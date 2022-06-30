Top 10 Best brightright solar outdoor lights Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Brizled 12 Pack 8 LEDs Solar Disk Lights Outdoor Waterproof Landscape Lighting for Patio Pathway Lawn Yard Deck Driveway Walkway, Warm White



8 LEDs

These round ground lights, solar powered, no extra cords, no plug, no battery or electricity needed, each with 8 LEDs, high bright, low consumption, ideas for decorating your backyard, garden, lawn, walkway, patio, camping with these solar disk lights as you wish.

Waterproof

These solar lights adopt stainless steel and ABS material combine with waterproof technology designed, Brizled solar disk lights can withstand all kinds of weather! Even rainy and snowy, quite perfect for garden, pathway, patio, yard or any other outside lighting decor.

Large Rechargable Battery

Equipped with high effective solar panel, built-in large capacity 600 mAh NI-MH rechargeable battery, these solar ground lights will light up last up to 8-10 hours when fully charged.

Outdoor Lighting Solar Lights



Features:

Solar powered ground lights, no battery needed or no electricity bill, energy saving.

Built-in light sensor, lights will auto on at night and auto off at day.

Stainless steel lamp shape, strong and durable to use!

Waterproof design, suitable for outdoor use!

Package Included:

12 x Solar In-Ground Lights

1 x User Manual

Specifications:

Lamp Type: LED

Power: Built-in 600 mAh NI-MH Battery

Waterproof Rating: IP44

Lights Color: Warm White

Charging Time: ≥ 8 hours

Material: Stainless Steel and ABS

Working time: About 8-10 hours after Fully Charged

Auto On & Off: Comes with integrated light sensor, these solar disk lights will automatically turn on in the darkness, and automatically turn off at day!

Durable & Waterproof: Equipped with stainless steel lamp shells, waterproof and durable design, external waterproof switch, these solar in-ground lights are strong and durable enough to withstand inclement weather. No need to worry about rain, snow, frost, etc.

Easy to Install: Wireless desgin, no wiring, easy to install, simply turn on the switch under the cap and push the stake into the soil. Note: please loose the soil or dig a suitable hole for the spike beforehand.

Perfect Garden Lights Decor: Warm white glow solar pathway lights, provide perfect lighting for your courtyard, gardens, sidewalks, lawns and corridors, etc., to add a beautiful scene for the night view of the night. Just place it where lighting is needed at night.

So you had known what is the best brightright solar outdoor lights in 2022. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.