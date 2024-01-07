Top 10 Best bottle water pump Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

WE HAVE FIXED PLASTIC TASTE PROBLEM



You will receive a high quality product that will provide you a tasteful water. Our product has a stainless steel pipe and a hose that is made with the high quality plastic so that you should never worry about that.

304 stainless steel

food grade silicone hose

USB charging

Insert the water pipe into the bottled water.

Insert the silicone hose to the bottle.

Then fasten the pump.

Press the button to pump out the water.

Charging instructions Button version



According to the approved charging voltage DC-5V (current 1A) Android charger for charging for 3 hours, the red light is on when charging, the green light is on when battery fully.

Cleaning and maintenance

The product is strictly prohibited to use the charger current more than 1A (can not use fast charge head).The product is prohibited from being charged for a long time.The product is prohibited from flushing with water or soaked in water. Place wipe with a soft cloth.The product is strictly prohibited from dry pumping, and it is strictly forbidden to pump hot water, alcohol and other corrosive liquids.The product is not used for a long time, please clean it and place it in a dry and ventilated place.

Energy Efficient-Intelligent bottle pump does not stay on power like the larger dispensers.Built-in high-capacity battery,USB charging, can used for 30-60 days once fully charged.

Universal Fit-The electric drinking pumping device suitable 2, 3, 4, 5 gallon water barrel.Suitable for 2.16-inch (5.5cm) neck’s gallon barrel without pry the lid.

Easy to install and use-Put the spout in the front hole and the straw in the bottom hole.Press the button once to work, then press it again to stop.Press the button for 2 times, will be automatically stop when the water volume reaches 600ml.

Compactness design-Portable water dispenser size 5.11*2.59inch.It’s size you take it to everywhere, best choice for kitchen/traveling/camping/RV daily using.

Safety Material-Automatic drinking water dispenser body made of high density ABS plastic, BPA free,food grade silicone hose, 304 stainless steel, no toxic, and no smell.