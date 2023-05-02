Top 10 Best brea 8 in. widespread 2-handle waterfall bathroom faucet in brushed nickel Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Wovier Single-Handle Bathroom Faucet

After years of development, Wovier has created products with the richlogical beauty and won the support and recognition of vast number of consumers with USA industrial design concept, quality materials, ergonomic criterion, mathematical space, precise manufacturing and the technique of rational beauty.

Package include:

Wovier Two-Handle Bathroom Faucet2 PCS hoses, 1 pop up drain and other accessories assembly.

Strict Surface Treatment



SMOOTH OPERATION TECHNOLOGY



After five strict processes of surface treatment, the faucet is durable. The surface is still the same as the new one after a long time of use.

Crystal Plating after multiple layers of electroplating treatment, the product is glittering, translucent, resplendent, acid-resisting, alkaline resisting, and antioxidant that even after long-term usage, the product is still fine, smooth, shining, and with ultra strong adsorption force that it never falls off.

Wovier Faucets Save your Bills



The high-quality cartridge with high hardness and prominent sealing property is selected that the hand feel is smooth; the product can stand wear and tear; the service life is longer than 500,000 times.

As the use of air intake technology, the running and skipping mixture of water and air is pleasant and comfortable, not only satisfying your needs of cleaning, but also saving 30% water effectively. The same result is achieved with less water consumption.

Easy Installation



The new installation way offer Wovier customers a fast and easy service. Refined copper，lasting and durable elaborate processing，outstanding quality.

THE MOST SUITABLE SIZE – Overall Height:155 mm (6.2 ″),Spout Height:85 mm (3.4″),Spout Length:130 mm (5.2 ″),Brushed Nickel finish,professional design,everything you’d expect from a premium faucet.Easy and quick installation,will offer you a stylish look and feel found only in luxury spas and hotels.

HIGH QUALITY MADE – The Wovier Faucets is made from highest quality brass material. Wovier carefully choose the brass material,the brass we choose is in accordance with European and American international standards,NO harmful to health.

STRICT SURFACE TREATMENT – The Wovier faucets by precision CNC grinding and polishing machine,then by hand-grinding multiple phass to ensure of no flaw in the surface of the product,corrosion resistance,timeless.

WATER PRESSURE TEST – Wovier faucets use ceramic valves which is tested for up to 600,000 life cycles at 90 degrees. Every product is under Ultrahigh Hydraulic Pressure Test,which ensure no leak or burst problem so that every customer could trust us and buy our products.

WARRANTY – Wovier manufactures premium faucets are at affordable prices.PACKAGE INCLUDE:1 Wovier faucet,Installation of accessories,2 pcs 20″ U.S. standard size hoses and 1 drain.In case any broken problem happens, contact the seller of Wovier without hesitation to solve the problem until satisfaction. Wovier provides after sale service for all Wovier faucets. 30- DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE,Customers can return and get refunded for any reason. You have no risk to try.