Top 10 Best bookshelf safety anchor Reviews

[ad_1]Protection furniture strap belt x 12 (9.8 in)Connectors base x 24 (1.7 in X .8 in)Growth screw x 24 (1.2 in duration)Short screw x 24 (.8 in duration)Extended screw x 24 (1.2 in length)InstructionSafety Anti-Tipping Furnishings Anchor Straps– Protected furniture to the wall from tipping around and hold babies, toddlers, and animals harmless, build a security household for kids and animals.Sturdy & Anti-aging Adjustable Tethers – Made from larger stiffness and toughness adaptable nylon, these home furniture protection straps can secure Tv set, dresser, standing closet, bookshelf, curio cabinet, desk and a lot more home furnishings to a wall to reduce tipping.Swift Launch, Removable & Easy Installation– Connect the baseplate to the wall working with the incorporated wall anchor screws and join to the home furnishings. The basic safety strap can unlcok with a push of the release for very easily clear driving of furniture when necessary.The kit involves 12 pack home furniture protection straps, the adjustable straps also occur with illustrated instructions and all necessary hardware for installation.Be sure to Notice- For the Greatest protection and results, 2 or more straps are demanded for every home furniture. Not appropriate for tremendous major home furnishings. It is advised to replace it each and every 2 yrs.

