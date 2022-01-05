Top 10 Best blue solar lights Reviews

Top 10 Rated blue solar lights in 2021 Comparison Table
- 200LED Blue *2 Pack: Total Length: 23 m/75.5 ft, light length: 20m/65.6feet, Lead wire Length: 3m/9.9ft, , Space between LEDs: 10 cm/3.94 inch
- 8 Modes&Memory Function: 8 Modes(combination, in a wave, sequential, slo glo, chasing/flash, slow fade, twinkle/flash, and steady on). A built-in memory chip saves your last mode setting without having to reset the mode every day.
- Easy to Install and Widely Use: 8-12 hours of charging during a sunny day, 8 hours of automatic work in the dark. Solar panels with ground stakes that you can place in a sunny place. The 75.5-foot-long light string is perfect for wrapping in a tree or anywhere you want to decorate. It creates a warm, joyful, and festive atmosphere for decorative Halloween, passageways, gardens, terraces, yards, lawns, fences, porches, roofs, Christmas, weddings, holidays, parties, etc.
- Waterproof and Safety: The outdoor light string can withstand various weather (IP44), including heavy rain and snow, and is very suitable for indoor and outdoor decoration(Do not soak). No heat(The insulated copper wire keeps the lights at a low temperature so they are safe to touch after many hours of use), no radiation, low consumption, high safety.
- Worry-Free Customer Service: To provide better products and meet more needs is the goal we always pursue. We support the durability of our products. If there is any problem with our product, please contact us, we must try our best to deal with it, we will not let you bear any loss because of the product quality problem.
- Upgraded 3rd Solar Outdoor Garden Spotlights: Heatproof and Super Bright - 200 Lumen output, 4 x 50 Lumen enhanced LED
- Long Working Time - Built-in 18650 lithium rechargeable battery(2200mAh). Light up 8-10 hours after fully charged about 6-8 hours.
- 2 in 1 easily installing -Use the provide screws to mount on the wall or stick into the ground .
- Automated Switch-Auto on at night/Auto off at sunrise,Three modes:High/Low,Fully 180-degree adjustable unit enables lighting to be used exactly where needed and catch sunlight at optimum angle for charging; automated off at day provides lighting exactly when needed.
- Waterproof IP65 grade: designed to withstand dust and water jets. No need to worry about rainy day or any bad weather.
- [ Solar Powered ] Eco-Friendly Rechargeable solar panels, automatically recharges during the day and glows when night falls. Each light has 6 leds which gives out Intensityt and steady light.
- [ Long Lighting Time ] Built-in 1200mAH larger storage battery, 6-8 hours solar charging time when in good sunshine condition, enough to supply the leds up to 10-12 hours. Avoiding rainy and cloudy days that cannot be charged.
- [ Waterproof & Pressure Resistant ] CREPOW solar driveway lights with seal aluminum alloy casing, withstand 10 tons, IP65 waterproof rating means that solar deck lights will not be damaged even if bad weather.
- [ Installs in Minutes ] This led dock light can be quickly installed in any ground where it can absorb the sun light directly. No wiring, you can fix it with screws or glue, 16 screws is included in the package.
- [ CREPOW's Guarantee ] Our Solar Deck lights provide 2-year Service, 30-day return. Any questions, please feel free to contact us. Dock lights are widely used for dock, deck, driveway, path,garden,step, stairs, etc.
- 【AUTOMATIC WORKING】- First put switch on, this light will working at night and saves energy; Installs easily in the ground, no wiring required
- 【ECO-FRIENDLY & RECHARGABLE】- Efficient solar panel charges, saving electricity costs and being environmentally friendly
- 【LONG WORKING TIME】-Your solar light will last 8~10 hrs after charged 6~8 hrs, built-in rechargeable batteries
- 【CHARMING & DURABLE】- Withstand all kinds of weather all round the year; Add a charming, decorative glow to your driveway, patio, or flowerbeds with these energy-efficient
- 【WATERPROOF & SAFE】- Wireless, Stainless, Waterproof and Durable design, great for outdoor
- [ Dancing Flickering Flame Design ]: Eoyizw solar tiki torches built-in Intelligent IC, markedly improved the LED lights to the extremely realistic flames torches, vivid, lively, and stronger, create an atmosphere of joy for you and your family. Solar tiki torches with flickering flame lights are Ideal to decorate surrounding for the garden, patio, lawn, party, BBQ, camping, backyard.
- [ Long Working Time ]: Solar flame lights built-in rechargeable battery (2200mAh), With the high technology efficiency solar panel, 18% efficiency improvement, Tiki Torches light up to 8 hours in summer and 5 hours in winter after fully charged, let you can enjoy the whole night romantic.
- [ IP65 Waterproof & Durable ]: Solar Tiki Torch Lights IP65 Waterproof and Dustproof design, led torch can withstand rain, hail, snow, and heat. The extension pipes allow you to choose 30.7 inches or 43 inches heights. So flickering flame torch lights can make your yard looks like an island resort.
- [ Eeay Installation & Auto On/Off ]: No wiring required, just place the Solar Flame lights into your Lawn, Garden, Flower Bed, Yard, Patio, Pathways. No electric need, Absolutely environmentally friendly， and solar tiki torches also supports Auto ON/OFF switch from Dusk to Dawn.
- [ 100% Satisfying Service ]: If you purchase our solar torch lights, We will provide you a replacement within 365 days warranty and excellent customer service. Contact us directly via your order whenever you have any questions. we promise to solve your problem within 24 hours.
- 【2021 Upgraded Solar Twinkle String Lights】The solar lights outdoor are upgraded in 2021 with more efficient solar panel and larger capacity rechargeable battery: 1) bigger solar panel; 2) larger capacity Ni-MH rechargeable battery 1800MAH; 3) brighter and longer using time with upgraded charging efficiency. 4) 2 pack, each pack 240LEDs. Each 6.5FT leading wire + 78ft string lights. Total 170ft 480LED.
- 【8 Lighting Modes and Memory function】There are 8 lighting modes for your selection to meet different scenes: Combination, In waves, Sequential, Slow Glow, Chasing/Flash, Slow fade, Twinkle/Flash, Steady on. Adjust the lighting modes by pressing the round button on plug. It has memory function and will remember your lasting lighting mode.
- 【Auto On/Off】The Solar twinkle lights outdoor will turn on at dusk and turn off at dawn with its built-in light sensor. One time setting and will last the life time.
- 【IP65 Waterproof for Indoor/Outdoor Use】 With its IP65 waterproof performance, the Twinkle Lights can be used widely indoor/outdoor. It is a perfect decorative light for garden, fence, patio, tree, bushes, windowsill, wedding, Ramadan, Halloween, Christmas, home decorations etc.
- 【GOOD CUSTOMER SERVICE】 If you are not satisfied for any reason, kindly let us know and send email via Amazon buyer platform and our customer service team will help you in 24 hours to fix the issue!
- 【Upgraded & Unknotted】The upgraded solar string lights using PVC covering the wire. Compared to ordinary copper wire lights, it avoids the problem of easy breaking and tangling while maintaining the pretty appearance. You can use solar string outdoor lights to wrap around greenery, flowers, trees, fence, shrubs
- 【Higher Efficient Solar Panels】The fairy lights solar powered outdoor adopt more sophisticated monocrystalline silicon. Solar energy conversion rate is as high as 19%, absorbing sunlight faster and more fully. It will light up automatically at night and off during the day, can work up to 6-10 hours or more when fully charged
- 【8 Modes & Memory Function】8 special lighting modes (combination, in wave, sequential, slo glo, chasing/flash, slow fade, twinkle/flash, and steady on). You can select one mode according to the atmosphere or scene. Besides, building-in memory chip, you needn’t reset the mode of solar fairy string lights every time
- 【IP44 Waterproof & Widely Use】Both copper wire and solar panel are IP44 waterproof and weatherproof, which can withstand rain, wind, and damp climates. Without worry of short circuit or weather damage, ideal for decorating garden, patio, wedding, party, pet house, outdoor etc (For longer use, it is best not to immerse in water)
- 【Quality Guarantee】You will get 2 pack each 33ft blue solar string lights outdoor (including 2 solar panels and brackets). If you dissatisfied about 100 led solar powered fairy lights outdoor or have any problems during using, please feel free to contact us and we are online 12 hours
- 【SOLAR POWERED】 - Design with Large Solar Panel to Absorb More Sunshine and Built in 18650 Lithium Battery(2200mAh)-Rechargeable. The Solar Panel Charges During the Day and on a Full Charge it will Stay Light up All Night Long. Great Additional Lights for Your Landscaping at Night!
- 【ADJUSTABLE SPOTLIGHT AND PANEL】 - It is 180 Degree Angle Adjustable (180 degree for the solar panel, 90 degree for the Spotlight).You can Adjust the Angle of the Light and Solar Panel to Illuminate the Perfect Spot and Choose the Sunniest Spot to Charging. It can illuminate 8-14hrs after getting Fully Charged(5-6hrs).
- 【2 MODES(HIGH/LOW)】 - This Solar Powered Outdoor Lights has 2Modes: high/low. The High Light Mode will Last for 8-10hrs after Fully Charged while the Low Light Mode will Work for 14-18hrs after Fully Charged. What's More, it has an Automated Switch - Auto on at night/Auto off at Day.
- 【EASY INSTALLATION】 - Assembly is a Complete Breeze. No Cables to Deal with, it's a 2 in 1 Installation. Lasts Long Time and Great for Lighting on Walls and Gardens. You Can either Mount it to a Wall ( screws are supplied ) or Stick it into the Ground ( spikes are supplied as well ).
- 【IP65 WATERPROOF】 - The LED Light with Solar Panel is Waterproof and Made of high Quality Plastic with an on / off Switch Button on the Back. It was Designed to Withstand all Kinds of weather. Great Lights for British Winters. Looks Spectacular Around Your Outdoor Fountain, Pool, Garden or Yard. Also A Wonderful Addition to Your Night Swimming.
- 【2021 New Upgraded !!!】 More Brighter with Upgraded Bulbs , More Durable with High Quality 1800mAh Built-in Battery , Quick Charging Technology with Larger Solar Panel , IP65 Waterproof Performance , Flexible Copper Wire
- 【8 Modes & Memory Function】These solar twinkle lights have the On/Off button and mode button. You can select 8 different modes to satisfy your diverse needs by pressing the mode button. And the built-in memory chip saves your last modes setting, you don’t need to reset it again.
- 【Energy-Saving & High Efficiency】This outdoor string lights charging by solar energy, have no extra utility electric cost. String lights with built-in 1800mAH high-capacity battery can ensure long-term lighting. They can work up to 10-12 hours after being fully charged (8 hours).
- 【IP65 Waterproof & Automatically Turn on/off】The solar fairy string lights have an IP65 waterproof rank, they can emit bright light in the rain and snow(Note: Don't soak). These LED lights with smart sensor can automatically turn on at dusk and turn off at dawn.
- 【Widely Application】These solar twinkle string lights can be used in different places to increase the warm atmosphere and relax mood. Perfect decoration for Party, Camping, Wedding, Christmas, Holiday, Patio, Yard, Garden, etc.
- Cool Blue Dancing Flame-Surprising cool blue flame create lively and mysterious atmosphere at outdoor camping, barbecue parties, role-playing and other activities, adding brilliance to Halloween, Christmas, Easter
- Perfect Garden Decor-99 LED, IP 65 Waterproof, design for outdoor. The lantern lights can be hanged on trees or placed on lawn, decorate your garden, patio, walkway, pathway, driveway, countyard
- Child Safety&Great Gifts-Low heat, Low voltage, the solar hanging lights are safe for child and pets. Also suitable as birthday and festival gifts for family and friends
- Ease Of Use-Made of ABS plastic, the outdoor lantern can automatically charge in the sunlight for 8 hours, and the solar flame light can automatically illuminate your patio up to 8 hours at night
- 365 Day Sincere Service-Every customer is precious to us, we committed to providing best shopping experience. Any questions before or after buying, please feel freely to contact us, we will reply within 24 hours
Our Best Choice: [2 Pack] Solar Fairy Lights, 400 LED Outdoor Solar String Lights Garden White Wire Decorative Lights 66Ft Waterproof Indoor Outdoor Lighting for Garden, Patio, Yard, Christmas
This fairy photo voltaic string lights can generate warming, sweet and romantic environment, with h2o proof purpose, can even get the job done in rainny times.
Decor your dwelling and garden easily, can make it into any shape you like, not any other electric powered wire wanted.
Why Choose Ours
More efficient Strength Conversion
Adopted superior toughness polycrystalline silicon photo voltaic panel, its vitality conversion rate up to 17%, which is considerably extra than other photo voltaic string lights on the market place.
2 Pack A lot more 400 LED Lights and Longer Wire
With 400 large quality LED string lights and full 70ft extended wire, no require to stress the wire is not extensive adequate to embellish your outside spaces.
Set up:
1. Assemble the photo voltaic panel to the holder on the anchor spike. Pick a tender floor to push the spike in to track down the mild.
2. Turned the ON/OFF swap at the base to “ON” posture.
3. Press “Method” to choose a mode (continuous-on method or flash mode).
4. Set the light-weight at the correct and harmless put.
Specification:
1. Photo voltaic panel: 1.2V 800mA
2. Light-weight resource: tremendous bright LED
3. Ni-Mh batteries: AA measurement, 1200 mAh, 1 PCS
4. Charging time: 6-8h
5. Operating time: steady on mode 8-12h flash method 10-15h
6. Functioning Temperature: -20°C ~ 60°C
7. 66ft/11m 2 Pack 400 LED White Wire Lights
Offer Integrated
User Handbook X 1
Photo voltaic panel X 2
Spike X 2
200LED 35ft String Gentle X 2
Intelligent Control and 8 Modes: Car on at evening/off at sunrise and recharge in daytime. 8 Light modes to choose, generate distinct atmospheres to your garden, patio, lawn, porch, gate, property, etc.
Primium Top quality Greater Battery Potential: The Greenline Photo voltaic String Lights Water-resistant IP65 is guaranteed with CE and RoHS certification, can be utilized both of those indoor and out of doors. Bigger Battery Ability to 1200mAh, to guidance 400 LED lights and extended wire to get the job done throughout the entire evening.
Effortless to Condition and Set up: it can be uncomplicated to enhance your house, Versatile fairy lights can be easily crafted into the shapes you want, wrap close to tree trunks or gazebos. it is ready to create warming, sweet and romantic ambiance, specifically in festivals.
Long Lifespan and Lifetime Aid Assure: this solar string gentle may well do the job for 8-14 several hours a time, diverse from intensity of sunlight, the quantity of solar vitality saved every day and the mode picked this solar string gentle may possibly be used for at least 30,000 several hours.