Top 10 Best body guard safety gear Reviews

Product Description

DS Safety technological safety gloves

Hands, no matter how agile they are, need more technological protection

Hands, no matter how skilled they are, need more comfortable protection

SUPERIOR GRIP and ABSOLUTELY BREATHABILITY

Micro-Foam Nitrile coatings are compatible with light oils

Provide a good grip and excellent abrasion resistance

Ultrathin Design provide absolutely breathability and with water repellent performance

Micro-Foam Nitrile coatings are compatible with light oils and will provide a good grip and excellent abrasion resistance. Ultra-thin Design provide absolutely breathability and with water repellent performance. Seamless liner and spandex assure a maximum comfort and minimum hand fatigue.

Non-Slip Power Grip

– Durable nitrile coating on palm & fingertips

– Secure anti-slip to handle slippery materials

– Keep drying and cool with unique air ventilation

– Long lasting extreme durability

Economic designed comfortable 3D snug fit into all fingers. Seamless liner and spandex assure a maximum comfort and minimum hand fatigue

IDEAL APPLICATION

– Fine electronic component assembly, inspection, packaging and cashier work

– Landscaping, driving, climbing, cycling, fishing, wood working and gardening

– Parcel delivery, handicraft, MRO and mechanical works

– Convenient smart devices touch screen compatible

Ultra-thin Design provide absolutely breathability! assure a maximum comfort and minimum hand fatigue

Liner Material

Nylon

Nylon,Polyester

Nylon,spandex,HPPE&glass fiber

Nylon,Polyester

Nylon,spandex,HPPE&glass fiber

Liner

18G Seamless Knit

15G Seamless Knit

13G Seamless Knit

15G Seamless Knit

13G Seamless Knit

Coating

Nitrile

Nitrile

Nitrile

Nitrile

PU

Color

Green&Black

Blue

Grey&Black

Green&Blue

Grey

Cut Resistant

NO

NO

EN388 Cut Level 5

NO

EN388 Cut Level 5

Ideal For

Light/Medium Duty

Light/Medium Duty

Medium/Heavy Duty

Light/Medium Duty

Medium/Heavy Duty

Use in Condition

Dry and wet/oily,Chemical

Dry and light wet/oily/Cold

Dry and light wet/oily

Dry and light wet/oily

Dry and light wet/oily

Best Uses include but not limited

work with chemical processing, petrochemical, construction, maintenance and so on

Garden, fishing, ice & snow work, mechanic, electric, construction and hunting

Sheet metal handling,glass handling

Light metal fabrication, Handling small castings ,General handling – Parts assembling ,Other automotive application.

Sheet metal handling,glass handling

Care Instruction

Machine wash with mild detergent at max 104°F（40°C）.Hang to drip dry.

Machine wash with mild detergent at max 104°F（40°C）.Hang to drip dry.

Machine wash with mild detergent at max 104°F（40°C）.Hang to drip dry.

Machine wash with mild detergent at max 104°F（40°C）.Hang to drip dry.

Machine wash with mild detergent at max 104°F（40°C）.Hang to drip dry.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Product Dimensions‏:‎9.06 x 2.76 x 0.12 inches; 1.07 Pounds

Department‏:‎Unisex-adult

Date First Available‏:‎September 6, 2018

Manufacturer‏:‎Dalian yufei technology co., LTD

ASIN‏:‎B07H4DDHKH

-TOUCH-screen capable (can be worn when using a smartphone or other digital device);

-NYLON KNIT & HIGH PERFORMANCE: With Nylon Knit wrist, NP1001 working gloves help to prevent dust and debris from entering the glove. Ultra-fine nylon fiber provides superior comfort. DS Safety work gloves is also CE Approved, meet ANSI Standard. 30% thinner than most foam nitrile gloves on the market but has twice mechanical performance than them;

-MULTI-PURPOSE: Unique double dipped suit for all kinds of outdoor work under dry or wet conditions. It can provide superior grip. General for light metal fabrication, assembling and finishing, general handling, general maintenance, other automotive application and so on;

-WARRANTY: We specialized in all kinds of gloves, products sold all over the world. We serve every customer carefully. If for any reason you are not 100% satisfied with this product, please contact us. DS Safety Customer Service Team will immediately refund your purchase price or offer replacement.