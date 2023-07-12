Top 10 Best boat safety kit coast guard approved Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] 1st assist materials packed in a waterproof storage box for use on boats, Rv’s, individual watercraft or everywhere it is essential to continue to keep your first help materials clean and dry. Water-proof, utility storage box is has a Dri-loc, O-ring seal and 3 restricted sealing cam-action latches to keep interior materials dry. H2o evidence box is little ample to in good shape in limited locations and is strong adequate to stand up to the rigors of recreational vacation.Tight sealing, clear utility box steps 7.38″ x 4.50″ x 1.75″. 1st aid solutions integrated in this package 2-Medi-Lyte Heat Reduction Tablets, 2 Sunscreen Packets, 3 Lip Guard, 3 Sting Relief, 4 Antihistamine Tablets, 1 Ivy Cleanse Towelette, 1 Towelette, 1 Sunburn Gel, 3 PVP Pads, 3 Antibiotic, 3 Alcohol Pads,3 First help Melt away Cream, 3 anti-itch packets, 3 Antiseptic Wipes, 4 Non Aspirin Tablets, 4 Ibuprofen Tablets, 4 Antacid tablets, 4 Agony Relief Tablets, 2 Sinus tablets, 5 Jr bandages, 3 spot bandages, 5 Cloth bandages, 5 plastic bandage strips, 3 fingertip, 3 knuckle bandages, 2 motion illness tablets.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Package deal Dimensions‏:‎7.9 x 3.9 x 1.7 inches 6.38 Ounces

Day Initially Available‏:‎May 29, 2014

Manufacturer‏:‎Michigan Initially Support

ASIN‏:‎B00KN6CEV4

Little Adequate To Suit Any place

Excellent Boating or Individual Watercraft Kit