & odor), Mercury, Copper, Zinc and Cadmium; always get cleaner***, filtered water with an electronic indicator that makes filter reminders effortless
- Compatible with Longlast and Standard water filters; for the freshest tasting water, replace your Longlast filter after 120 gallons or approximately every 6 months or Standard filter after 40 gallons or approximately every 2 months; *16.9 oz water;**Based on IRI data;***vs. tap
Brita XL Water Filter Dispenser for Tap and Drinking Water with 1 Standard Filter, Lasts 2 Months 27-Cup Capacity, BPA Free, Black
- The UltraMax water dispenser is made without BPA and can hold 27 cups of water, enough to fill nine 24-ounce reusable water bottles; packaging may vary
- Get great tasting water without the waste; by switching to Brita, you can save money^ and replace 1,800 single-use plastic water bottles a year
- This space efficient filtered water dispenser is fridge friendly, features an easy locking lid and precision pour spigot; Height 10.47"; Width 5.67"; Length/Depth 14.37"; Weight 3 pounds
- Brita is the #1 water filter§ reducing chlorine (taste and odor), Mercury, Copper, and more***; get cleaner**, filtered water with a helpful sticker indicator that makes filter reminders effortless
- Compatible with Elite and Standard filters; replace your Elite filter after 120 gallons or approximately every 6 months or Standard filter after 40 gallons or approximately every 2 months
Brita Water Filter Pitcher for Tap and Drinking Water with 1 Standard Filter, Lasts 2 Months, 6-Cup Capacity, BPA Free, Red
- This Metro water pitcher is made without BPA, easy to fill, fits in most fridges and can hold 6 cups of water, enough to fill 2 24-ounce reusable water bottles; Packaging may vary
- This space efficient Brita pitcher is fridge friendly, features an easy-fill lid to make refills a breeze; Height 9.8"; Width 4.45"; Length/Depth 9.37"; Weight 1.39 pounds
- Water without the single-use bottle waste; by using to Brita, you can replace up to 1,800 16.9 fl oz single-use plastic water bottles a year
- Reduce 99% lead, Chlorine (taste and odor), Cadmium, Mercury, Benzene, Asbestos, and more*, while an electronic indicator makes filter reminders effortless
- Compatible with Elite and Standard filters; replace your Elite filter after 120 gallons or approximately every 6 months or Standard filter after 40 gallons or approximately every 2 months
Brita Water Filter for Sink, Faucet Mount Water Filtration System for Tap Water with 1 Replacement Filter, Reduces 99% of Lead, Chrome
- Basic Brita faucet water filter attaches to your standard faucet making tap water cleaner* and great-tasting; filtration system is easy to install; no tools required
- Get great-tasting water without the waste; by switching to Brita, you can save money and replace 1800 single-use water bottles** per year
- The space efficient design attaches directly to your faucet giving you the choice of filtered or unfiltered water; Available in white and chrome color with a filter indicator for easy replacement reminders; Height 5.28"; Width 4.8"; Depth 2.26"; Weight .84 pounds
- Reduce 99% of lead, chlorine (taste and odor), asbestos, particulates, Benzene, and more; a helpful status indicator lets you know when to replace the filter with an easy 1-click filter replacement
- Replace your faucet mount water filter every 100 gallons or approximately every 4 months to keep water tasting great; this tap water filter fits standard faucets only, does not fit pull-out or spray style faucets
Brita Large Water Filter Pitcher for Tap and Drinking Water with SmartLight Filter Change Indicator + 1 Standard Filter, Lasts 2 Months, 10-Cup Capacity, Black
- This Everyday water pitcher is made without BPA, easy to fill, fits in most fridges and can hold 10 cups of water, enough to fill 3 24-ounce reusable water bottles; Packaging may vary
- This space efficient Brita pitcher is fridge friendly, features an easy-fill lid to make refills a breeze; Height 10.7"; Width 5.4"; Length/Depth 10.1"; Weight 1.3 pounds
- Get great tasting water without the waste^; by switching to Brita, you can save money and replace 1,800 16.9 fl oz single-use plastic water bottles a year
- Only Brita filters are certified to reduce Chlorine (taste and odor), Copper, Mercury and Cadmium* in Brita systems, while an electronic indicator makes filter reminders effortless
- Standard filters are compatible with all Brita pitchers and dispensers except Stream; replace the Brita Standard water filter every 2 months**
AQUA CREST NSF Certified Water Filter, Replacement for Pur® RF9999® Faucet Water Filter, Pur® Faucet Model FM-2500V, FM-3700, PFM150W, PFM350V, PFM400H, Pur-0A1 (Pack of 3), Model No.: AQU-CF08A
- ⭐Note: Please soak the filter in clean tap water for 3 minutes to flush the filter and release the bubbles before using.⭐
- 💧 【NSF certifications】Tested and certified by NSF International against NSF/ANSI standard 42 for the reduction of chlorine, taste and odor, and to NSF/ANSI 372 for lead-free material. For detailed NSF certification information: Visit the NSF official website, type " AQU-CF08A" into "Brand name/ Trade name/ Model" bar and click the "Search" button.
- 💧 【High-efficiency filtration】AQUACREST faucet water filter uses premium natural coconut activated carbon block with a reduction rate of chlorine up to 97.2%. By its outstanding filtration performance, the filter can effectively reduce sediments, large particles, rust, taste and odor, which are tested by a third lab, to improve the drinking experience. (The activated carbon is made from natural coconut shells. Please confirm whether you are allergic to it.)
- 💧 【Long-lasting service life】This filter has a long-lasting service life. Please replace the filter every 3months to enjoy healthy drinking water, and please note that the specific replacement time may vary based on water quality.
- 💧【 Stronger water flow】AQUACREST faucet filter meets the requirements of both high efficiency and rapid filtration without waiting for premium filtered water.
Our Best Choice: Brita Replacement Water Filter for Pitchers, 3 Count
Our rating: (4.7 / 5)
