The beloved bestseller from Newbery Medalist and Countrywide Ebook Award winner Louis Sachar (Holes), with a model-new include!



“Give me a greenback or I’ll spit on you.”



That’s Bradley Chalkers for you. He’s the oldest kid in the fifth quality. He tells huge lies. He picks fights with women, and the lecturers say he has significant conduct problems. No a person likes him—except Carla, the new university counselor. She thinks Bradley is delicate and generous, and she even enjoys his considerably-fetched tales. Carla appreciates that Bradley could improve, if only he weren’t fearful to consider.



But when you truly feel like the most hated kid in the whole school, believing in yourself can be the hardest thing in the world. . . .

Publisher‏:‎Yearling Reprint edition (August 12, 1988)

Language‏:‎English

Paperback‏:‎224 internet pages

ISBN-10‏:‎0394805720

ISBN-13‏:‎978-0394805726

Looking at age‏:‎8 – 12 a long time

Lexile measure‏:‎490L

Grade level‏:‎3 – 7

Merchandise Weight‏:‎5.4 ounces

Dimensions‏:‎5.13 x .52 x 7.63 inches