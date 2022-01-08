Top 10 Best bluetooth safety earmuffs Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

PROHEAR 033 rechargeable am fm headphones with bluetooth



Bluetooth 5.0 has a wider coverage range and a four-fold increase in speed. To meet the needs of mobile clients, it has lower power consumption and is compatible with older versions

Dear,you must understand that once you lose your hearing, it won’t come back.

Hearing prevention is always more economical and safer than treatmen.

The use of PROHEAR protective earmuffs should become a daily habit like wearing seat belts. Take a pair with you so that you can be protected at any time.

NRR RATING:25dB Bluetooth Music and Bluetooth Function, AM/FM Radio Function

AM FM has the function of storing 10 radio stations separately

(american standard)AM Frequency Range: 520KHz~1710KHz, Step frequency: 10KHz

FM Frequency Range: 87.5MHZ-108MHZ, Stepping Frequency: 50KHz

Premium Padded Headband

Rechargeable Batteries

Deep Bass & Truly Stereo & Big Sound

USB charging cable included and it can conect to USB charger (NOT included)/Car Charger/computer USB,etc.

Our earphones are carefully designed and made of new lightweight materials, which can reduce the discomfort when wearing and reduce the burden on the head, shoulders and neck. The strap provided can help you store the headset well and is easy to carry.

1. “M” key: Memory key (default)/make a call

2. “<>” key: optional automatic and manual mode (previous/next)

3. Shutdown button: power on/off/(switch BT / FM / AM)

4. Knob: Turn to adjust the volume

Hi-Visibility Bluetooth AM/FM Radio Earmuff with LCD display for easy viewing and using by consumers ,Even for an elderly person that does not use technology.

Remove the battery cover when installing the rechargeable battery (as shown); and make the metal tab of the battery completely aligned with the metal area of the battery compartment, then you can get full energy.Wish you a happy shopping(●’◡’●).

INCLUDED COMPONENTS Bluetooth FM/AM Ear Defender ×1 2000mAh rechargeable lithium battery ×1 USB Charging Cable ×1 AUX cable ×1 English manual×1

ATTENTION:5V USB charger NOT included

FM/AM DIGITAL RADIO: With LCD display automatically searches for radio stations; High reception sensitivity antenna&Store up to 10 AM and 10 FM Station in memory for quick access to your favorite programs ;AUX input jack can connect to many audio devices (cable included)

FEATURES:NRR 25dB, perfect for noisy environments to protect your hearing;No limit on the volume that you can set your own(You can set your own Volume Limit) ;Adjustable Ultra padded headband&Anti-sweat design ear cushions provide more comfort;Snap-in design allow for easy maintenance and replacement

ATTENTION:Powered by 2000 mAH rechargeable lithium battery（Included) and can be connected to the 5V charger with a charging cable（Included) or directly into the computer USB to charge;Up to 30 hours of non-stop playtime in bluetooth mode

TRY IT NOW: PROHEAR hearing protection offers 100% Satisfaction, you can try it, or you will never know how great they are. Besides, if you have any problems, please contact us, we’ll be glad to help you

