Top 10 Best bomber safety glasses Reviews

- Our Best Choice: BOMBER: BOOGIE Bomb BG103 Floating Safety Sunglasses: Matte Black frame, Smoke PC Safety lens, Non-Slip Gray foam lining, ANSI Z87+ Compliant, UVA/UVB, Safe for Rugged Activity, Wet Conditions.
- 【UV / Polarized TAC Lens】UV400 Protection Coating Blocks 100% of Harmful UVA, UVB & UVC Rays up to 400nm, Restores True Color, Eliminates Reflected or Scattered Light, Enhance Contrast, Anti-glare to Make Your Eyes More Comfortable. TAC Lens are Extremely Impact-resistant, Scratch-resistant, Lightweight and Durable.
- 【Lightweight TR90 Frame】The Cool Black Unbreakable Sunglasses are Made of Premium TR90, Ultra Light Weight, Flexible, Durable, Produced Through Swiss Technology as a Resilient Thermoplastic Memory Material. Non-slip Nose Pads are Comfortable & Skin-friendly. Unique Flex Hinges Design, Don't Press Head.
- 【Perfect all Rounder】The Square Frame Design is Classic & Everlasting Fashion Style for Men. Moreover, It Adds more Sport Elements. It's Choice for Driving, Fishing, Climbing, Running, Hiking, Cycling, Skiing, Boating or Other Outdoor Activities. BEST WISHES GIFT - Specially Designed for Urban Fashion Men. Nice Gift Package, Making it a Wonderful Gift Idea for Your Family and Friends. These Sun Shades Glasses are Suitable for 70s, 80s, 90s.
- 【Product Dimension】Lens Width: 60 MM(2.36 inches) | Lens Height: 45 MM(1.77 inches) | Temple Length: 140 MM(5.51 inches) | Nose Bridge: 18 MM(0.71 inches) | Frame Length: 140 MM (5.51 inches).
- 【Risk Free After-Sale Service】Lifetime Breakage Warranty on Frame & Lens and 30 Day Money Back Guarantee.
- 【PATENT MODERN LUXURY CARBON FIBER SUNGLASSES】With its sleek black appearance, very strong, modern & high-tech look it deserves to be called the new black. Used in really cool applications like luxury cars ,high-end sporting equipment and more.
- 【THE REASON YOU CHOOSE CARBON FIBER 】 Carbon fiber temples are ultra-light, ultra-hard, flexible, corrosion-resistant, non-allergenic, non-irritating, totally skin-friendly. 29% lighter than titanium frame, stronger than steel; All these features make these sunglasses wear relaxing at the Beach ,on a ride and so on.
- 【POLARIZED LENS】Polarized sunglasses reduce glare reflected off of roads, bodies of water, snow, and other horizontal surfaces; restore true color, eliminate reflected light and scattered light and protect eyes perfectly; polarized sunglasses cut glare and haze, so your eyes are more comfortable and you can see better.
- 【PATENT REGISTERED FASHION DESIGN】Classic polarized lens sunglasses, suitable for both male and female, ideal for any climate and weather conditions, perfectly choices for outdoor activities such as walking, driving, shopping, travelling, fishing, taking photos, also suitable as high fashion accessory and daily wear all year round.
- 【COMFORTABLE DESIGN】 Aluminum magnesium frame ensure the lightness for wearing. Nose pad is adjustable for better comfort. The spring arms are available to stretch out to fit different faces. The tightness is tested to best strength to ensure the comfort of wearing and withstand fallen off.
- ✅PHOTOCHROMIC DESIGN - YIMI is not just another pair of polarised sports sunglasses, but an essential part of sports equipment. The magical photochromic lenses are based on the intensity of sunlight and ultraviolet lights, darkening the light grey lens. What's more, these glasses can protect eyes without interfering with your perception of colour.Polarized sunglasses cut glare and haze so your eyes are more comfortable and you can see better.
- ✅UV400 POLARIZED PROTECTIVE LENSES - The polarized lens is anti-UV.100% UV400 protection coating, blocks 100% harmful UVA & UVB Rays and protect eyes perfectly.YIMI sunglasses are superior to other sunglasses- when moving indoors or outdoors, the lenses adjust to the reduced lighting conditions automatically.and the polarised lenses reduce flare and glare.it's perfect for cycling, running, fishing, driving, mountaineering, skiing or hiking, this sports sunglasses is also your fashion accessories
- ✅LIGHTWEIGHT & SAFER EXPERIENCE. - One of the most annoying things about the metal sunglasses is that they could get too heavy. Added up with soft silicone nose pads, these glasses are constructed using special design techniques, ensure that you can stay at comfortable and safe at outdoor activities.it's also helpful to protect your eye . We focus on better and safer user experience, especially driving. It will filter out the dazzling light.
- ✅TOP-END Sunglasses Technology: YIMI is not just another pair of polarised sports sunglasses, but an essential part of sports equipment. YIMI top-end sunglasses technology on lens and frame delivers highly durable and flexible solutions for maximum performance even on toughest occasions. It's perfect sports sun glasses for mens and womens.
- ✅LIFETIME & Money Back: Every polarized sunglasses come backed by a 100% for reliability and total satisfaction. Love your eyewear or your money back!YIMI provides lifetime after sale service for all YIMI sunglasses in case the purchasing is not satisfactory. Contact and you will get response within 24 hours! You have NO RISK to try.
- These Bomber Tiger Safety Glasses Feature a 2-Tone Smoke Crystal Frame Glasses, Green Mirror Safety Lens with Gray Foam
- Wrap-around frames with wide-width lenses
- Lightweight frame design offers form and function without sacrificing comfort
- Meets ANSI Z87+ safety standards
- 100% UVA and UVB protections
- PREMIUM MEN'S SUNGLASSES: Our RAZR polarized lens technology amplifies color, improves depth perception and enhances color contrast for a crisp, clear picture of the world around you. The high-impact shatterproof lenses provide crystal clear optical clarity with anti-scratch, 100% UVA / UVB protection and anti-reflective coatings for a difference you can see.
- VIRTUALLY INDESTRUCTIBLE FRAME: Our proprietary, ultra-durable memory flex nylon frame (featuring anti-slip rubber temples, adjustable nose pad and interchangeable lenses) make STNGR sport sunglasses one of the toughest on the market.
- 110° HINGE TECHNOLOGY: By engineering hinges with an extra 20° of inward rotation, the Ridge fixes the most common problem with sunglasses today - breaking at the hinge. Through hundreds of tests and iterations, we developed a flexible hinge system that dramatically enhances durability, making them nearly unbreakable.
- BALLISTIC RATED: Our Ballistic ANSI Z87+ Certified and Stamped scratch resistant lenses provide high-impact, military grade protection to keep you seeing your best in any condition outdoors. The anti-glare wraparound glasses design provides safety from headaches caused by periphery light, which makes it the perfect gift for any outdoorsman.
- LIFETIME WARRANTY: We proudly stand behind our sunglasses with our SWARM Lifetime Craftsmanship Warranty. If you have any issues happen that aren't caused by normal use, we'll send you a replacement pair - for free. It's that simple. We're serious about making these the last pair of sunglasses you'll ever need.
- HD POLARIZED LENS - DUBERY unisex polarized sunglasses reduce glare reflected off of roads, bodies of water, snow, and other horizontal surfaces. Restore true color, eliminate reflected light and scattered light and protect eyes perfectly.
- 100% UV PROTECTION - To protect your eyes from harmful UV rays, our polarized sunglasses lenses are coated with 100% UV400 protection.
- PERFECT DETAILS - These DUBERY vintage sunglasses is made from high quality pc frame, composite UV400 lens, integral nose pads, reinforced metal hinges, all the details make it more comfortable and durable.
- CLASSIC & FASHION DESIGN - Designed with classic square style frame and several fashion stunning colored lenses. It is suitable for fashion daily collocation,also the perfect choice for outdoor activities, such as driving, shopping,hiking, traveling, fishing and so on.
- 【POLARIZED LENSES】Polarized lenses block harmful UVA/UVB & UVC rays better protect your eyes. Polarized lenses reduce glare from roads, water, snow and other horizontal surfaces. Restore true color, eliminate reflected light and scattered light and help see better.
- 【LIGHTWEIGHT TR90 FRAME 】Shatterproof and lightweight TR90 frame make your wearing more comfortable even if you use them for a long time. Ultra-grip rubber adjustable nose pads for a secure fit no matter how much you sweat.
- 【WIDE FIELD OF VIEW】The perfect design of the curved and ultra-wide-angle lens provides a wider field of view, and is more dust-proof, wind-proof, and better protects the eyes from insects.
- 【SUITBALE FOR OUTDOOR SPORTS】 The sport sunglasses for men are the ideal choice for outdoor sports such as cycling,racing, golf, skiing, motorcycle, biking, driving,running, fishing, and ideal protection for mountaineering, hiking or other outdoor activities.
- 【DIMENSION】Frame Front 135mm,Frame Side 125mm,Lens Width 135mm,Lens Height 60mm.
- ⭐Product Dimension– Lens Width: 3.15 inch, Lens height: 2.36 inch, Temple Length: 5.51 inch, Nose Bridge: 0.51 inch ( Please make sure that size is fit your face )
- ⭐New material -TR90 was produced through Swiss technology as a thermoplastic material that is incredibly durable, flexible, and lightweight. Glasses made with TR90 are extremely comfortable because they have a flexible quality. Since they are flexible, they can bend under pressure and contour your face comfortably.
- ⭐OUTSTANDING LENSES – Bevi polarized lenses are comparable to the thickness you would find on much higher priced sports eyewear. TAC (Triacetate) lenses pass a double decentering test to ensure there is no optical distortion which can cause eye strain and headaches. Bevi Polarized sunglasses help reduce glare caused by reflected light to improve vision and comfort.
- ⭐SOFT NOSEPAD, Let Your Nose Feel Comfortalbe While Wearing Bevi Sports sunglasses for Cycling Running Fishing Golf .
- ATTCL TAC POLARIZED LENS & UV PROTECTION - ATTCL Polarized lens with premium material and excellent transmission and visibility, ensure no distortrd and blurred existence. Our sunglasses for women men is 100% UV Protection against harmful UVA/UVB rays, eliminate reflected light and scattered light .PERFECT PROTECTION！
- PREMIUM HEXAGONAL TR90 FRAME - Crafted with Italian design and technology, our hexagonal sunglasses frame is stylish, lightweight, and flexible. The TR90 material ensures durability and a comfortable fit. The unique one-piece nose pad design provides a secure and pressure-free experience.
- VERSATILE AND STYLISH - Perfect for outdoor activities like driving, fishing, climbing, running, hiking, cycling, skiing, and boating, our hexagonal sunglasses add a trendy and sporty touch to any outfit. They make a great gift for urban fashion enthusiasts of all ages.
- PERFECT FIT - With lens dimensions of 58mm (width) x 49mm (height), temple length of 134mm, nose bridge of 16mm, and frame length of 145mm, our sunglasses offer a comfortable and suitable fit for most face shapes.
- 30 DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE - All ATTCL Men's polarized sunglasses enjoy 30 Day Money Back Guarantee.You can return the defective products for repairing or exchanging at any time (if not man-made damage).Just contact seller by clicking our name below and then click the 'Ask A Question' button.
- 【POLARIZED LENSES】Polarized lenses block harmful UVA/UVB & UVC rays better protect your eyes. Polarized lenses reduce glare from roads, water, snow and other horizontal surfaces. Restore true color, eliminate reflected light and scattered light and help see better.
- 【ULTRA DURABLE FRAME】The sunglasses frame is made of lightweight and durable memory material, make your wearing more comfortable even if you use them for a long time.
- 【SNAP-SCREW HINGE CONSTRUTION】Customized molds with snap-screw hinges make for a frame as rigorous and robust as your lust for adventure,the perfect companion piece for an outdoors enthusiast.
- 【SUITBALE FOR OUTDOOR SPORTS】The sunglasses are the ideal choice for outdoor sports such as cycling,racing,golf,skiing,motorcycle,biking,driving,running,fishing,and ideal protection for mountaineering, hiking or other outdoor activities.
- 【DIMENSION】Frame Front 145mm,Frame Side 130mm,Lens Width 54mm,Lens Height 43mm.
Our Best Choice: BOMBER: BOOGIE Bomb BG103 Floating Safety Sunglasses: Matte Black frame, Smoke PC Safety lens, Non-Slip Gray foam lining, ANSI Z87+ Compliant, UVA/UVB, Safe for Rugged Activity, Wet Conditions.
Product Description
ABOUT US
Tommy “the Bomber” Bonacci founded Bomber Eyewear back in 1997. The six-time World Champion Jet Ski Racer made his first pair of floating sunglasses from torn off pieces of foam padding from jet skis. Now, our family-run company uses this patented foam lining technology to offer water sports enthusiasts, fishermen and everyone in between eyewear that is comfortable, durable, stylish and able to float.
THE BOMBER TECHNOLOGY
EVA FOAM LINING
All of our floating eyewear comes with our patented feature EVA Lining to adapt to active lifestyles without sacrificing any comfort.
SAFETY PROTECTION
Our safety glasses lines are designed to protect you from various hazards using OSHA-approved polycarbonate lenses and UV Shielding.
BENEFITS
Bomber safety glasses, especially designed to meet ANSI Z87+ and impact-resistant standards
Made with the highest quality materials available
Floating Eyewear
Polarized
Provide performance and comfort that won’t break the bank
SAFETY EYEWEAR
BOOGIE SAFETY – BIFOCALS CLEAR
These Clear Bifocal Safety Reading Glasses Feature A Matte Black Frame And Gray Foam Lining.Bifocal lenses have two viewing areas divided by a visible line: a larger viewing area for distance with a smaller segment for reading.Only the bottom part of the lens is magnified
BOOGIE SAFETY – SMOKE
Matte Black Frame, Smoke Safety Lens with Grey Foam.100% UVA and UVB protectionsMeets ANSI Z87+ safety standards.(L = 160mm, W = 140mm, H = 45mm)
BOOGIE SAFETY – RED MIRROR CRYSTAL
2-Tone Crystal Smoke Frame, Red Mirror Safety Lens with Red Foam.100% UVA and UVB protectionsMeets ANSI Z87+ safety standards.(L = 160mm, W = 140mm, H = 45mm)
SAFETY EYEWEAR
MEGA SAFETY – GREEN MIRROR
These Safety Sunglasses Feature a Matte Black Frame, Green Mirror Safety Lens with Gray Foam.Meets ANSI Z87+ safety standards.(L = 160mm, W = 142mm, H = 49mm)
MEGA SAFETY – ICE MIRROR
The Bomber Mega Bomb Sunglasses Feature a Matte Black Frame, Ice Blue Mirror Lenses with Gray Foam.Meets ANSI Z87+ safety standards.100% UVA and UVB protections
MEGA SAFETY – POLARIZED SMOKE BLACK
These Polarized Smoked Lens Safety Sunglasses Feature A Matte Black Frame And Gray EVA Foam Lining.Polarized Safety Lens100% UVA and UVB protections
TIGER SAFETY – POLARIZED SMOKE
Matte Black Frame, Smoke Polarized Safety Lens with Gray FoamPolarized Safety LensMeets ANSI Z87+ safety standards.100% UVA and UVB protections
TIGER SAFETY – GREEN MIRROR CRYSTAL
The Bomber Tiger Bomb Safety Glasses with Green Lenses, a 2-Tone Clear Frame and Green Foam.Meets ANSI Z87+ safety standards.100% UVA and UVB protections
TIGER SAFETY – RED MIRROR
Matte Black Frame, Red Mirror Safety Lens with Gray Foam.Meets ANSI Z87+ safety standards.100% UVA and UVB protections(L = 160mm, W = 142mm, H = 41mm)
Is Discontinued By Manufacturer:No
Product Dimensions:6.5 x 6 x 2 inches; 1.12 Ounces
Item model number:BG103
Department:Unisex
Date First Available:November 7, 2017
Manufacturer:Bomber
ASIN:B0129EL4W2
These sunglasses float in the water and have safety rated lenses
This lenses are not polarized