Top 10 Best bluetti solar generator Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

EB240 Portable Energy Station Battery Potential: 2400Wh

Battery Mobile Style: EV-class 3C-Rated Li-ion

2*AC Outputs: 100-120V, 1000W (1000W≤Load<1200W@2Min 1200W≤Load@1s), 50Hz / 60Hz

1*Car Port: DC Regulated 12V, 9A

1*USB Type-C: 5V,3A / 9V,3A /15V,3A / 20V,2.25A (45W Max)

4*USB-A: 5V,3A

1*LED Lighting: Full Bright/Half Bright/SOS Flash Mode

AC Adapter Input: 42V, 200W

PV Charging Input: OCV 16-68V, Max. 500W

Dimensions: 19.4” L x 6.5” W x 14.4” H / 49.4 x 16.5 x 36.5 cm

Weight: 48.5lbs / 22kg

FAQ:

Q1: What devices can be charged/powered by BLUETTI EB240?

A: At first, please check the rated power of your electronics. For EB240, the maximum rated output power is 1000W, which means that if the total power of your devices exceeds 1000W, the inverter will shut off. But if the power is between 1000W-1200W, the EB240 can operate for 2 min before shutting itself off. Still, we do not recommend>1000W load for inverter protection.

Q2: How lengthy will EB240 electricity my product?

A: Functioning time (estimation) = (2400Wh*.85) / running power of your machine. Be sure to observe that the genuine operating time might range under unique disorders.

Q3: What sort of photo voltaic panel can charge this EB240?

A: Make sure you make sure that: 1) the whole open-circuit voltage (OCV) of the photo voltaic panels is involving 16V-68V normally, it may perhaps result in small-voltage/around-voltage security and induce injury. 2) the photo voltaic panel has a DC 7909 Male connector if your panel has an Anderson connector rather, be sure to acquire an Anderson to MC4 cable. The EB240 supports a utmost of 500W / 10A solar charging. With 2*BLUETTI SP200 photo voltaic panel (OCV=24V, Max Power=200W per a single), this EB240 can be thoroughly recharged within just 9 hours. (The precise time may range due to daylight depth.)

Q4: Can it charge and discharge at the same time?

A: Sure, but it is not

【POWER FOR OFF GRID】With the 2400Wh significant potential and the steady 1000W inverter, this EB240 is a flexible moveable ability station for household use, electricity outages, outside camping, van life, and more. The powerful overload feature (1000W≤load<1200W@120S 1200W≤load@1s) also makes this portable generator qualified to power almost all of your essentials.

【2500+ LIFE CYCLES】The EV-class 3C-Rated lithium polymer battery cell and the built-in Battery Management System (BMS) assures the safety & durability of this battery pack. BLUETTI EB240 extends battery service life with protection of short-circuit / overcurrent / overvoltage / overload / overheating and more, whlie ensures 2500+ life cycles before reaching its 80% capacity.

【MULTI OUTPUTS FOR MORE USE】EB240 features 2 * 110V pure sine wave AC outlets for most home/outdoor appliances under 1000W such as refrigerator, blender, and TV, while 1 * Regulated 12V/9A DC car port supports car devices such as mini-fridge and car vacuum cleaner. 1 * PD 45W USB-C combines 4 * 5V/3A USB-A outputs are perfect for phone, laptop, tablet, camera, and more.

【GET RECHARGED EVERYWHERE】This solar generator can take max. 500W solar power and support solar panels with 16-68V OCV. With 2 * BLUETTI SP200 (not included) and the pre-installed MPPT controller, this solar generator can be fully recharged within 9 hrs. You can also get it recharged from 0-80% within 10 hours using the 200W AC adapter, either from a wall outlet or a generator.

【24-MONTH WARRANTY】BLUETTI offers you 24 months of product guarantee and high-quality customer service. Inside the box: 1 * BLUETTI EB240 2400Wh Portable Power Station, 1 * 200W AC Adapter & Charging Cable,1 * Solar Charging Cable (DC7909 to MC4), 1 * User Manual, 1 * Certificate of Qualification.

So you had known what is the best bluetti solar generator in 2023. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.