Top 10 Best bomber safety glasses Reviews

ABOUT US



Tommy “the Bomber” Bonacci founded Bomber Eyewear back in 1997. The six-time World Champion Jet Ski Racer made his first pair of floating sunglasses from torn off pieces of foam padding from jet skis. Now, our family-run company uses this patented foam lining technology to offer water sports enthusiasts, fishermen and everyone in between eyewear that is comfortable, durable, stylish and able to float.

THE BOMBER TECHNOLOGY



EVA FOAM LINING

All of our floating eyewear comes with our patented feature EVA Lining to adapt to active lifestyles without sacrificing any comfort.

SAFETY PROTECTION

Our safety glasses lines are designed to protect you from various hazards using OSHA-approved polycarbonate lenses and UV Shielding.

BENEFITS

Bomber safety glasses, especially designed to meet ANSI Z87+ and impact-resistant standards

Made with the highest quality materials available

Floating Eyewear

Polarized

Provide performance and comfort that won’t break the bank

SAFETY EYEWEAR



BOOGIE SAFETY – BIFOCALS CLEAR

These Clear Bifocal Safety Reading Glasses Feature A Matte Black Frame And Gray Foam Lining.Bifocal lenses have two viewing areas divided by a visible line: a larger viewing area for distance with a smaller segment for reading.Only the bottom part of the lens is magnified

BOOGIE SAFETY – SMOKE

Matte Black Frame, Smoke Safety Lens with Grey Foam.100% UVA and UVB protectionsMeets ANSI Z87+ safety standards.(L = 160mm, W = 140mm, H = 45mm)

BOOGIE SAFETY – RED MIRROR CRYSTAL

2-Tone Crystal Smoke Frame, Red Mirror Safety Lens with Red Foam.100% UVA and UVB protectionsMeets ANSI Z87+ safety standards.(L = 160mm, W = 140mm, H = 45mm)

SAFETY EYEWEAR



MEGA SAFETY – GREEN MIRROR

These Safety Sunglasses Feature a Matte Black Frame, Green Mirror Safety Lens with Gray Foam.Meets ANSI Z87+ safety standards.(L = 160mm, W = 142mm, H = 49mm)

MEGA SAFETY – ICE MIRROR

The Bomber Mega Bomb Sunglasses Feature a Matte Black Frame, Ice Blue Mirror Lenses with Gray Foam.Meets ANSI Z87+ safety standards.100% UVA and UVB protections

MEGA SAFETY – POLARIZED SMOKE BLACK

These Polarized Smoked Lens Safety Sunglasses Feature A Matte Black Frame And Gray EVA Foam Lining.Polarized Safety Lens100% UVA and UVB protections

TIGER SAFETY – POLARIZED SMOKE



Matte Black Frame, Smoke Polarized Safety Lens with Gray FoamPolarized Safety LensMeets ANSI Z87+ safety standards.100% UVA and UVB protections

TIGER SAFETY – GREEN MIRROR CRYSTAL



The Bomber Tiger Bomb Safety Glasses with Green Lenses, a 2-Tone Clear Frame and Green Foam.Meets ANSI Z87+ safety standards.100% UVA and UVB protections

TIGER SAFETY – RED MIRROR



Matte Black Frame, Red Mirror Safety Lens with Gray Foam.Meets ANSI Z87+ safety standards.100% UVA and UVB protections(L = 160mm, W = 142mm, H = 41mm)

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Product Dimensions‏:‎6.5 x 6 x 2 inches; 1.12 Ounces

Item model number‏:‎BG103

Department‏:‎Unisex

Date First Available‏:‎November 7, 2017

Manufacturer‏:‎Bomber

ASIN‏:‎B0129EL4W2

These sunglasses float in the water and have safety rated lenses

This lenses are not polarized