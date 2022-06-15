Top 10 Best bow safety chain Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Ideal Usage

Securing Trailered Boats, Jetskis & PWCs

Transporting Motorbikes, Dirtbikes, ATV and UTVs

Medium Duty general purpose tie down strap

Locking your Motorcycle grip and brake lever in place

New Zealand Made

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Attachments

Adjustable Floating PVC S-Hooks with Safety Clip Mechanism

Adjustable Floating PVC S-Hooks

Swivel Carabiner and Soft Loop Handle Bar System with PVC S-Hook

PVC Safety S-Hook with 3rd Floating Safety Hook

Yellow Zinc Coated S-Hooks

Brake Slider System with Rubber Padded Adjusters

Colors Available

Blue

Blue

Black, Red, USA Color

Blue

Blue

Red, Yellow, Black

Tensioning Device

Stainless Steel Ratchet

1 Inch Yellow Zinc Coated Ratchet with Permanently Molded Red Rubber Handle

1 1/2 inch Yellow Zinc Coated Ratchet with Permanently Molded Handle

2 inch Yellow Zinc Coated Ratchet with Permanently Molded Blue Rubber Handle and Rubber Protective Pads

1 inch Yellow Zinc Coated Ratchet with Permanently Molded Blue Rubber Handle

N/A

UV Treated

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Strength

2,400lbs

2,400lbs

2,600lbs

1,800 lbs

2,400 lbs

N/A

Width x Length

1″ x 2.5′

1″ x 2.5′

1.5″ x 8′

1″ x 8′

1″ x 20′

1.5″ x 6.5″

Key Features

The stainless steel ratchet provides greater durability particularly when used in seawater. The floating hook system allows for the ratchet position to be moved up and down to avoid damage to your vessel when securing to your trailer.

The floating hook system allows for the ratchet position to be moved up and down to avoid damage to your vessel when securing to your trailer.

The swivel carabiner stops webbing from twisting and provides added security when transporting your motorbike. The soft loop system helps to prevent damage to your motorbikes handlebars and cables.

The ratchet is backed by a heavy duty rubber protective pad to help prevent damage to your vessel. The 3rd floating hook provides additional flexibility to help cater to a larger range of PWCs and trailers.

The heavy duty ratchet has been purpose built for lasting the test of time in the harshest conditions. Comes with two free extensions straps for added flexibility of use.

The UV resistant polyamide body has 4 reinforced steel rods for added protection. The lock uses a superior pagoda lock system which is much harder to pick-lock.

QUALITY BOAT & JETSKI TIEDOWN KIT – Aerofast started manufacturing tie-downs nearly 40 Years ago in New Zealand. These Tie Downs were designed specifically for Boats, Jetskis and Watercraft. They enable a range of distance between the attachment points on your Boat, Jetski or PWC and your trailer of between 12” and 30”. These Tie Downs are designed as a single piece Tie Down with the webbing permanently fed through the ratchet, allowing for quick and easy setup.

SUPERIOR BREAK STRENGTH – The Break Strength for this product is 2,400lbs per Tie Down or 4,800lbs per pair. The webbing used to make our marine tiedowns features Polypropylene Yarn which does not stretch or lose its strength when wet. All of our Tie Downs go through rigorous testing in our New Zealand factory to ensure that they meet the highest standards and bring you superior break strength, giving you peace of mind that your Boat, Jetski or Watercraft is safely secured to your trailer.

EASY TO USE – Designed to be tough, durable and easy to use. Simply attach the hooks to designated tie down points on the watercraft and trailer. Pull any excess webbing through the ratchet. Position the ratchet away from your watercraft or trailer by sliding the ratchet up or down. Then tighten by pulling the ratchet handle up and down until the tie-down is tightly secured. Do not over tension as this could damage your watercraft.

MADE IN NEW ZEALAND – All Aerofast products are manufactured in a state of the art factory using Swiss weaving equipment and UV stabilized polypropylene yarn imported from Spain. This means no damage from the sun. We use Thicker webbing for durability and heat seals to prevent and minimise fraying. You are buying directly from the manufacturers factory. These Boat & Jetski Tie Downs have been designed for the tough USA conditions and made to last. We do not compromise on quality.

THE AEROFAST GUARANTEE – We live and breathe tie downs and we are the market-leading manufacturers of Tie Downs in New Zealand and Australia. Our reputation is built on the durability and reliability of our products. We are so confident that you will be 100% happy with our products, that if you are not, we’ll refund your purchase! To order your Boat & Jetski Rear Transom Ratchet Strap Tie Down Kit, Click Add to Cart Now!

