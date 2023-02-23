Top 10 Best brita sink filter replacement Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Max Strength Pro Replacement Water Filters



Compatible with the following models:

Brita Classic, Mavea Classic, Atlantis, Bella, Classic, Slim, Soho, Space Saver, Chrome, Everyday, Grand, Marina, Monterey, Pacifica, Vintage, Wave, Ultramax, Pitcher & PUR Advantage, PUR Ultima, Brita 766229, Mavea 1001529, Mavea 10171019 & Mavea 107007.

Photos are for illustrative purpose only. Jug not included.

*Please note these are are compatible water filters by Max Strength Pro. Brita and all associated names and terms have been used for reference purposes only.

Highlights

BPA free water filters for safe and clean water for the entire family.

Our fine mesh technology traps and retains all unwanted particles.

Works with a large variety of branded pitchers on the market.

Big bundle providing 6 filters giving you 3-6 months coverage.

BPA free water filters.

All our water filters are completely BPA free ensuring clean and safe water for all to enjoy.

Captures all unwanted particles.

Premium coconut shell combined with 6 level internal filtration ensures you get smooth silky water every time.

Healthy body, healthy mind.

Stay rejuvenated through your day with fresh and clear drinking water.

Amazing taste.

Experience coffee, tea & beverages in a whole new light.

Easy preparation.

Soak filter in cold water for 15 minutes and you are good to go.

Up to 6 months supply.

Each filter can last between 30 – 60 days depending on use giving you up to 6 months supply.

It’s for them too!



Now your pets can also enjoy clean and safe drinking water. Give them the best they deserve.

PROTECT. YOUR. SELF: Our premium BPA free water filters integrate seamlessly with a large variety of pitchers making it a quick and affordable solution. Protect yourself and your family today!

SILKY. SMOOTH. WATER: Our fine mesh technology traps and retains all unwanted particles resulting in crystal clear and great tasting water. Perfect solution for hard water and preparing great tasting tea & coffee.

COMPATIBLE: Works with most models on the market such as Brita Classic, Mavea Classic, Atlantis, Bella, Classic, Slim, Soho, Space Saver, Chrome, Everyday, Grand, Marina, Monterey, Pacifica, Vintage, Wave, Ultramax, Pitcher & PUR Advantage, PUR Ultima, Brita 766229, Mavea 1001529, Mavea 10171019 & Mavea 107007. We’ve got you covered!

PREMIUM BUNDLE: Mega value bundle consisting of 6 high quality replacement filters giving you a total supply of 6 months. All of this at an insanely affordable price, why pay more for inferior products!

OUR PROMISE: We pay great attention to providing the best yet most affordable products for you. So much care and thought goes into our products that we are certain that you will love them. However if the product is not to your satisfaction simply contact us for a full refund, no questions asked!

