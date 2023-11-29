Top 10 Best brass towel racks for bathroom Reviews

Top 10 Rated brass towel racks for bathroom in 2023 Comparison Table
- PERFECT STYLISH APPEARANCE -Unique transparent design makes it almost invisible which is quite suitable for nice home decoration.
- TRANSPARENT DESIGN- Stylish Adhesive Wall Hooks,almost trace-less and invisible.
- EASY TO USE-Easy to paste and won’t damage your walls, no need to nail and drill. Easy to remove without surface damage,Can be utilized repeatedly after cleaning and dry.
- STABLE AND DURABLE - Solid stainless steel and PC construction, ensuring quality and longevity. Small and light design, multifunctional.
- WIDE APPLICATION -Widely used on a variety of surfaces, like Wood, Tile, Ceramic ,Metal, Plastic Surface and more (please pay attention that there are limits on painted walls)，especially great for hanging shower or bath accessories in a bathroom or kitchen utensils and tools on a tile backsplash。
- 【RUSTPROOF】Constructed by HEAVY-DUTY SUS304 stainless steel with black finish, a durable material to protect against corrosion & rust. Designed with clean lines and contemporary styling make your Bathroom simple and fresh.
- 【FITS BIG ROLL】Max length of paper roll is 5-inch. Holds even mega rolls of toilet tissue. Large stainless steel knob at the bar end prevents toilet paper roll from falling off.
- 【TWO INSTALLATION OPTIONS】Horizontal or vertical are both available for mounting, accommodating an Anti-Rotation design to keep horizontal or vertical direction.
- 【ECO-FRIENDLY SURFACE TREATED】MATTE BLACK finish, using Eco-friendly Paint, passed a 48-hour of salt spray test, smooth surface, creating a simple and elegant appearance, offers the best solution to Anti-fingerprint, modern style in your bathroom, bedroom, toilet and kitchen.
- 【EASY INSTALLATION】All hardware fittings are included in the package, you could enjoy the installation process, the installation instruction will help you greatly.
- Stainless steel; The towel hook constructed of high quality stainless steel, Smooth surface, reduce your annoying cleaning;
- Simple style design; Our matte black coat hook made of simple style design, which reflects contemporary style, suitable for your bathroom, bedroom, living-room, kitchen, outdoor shower, basement, laundry room and office and most kinds of room decor;
- Easy to clean; The Towel Hook no sharp edges, safely hang your towels,rope, umbrella, bag, washcloths,clothes, coats, hat, sweaters, swimwear, sack, kitchen supplies etc;
- Easy to install; The robe hook comes with all the hardware screws accessories, very easy to install and the hook can bear 5kg, you can safely use;
- The hook size: 2.5inch(L) X 2.2inch(D) X2.2inch(H); The screw size: 1inch; The wall anchors size: 1inch. Small figure, able to hold objects in place, provides a tidy and commodious place to your family,Size of drill bit required:0.23inch(6mm).
- 【SIMPLE STYLE DESIGN】 SIZE: 1.77" x 1.77"x1.06". Adhesive hooks are made of high quality 304 stainless steel with sturdy extended long straight handle, ending with perfect bending. Stylish silver heavy duty hooks, beautiful and fashionable. Suitable for your bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and most kinds of room decor
- 【HIGH LOADING CAPACITY】This towel hook has a super-viscosity, and the maximum load-bearing capacity is 8-15 lbs. So you don't have to worry about falling. The robe hook can be attached to different surfaces such as wood, marble, ceramic tile, glass, plastic, stainless steel or even metal surfaces. Do not use on "painted surfaces"!
- 【WATERPROOF FUNCTION】 The adhesive wall hangers made of high quality 304 stainless steel, waterproof and rust-proof,do not need to worry about it will fall off or rust after suffering the water. Just clean the installing smooth surface（not suitable for wall paper or painted wall ) and dry it.
- 【EASY TO INSTALL AND REMOVE】 No need to drill, just remove the protective film on the back of the hanging hooks and press it to stick on the wall after 24 hours. When removed the 3M Hooks, use a hair dryer to heat the melted glue, it can be easily removed. No residue, No damage to the wall.
- 【WIDELY APPLICATION】 Perfect for hanging robes, towels, hats, caps, bags, purse, clothes, coats, keys, loofah, kitchen utensils, brushes, swimsuit, baseball caps, belts. It is must have for home, kitchen and bathroom. Help you save the space,keep your room tidy!
- Safety Buckle Design: Our S shaped hooks add practical metal safety buckle to prevent hanging objects from falling, even in high wind, and improve the safety. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use.
- High-quality Material: S hanging hooks are made of premium metal steel with rust-proof coating, heavy duty and durable, can hold a good amount of weight up to 40 Ib, and last many years.
- Utility Hooks: The heavy duty S hooks is 3.5 inch in length, the diameter of openings is 1.2 inch, and the locking side of hooks can used on rod with 0.43 inch diameter (Maximum).
- Easy to Use: Both sides can be used for hanging items, meeting your different needs. You can use S hooks to hang your pots and pans, plants, clothes, bags on your rack, rod or shelves. Also use in closet, bathroom, garden.
- Package Include: 8 Pack S hooks, strong and durable for hanging your daily life items. If you are dissatisfied for any reason, please contact us for help within 30 days, we will send you a replacement or refund.
- 【Durable & Sturdy】The Marmolux Towel Ring is made out of high quality stainless steel. The gasket connecting the ring and holder has been carefully developed to ensure smooth installation, operation and maximum durability.
- 【Match your Bathroom】The clean aesthetic of the hand towel ring and the silky smooth matte black finish will complement any existing bathroom accessories and guarantee an instant upgrade to your space.
- 【Anti-Corrosion, Rust Proof】The bathroom towel holder is made with premium 100% SUS304 stainless steel that has high resistance to corrosion and rust. The matte black finishing is resistant to scratches, peeling, fading and corrosion.
- 【Space Saving】The towel hanger is ideal in space constrained bathrooms. The compact nature makes it an ideal solution for hanging your bathroom hand towel.
- 【Easy to Install】The hand towel ring can be quickly and easily mounted in any bathroom. A wall bracket, template and fixings are all provided. The hand towel rack body is safely secured via the bracket supplied. Instruction manual included to ensure an easy and hassle-free installation.
- HOLDS UP TO 5 POUNDS: One package of the Command Large Metal Hooks includes two large metal wall hooks and four large adhesive strips; each adhesive wall hook can hold up to five pounds
- DAMAGE FREE HANGING: Wall hooks for hanging hats, keys, measuring spoons, jewelry, decor jackets and coats work without leaving holes, marks or sticky residue and remove cleanly when it's time to redecorate
- WORKS ON A VARIETY OF SMOOTH SURFACES: Adhesive wall hangers work on a variety of smooth surfaces, including painted walls, finished wood, painted concrete cinder blocks, laminate, glass, metal and tiles
- SURFACE PREP: Clean with rubbing alcohol to remove grime and dust to allow the hanging hooks to bond to the surface; the indoor temperature must be between 50 degrees Fahrenheit and 105 degrees Fahrenheit
- USAGE TIPS: Wait seven days after painting before using the Command Hooks to allow paint to cure; do not hang over beds or on wallpaper
- INCLUDES - 3 hooks and 4 large indoor strips; 1 hook holds 5 lbs
- ORGANIZE DAMAGE-FREE - Say goodbye to holes, marks, or sticky residue on your walls, doors, cabinets, or closets; Command Hooks by 3M are easy to use and help keep your walls looking beautiful
- NO TOOLS REQUIRED- Hang backpacks, jackets, coats, banners, and accessories where you want without nails or a hammer
- STRONG AND VERSATILE- Command Designer Hooks hold strongly on a variety of indoor surfaces including painted walls, finished wood, glass, tile, metal, and other smooth surfaces
- Toilet Paper Holder with Shelf - This toilet paper holder has a large storage shelf, which can hold some bathroom accessories such as phone, small plants, keys, watches, glasses, wet tissue and air freshener. Special front folding design of this black toilet paper holder to prevent the slipping of everything you put. This toilet paper holder with shelf can be applied in the bathroom or washroom.
- Premium Toilet Paper Holder - The toilet paper holder wall mount is made of premium grade SUS304 stainless steel, which is extremely sturdy and durable. The outside of this bathroom toilet paper holder is covered with black matte paint, which not only looks like a modern style, but also makes this matte black toilet paper holder rust proof and scratch resistant.
- Extended Rod Space Fits Most Rolls - We lengthen the space between wall and rod to make sure the toilet paper roll holder fits large/mega size paper towel. The end of the paper rod has a curved design to prevent the paper towel from falling off the toilet roll holder.
- Self-Adhesive or Drilling Install Options - Our toilet paper holders provide you 2 installation option. 1. Just peel off film of self-adhesive pad and stick the toliet paper holder on the wall without drilling. 2. Also, the adhesive toilet paper holder comes with a complete hardware kit for you to drill into the wall for installation. It's very easy even you don't have any DIY experience.
- Widely Used Black Toilet Paper Holder - Two different installation methods enable this wall toilet paper holder to be installed on smooth and uneven surfaces such as wood, ceramic tile, marble, metal, glass, rough cement wall, etc. This self adhesive toilet paper holder can be widely used in home, offices, hotels, RV camping, camper trailer toilets, bathrooms, restrooms, and kitchens.
- ✅【STRONG QUALITY MATERIAL】QIEGL hanging plant bracket is made of solid and lightweight aluminum alloy. The surface of plant wall hooks is made of Matt special coating, which makes the paint surface smooth and more texture, and more rust and corrosion resistance, and it is more sturdy and durable than ordinary hooks. Edge rounded design, don’t worry about scratching your hands.
- ✅【SIMPLE AND ELEGANT】Adopt retro hanger design, simple and elegant, add retro beauty to your home and garden. You can use QIEGL hanging plant hook to decorate your living room, bathroom, bedroom, entrance, terrace, porch, garden, backyard, wooden deck fence and other indoor and outdoor places.
- ✅【MULTI PURPOSE】Strong and durable, Maximum load 22lb, QIEGL wall plant hanger can easily hang wall hanging flowerpots, lanterns, wind chimes, flower baskets, bird feeders, lamp strings, coats, festival decorations, etc., Easy to use and versatile, decorate your home, beautify your house or garden!
- ✅【EASY TO INSTALL】This package includes 2 plant hooks, 4 screws and 4 wall anchors, and maximum load up to 22 lb. Each screw is a standard M5 screw, 1.2 inches long. All you have to do is screw the screws into the wooden fence posts, deck posts and even the interior walls. It looks great in a variety of different environments.
- ✅【QUALITY ASSURANCE】Comprehensive quality assurance and best after-sales service, if there is any problem with the product, please contact us at the first time, we will help you solve the problem immediately.
Our Best Choice: KES Brushed Gold Towel Ring Bathroom Hand Towel Holder Round No Drill Wall Mount SUS 304 Stainless Steel Brushed Brass Finish, A2180DG-BZ
Merchandise Description
Product: Kind 304 Stainless Metal
Screw Materials: Stainless Steel
Finish: Matte brushed brass finish, not mirror-like shining finish nor champagne gold complete
Installation System: Wall-mounted
Bundle Incorporates
1 x Towel Ring
1 x Hardware Pack (For screw-mount)
1 x Glue Pack (For drill-no cost)
1 x Set up Guidance
180° swivel
Brushed Brass Finished
Matte brushed brass end, not mirror-like shining complete nor champagne gold complete, with a combination of cleanse, refined lines for a high-conclude fashion.
2 Approaches Set up
1. Use provided drill-totally free glue to set up this towel holder in minutes.
2. Wall-mounted: drill-bit dimensions 6mm. You can also decide on screw-mounting with stainless metal screws and anchors in the package deal.
Notice:
Potent glue set up is appropriate for flat and easy surfaces without the need of dust or water, this kind of as tile, glass, and steel. DO NOT use this item on materials nor wallpaper as it may result in harm to these surfaces. Please hold out for 48 several hours right before use.
TWO Set up Strategies Integrated: 1) DRILL-No cost installation – Use provided drill-cost-free glue to install this towel holder in minutes. 2) Wall-mounted: drill-little bit dimension 6mm. You can also pick out screw-mounting with stainless steel screws and anchors in the offer.
RUST Evidence: Produced of Type 304 quality grade stainless steel, with additional 18/8 Chromium/Nickel articles to guard versus corrosion & rust. Suitable for humid environments such as the bathroom and kitchen. Mounting Bracket and Screws are made from SUS304 as perfectly.
BRUSHED BRASS Finish: Matte brushed brass complete, not mirror-like shining complete nor champagne gold end, with a combination of cleanse, refined traces for a substantial-conclusion style.
Bundle Features: 1 x Towel Ring, 1 x Hardware Pack (for screw-mount installation), 1 x Glue Pack (for drill-totally free installation), Installation Guidelines.
Recognize: Drill-free of charge glue only will work on even floor (these types of as ceramic tile, steel surface, glasses, and so on.) without having dust or drinking water. You should wait for 48 several hours just before hanging any objects.