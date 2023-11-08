Top 10 Best boat safety kit with flares Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Welcome to the WindRider family.

WindRider was founded on a passion for the water and making it accessible to more people. Starting with safe, fun and easy to use sailboats WindRider has grown to offer parts and apparel for all sorts of water related fun.

ELECTRONIC FLARE – NEVER EXPIRES

The Sirius Signal electronic flare is the perfect flare for your boat. Ever been cited by the Coasties for an expired flare? Never again, as this flare never expires and meets USCG regulations. With the combined flag, you are covered for all visible distress requirements.

OPEN YOUR BEER

What safety kit is complete without a bottle opener? This multitool doesn’t just open bottles, it has a screw driver, cutting edge, different wrench sizes, pretty much anything else you could need on you boat.

WHISTLE FOR HELP

Per US Coast Guard rules you must have a noise making device. This little whistle does the trick. It even has a little lanyard – who doesn’t like lanyards?

SAFETY FIRST

For all those nicks and cuts and scratches we include a first aid kit. While not required by the USCG it is definitely a nice-to-have item.

Dimensions

Anchor – 21in, Rope – 75ft, Chain – 6ft

10-200ft

5ft

3.5-8ft

Available Colors

Green Fleck, Red Fleck, Blue Fleck, Solid Black, Solid Blue, Solid Green, Solid Red, White

Equipment

8.5lb Anchor, 3/8 in Rope, Galvanized Chain, 2 5/16 Bow Shackles

Electronic Flare, First Aid Kit, Whistle, Multi Tool, Waterproof Case

Features

Superb Holding Power

Soft, Flexible, Double Braid Line

IP67 Waterproof Case

Grab Handle for Easy Recovery, Heavy Duty Material

Floating, Super Strong, Multipurpose

Made in USA

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Date First Available‏:‎February 26, 2018

Manufacturer‏:‎WindRider

ASIN‏:‎B07B317G1J

ALL STORED IN A WATEPROOF CASE – We cut out the foam to fit everything nicely in a bright orange IP67 case (that means it will keep your stuff dry and dust free). Oh and it will float too.