Top 10 Best bluetooth safety earmuffs Reviews

- Communication Direction: Two-Way
- Bluetooth Technology Lets You Seamlessly Stream Entertainment From Your Mobile Phone And Any Other Bluetooth Enabled Device.
- High-Fidelity Speakers Provide Premium Sound Quality
- Integrated Microphone Lets You Make And Take Phone Calls Without Removing The Hearing Protection
- [Bluetooth 5.0 Technology]: Dison Wireless Hearing Protector is engineered with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology that provides a faster and more stable connection than Bluetooth 4.0. You can move freely in your work environment and answer phone calls easily, the wireless range is up to 80ft, ear protection for lawn mowing also has a HI-FI sound quality that provides you with a smooth music experience.
- [Premium Hearing Protector]: Reaching a high noise reducing rating of NRR 29dB/SNR 36dB, meet CE en352-1 and ANSI S3.19 standard, featured with professional noise dampening foam and a sealed construction for cancelling harmful noise and hearing protection. Widely used in daily work, entertainment, study, mowing, shooting, racing, airport and other noisy environment.
- [Multifunctional Headphone]: Not only a bluetooth safety earmuffs, but also a headphone. You can enjoy music by wireless or 3.5mm AUX input (3.5mm cord is included) mode. With built-in mic and integrated controls, you can answer phone calls easily without removing the bluetooth hearing protection. Build-in rechargeable batteries equipped with charging cable, faster charging speed of 4-hours, long service time of 30-hours.
- [Lasting Comfortable Design]: The retractable ergonomic headband, easy to adjust muffs’ height for fitting different head size. Professional ear muffs for hearing protection, weight 12.3 oz/349 G, made of smooth leather and filled with the soft foam, comfortable fit. Spacious ear cup is better embrace ears, lightweight and comfortable for long time wear, making your work fun and focused.
- [DISON After-Sales Service]: Your shopping experience is the highest priority for us. If you encounter problems when using our bluetooth hearing protection headphones, please feel free to contact us and we will give you a satisfactory solution within 24 hours.
- 【EXTREMELY SMOOTH BLUETOOTH 5.0 TECHNOLOGY】►The connection to the phone is smoother, faster and more stable►Bluetooth has a wider range, better sound quality and smarter mode, allowing you to move freely in your work environment, enjoy music and answer phone calls easily ► PROHEAR Hearing Protector is engineered with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology that provides a more stable connection (wireless range 80ft) than Bluetooth 4.0. Never worry about losing the connection in your pocket
- 【BOTH ENTERTAINMENT AND HEARRING PROTECTION】►Not only does it have a very high noise reduction level: NRR 25dB protects your hearing against loud noise, but it also gives you a very smooth music experience and stereo sound quality ►Built-in 1100 mah lithium battery, equipped with charging cable, faster charging speed, long service time
- 【WORK SAFELY AND COMFORTABLE】►IDEAL FOR building, lawn mowing, woodworking, landscaping, and protecting your hearing in a noisy environment ►Comfortable headband and soft breathable ear pad support you to wear for a long time, making your work fun and focused
- 【EASY-TO-USE-CONTROLS】►Easy-to-use controls：With the help of “raised part”, you will quickly get familiar with control buttons’ location. And you can make adjustments without taking off your muffs even wearing work gloves ►PROHEAR Hearing Protection 037 has more intelligent buttons. You can easily adjust the volume, switch songs, answer or hang up the phone through the button of the earmuffs
- 【PROHEAR protects your hearing and gives you the best service】 ►PROHEAR037 comes with a 3.5mm connector.Adjustable headband, equipped with black leather bag, easy to carry and prevent dust, is a good partner in your work ►Packaging: A PROHEAR037 hearing protection, a charging cable, a black leather bag and instructions ►If you have any questions, you can contact us, we'll give you the best service
- BEST FOR YOUR CUTIE PIES: The PROHEAR "Lolipop" hearing protector comes with vivid, flamboyant colors that your kids will go crazy over. The Unique craftsmanship help to ensure the high visibility color will not fade over time. Feel confident that you're children are safe and noticeable in any environment and any weather condition
- DURABLE COMFORT: Wide & Padded headband and soft ear pads is great for longer periods of wear, The 360° rotatable cups design give more snug fit and seal for protectiong kids's ears. Snap-in design allow for easy maintenance and replacement; The best gifts for toddlers to teens
- SAFETY CERTIFICATIONS: PROHEAR kids earmuffs are certified and meet ANSI S3.19-1974 and CE EN 352-1. NRR 25dB means they could reduce noise levels enough for your child not to be disturbed while sleeping. They’re great for monster truck show, sports events, Autism, airplane, concerts, movie theaters, fireworks, etc loud activities
- EASY TO PACK: Never send you into meltdown, Adjustable headband & 360°rotatable cups design can be folded into very compact size to fit the smallest of spaces ( travel drawstring bag included)
- TRY IT NOW: PROHEAR promises 50-DAY NO RISK MONEY BACK GUARANTEE and 1 YEAR WARRANTY. 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed! You can try it, or you will never know how great they are. Besides, if you have any questions and suggestions, please feel free to contact us, we are here 24/7 to chat and help you
- PREMIUM GEL CUSHIONS are super-soft and conformable for enhanced comfort
- BLUETOOTH wireless technology lets you seamlessly stream entertainment from your mobile phone and any other Bluetooth enabled device
- IDEAL FOR LAWN MOWING, construction, woodworking, landscaping, loud enviroments, concentration, and listening to music - cord and antenna free lets you move easily on the job
- HIGH-FIDELITY SPEAKERS provide premium sound quality
- MAKE AND TAKE CALLS Integrated microphone lets you make and take phone calls without removing the hearing protection
- 🔰【NRR 29dB Hearing Protection】- CERTIFIED NRR 29dB protection. Effectively reduces noise especially when use powerful strong machine or gun practice and other violent activities. Protects your ears from hazardous sound levels and find peace in your own world.
- 🔰【FM Digital Radio with LCD Display Advanced】- Built-in Radio with Hearing Protection with Channel memory function, 8 different preset channels - more than enough to program all your favorite stations. You could adjust volume by switching the volume control knob.
- 🔰【Rechaegeable for Lang lasting Advanced】- Combined with durable rechargeable lithium battery supports long hours use, do not need to charge very often or buy battaries, USB charge interface equipped for easy and fast charging.
- 🔰【Bluetooth & Hands-free Calling Advanced】- Built-in digital Bluetooth for phone, hands-free calling, Seamlessly stream music from your mobile phones, tablet or other Bluetooth enabled devices. Answer calls as you work with multifunctional button without having to remove the headset.
- 🔰【Digital Storage Advanced】- 2020 new upgrade with built-in SD card(4Gb capacity), can storage about 1000 of your favourite digital audio files, allow you to enjoy the joyful voice even without available bluetooth devices.(NEED TO CONNECT COMPUER by USB)
Wireless Bluetooth & Hands-free Calling - Hearing protection uses the more stable Bluetooth 5.0 technology, compatible with most Bluetooth devices, and can quickly and stably connect to your mobile phone, iPad, PC and other devices. Multi-function buttons and integrated microphone allow you to easily connect to the phone without removing the earmuffs, and provide you with incredible listening clarity.
Maximum Hearing Protection - Bluetooth radio headphones reduce noise by NRR 29dB, which effectively reduces external noise and protects your ears from harmful sound levels. Whether it is noise from mowing, tractors, electric welding, construction and other noisy environments, you can focus on what you want to hear.
Long-lasting Rechargeable Battery - Ear muffs has a built-in 2000mAh rechargeable lithium battery. It can play for 45-50 hours per charge in Bluetooth mode and 40 hours in wired/FM mode. There is no need to charge or buy batteries frequently. Equipped with a charging cable with TYPE-C interface, charging is convenient and fast.
FM Digital Radio with LCD Display - The earmuffs can store up to 25 FM radios that you like, and built-in MP3, with a 4GB storage card, you can download your favorite music and save it in the memory card. The LCD screen with white light greatly improves the clarity.
Ultimate Comfort - We redesigned the headband of the earmuffs, and after repeated tests, it is wider, thicker, softer and more comfortable. You don't need to worry about cracking, hardening or getting dirty. It is easy to replace them and keep them dry, clean and comfortable.
- NRR of 25 dB (Noise Reduction Rating)
- Integrated Mic allows you to make and receive calls while maintaining hearing protection
- To Music/Audio From Connected Smart Device on High Fidelity Speakers
- Adjustable, Padded Headband
- Micro-USB Connector Cable Included
- Wireless Bluetooth & Hands-free Calling - Hearing protection uses the more stable Bluetooth 5.0 technology, compatible with most Bluetooth devices, and can quickly and stably connect to your mobile phone, iPad, PC and other devices. Multi-function buttons and integrated microphone allow you to easily connect to the phone without removing the earmuffs, and provide you with incredible listening clarity.
- Maximum Hearing Protection - Bluetooth radio headphones reduce noise by NRR 29dB, which effectively reduces external noise and protects your ears from harmful sound levels. Whether it is noise from mowing, tractors, electric welding, construction and other noisy environments, you can focus on what you want to hear.
- Long-lasting Rechargeable Battery - Ear muffs has a built-in 2000mAh rechargeable lithium battery. It can play for 45-50 hours per charge in Bluetooth mode and 40 hours in wired/FM mode. There is no need to charge or buy batteries frequently. Equipped with a charging cable with TYPE-C interface, charging is convenient and fast.
- FM Digital Radio with LCD Display - The earmuffs can store up to 25 FM radios that you like, and built-in MP3, with a 4GB storage card, you can download your favorite music and save it in the memory card. The LCD screen with white light greatly improves the clarity.
- Ultimate Comfort - We redesigned the headband of the earmuffs, and after repeated tests, it is wider, thicker, softer and more comfortable. You don’t need to worry about cracking, hardening or getting dirty. It is easy to replace them and keep them dry, clean and comfortable.
- LEADING BLUETOOTH 5.0: Never worry about losing the connection in your pocket! PROHEAR 030 is engineered with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology that provides a more stable connection (wireless range 33ft/10m) than Bluetooth 4.0. Allows you seamlessly stream entertainment from any other Bluetooth-enabled device(cellphones, laptops, tablets, etc)
- DESIGNED FOR SHOOTING AND HUNTING: NRR 22dB/SNR 27dB. Durable recessed microphones could increase tinny environmental sound when the sound is less than 82dB while reduces wind noise, providing enhanced communication for hunting, shooting, etc; And the earmuffs with slim low-profile cups with cut-outs perfect for firearm stock clearance&rifleotgun use
- DURABLE COMFORT: Only 0.63lb, The slim hearing protector is designed to be lightweight and provide ultimate comfort even for a long time using. Wide ear cups with ultra-soft cushioned ear pads and the headband boasting a thick layer of padding help them fit snugly around ears with no pressure; Earmuffs with high-quality rubber paint allow you to have a better touch and better durability than others; Designed with telescopic and ergonomic headband could fit any shape and size of the head
- WIDE APPLICATION&: Compact folding design for easy to carry. Recommended for gunfire range, hunting, woodworking, mowing, chainsawing, and any noisy environments. （ATTENTION: powered by 2 AAA batteries-NOT INCLUDED)
- WE PROMISE: 50-DAY NO RISK MONEY BACK GUARANTEE and 1 YEAR WARRANTY. 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed! If you have any questions and suggestions, please feel free to contact us, we are here 24/7 to chat and help you
(Upgraded) PROHEAR 033 Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones with FM/AM Radio, with Rechargeable 2000 mAH Battery for Mowing Lawn Work
Product Description
PROHEAR 033 rechargeable am fm headphones with bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.0 has a wider coverage range and a four-fold increase in speed. To meet the needs of mobile clients, it has lower power consumption and is compatible with older versions
Dear,you must understand that once you lose your hearing, it won’t come back.
Hearing prevention is always more economical and safer than treatmen.
The use of PROHEAR protective earmuffs should become a daily habit like wearing seat belts. Take a pair with you so that you can be protected at any time.
NRR RATING:25dB Bluetooth Music and Bluetooth Function, AM/FM Radio Function
AM FM has the function of storing 10 radio stations separately
(american standard)AM Frequency Range: 520KHz~1710KHz, Step frequency: 10KHz
FM Frequency Range: 87.5MHZ-108MHZ, Stepping Frequency: 50KHz
Premium Padded Headband
Rechargeable Batteries
Deep Bass & Truly Stereo & Big Sound
USB charging cable included and it can conect to USB charger (NOT included)/Car Charger/computer USB,etc.
Our earphones are carefully designed and made of new lightweight materials, which can reduce the discomfort when wearing and reduce the burden on the head, shoulders and neck. The strap provided can help you store the headset well and is easy to carry.
1. “M” key: Memory key (default)/make a call
2. “<>” key: optional automatic and manual mode (previous/next)
3. Shutdown button: power on/off/(switch BT / FM / AM)
4. Knob: Turn to adjust the volume
Hi-Visibility Bluetooth AM/FM Radio Earmuff with LCD display for easy viewing and using by consumers ,Even for an elderly person that does not use technology.
Remove the battery cover when installing the rechargeable battery (as shown); and make the metal tab of the battery completely aligned with the metal area of the battery compartment, then you can get full energy.Wish you a happy shopping(●’◡’●).
INCLUDED COMPONENTS Bluetooth FM/AM Ear Defender ×1 2000mAh rechargeable lithium battery ×1 USB Charging Cable ×1 AUX cable ×1 English manual×1
ATTENTION:5V USB charger NOT included
Date First Available:January 27, 2021
ASIN:B08V3LPJYP
FM/AM DIGITAL RADIO: With LCD display automatically searches for radio stations; High reception sensitivity antenna&Store up to 10 AM and 10 FM Station in memory for quick access to your favorite programs ;AUX input jack can connect to many audio devices (cable included)
FEATURES:NRR 25dB, perfect for noisy environments to protect your hearing;No limit on the volume that you can set your own(You can set your own Volume Limit) ;Adjustable Ultra padded headband&Anti-sweat design ear cushions provide more comfort;Snap-in design allow for easy maintenance and replacement
ATTENTION:Powered by 2000 mAH rechargeable lithium battery（Included) and can be connected to the 5V charger with a charging cable（Included) or directly into the computer USB to charge;Up to 30 hours of non-stop playtime in bluetooth mode
TRY IT NOW: PROHEAR hearing protection offers 100% Satisfaction, you can try it, or you will never know how great they are. Besides, if you have any problems, please contact us, we’ll be glad to help you
