Top 10 Best braun electric shaver Reviews

[ad_1] The Braun Series 3 ProSkin rechargeable electrical foil shaver/razor offers a lot quicker shaving with good pores and skin consolation*. The 3 strain-delicate shaving factors adapt to just about every facial contour and the specialised Micro Grip capture much more hairs in the initially stroke*. *Vs . Braun Sequence 3. Examined on 3 day beard. Do not area the appliance in a mirror cabinet, nor store it around radiators, nor location it on polished or lacquered surfaces

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Products Dimensions‏:‎6.18 x 6.18 x 9.92 inches 2.26 Lbs

Item design number‏:‎3050CC

Batteries‏:‎1 Lithium Polymer batteries demanded.

UPC‏:‎069055871126

Manufacturer‏:‎Braun

ASIN‏:‎B0115I2NKK

Region of Origin‏:‎Germany

Domestic Delivery:Currently, product can be transported only in the U.S. and to APO/FPO addresses. For APO/FPO shipments, remember to look at with the company with regards to warranty and aid challenges.Worldwide Shipping:This item is not suitable for global transport. Understand Extra

MicroComb guides more hair into the reducing areas of the electric shaver for more rapidly shaving

Three independently floating slicing aspects adapt to facial contours

1 hour charge lasts for 1 entire week of electrical shaving

100 % water-proof razor for simple cleaning. Involves 3 motion Clean up&Demand station: hygienically cleans, charges and lubricates

The ergonomic grip with legendary Braun rubber dot sample presents secure dealing with and even in wet bathroom disorders or when you rinse your shaver underneath operating h2o

Automated 100-240 voltage adjustment

