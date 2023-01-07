Top 10 Best brass anchor for pool safety cover – 10 pack Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Functions with most models of in floor swimming pool basic safety addresses , just about every pool anchor is 1-5/8″ extensive and fits into a 3/4″ gap. Just eliminate the aged pool protect anchor, take out the anchor insert from the anchor, insert the new anchor into the hole, tamp it down until finally flush, and screw in the new anchor’s insert. These in floor pool security protect anchors are made of good brass. Includes ornamental flange.

COMPATIBILITY – Works with just about all brands of in floor swimming pool safety covers , every single pool anchor is 1-5/8″ extensive and fits into a 3/4″ gap

Straightforward Installation – Just take out the old pool protect anchor, clear away the anchor insert from the anchor, insert the new anchor into the hole, tamp it down until eventually flush, and screw in the new anchor’s insert.

Dependability – These in floor pool safety address anchors are produced of solid brass

Dimensions – Each and every anchor is 1-5/8″ very long and fits into a 3/4″ gap