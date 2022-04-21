Top 10 Best blue safety pins Reviews

Top 10 Best blue safety pins in 2022 Comparison Table
- 400 Count 8 Colors : Golden , Black, Silver, White, Green, Blue ,Red ,Yellow. each color 50-count,
- Material : Made of durable metal
- Size : 1.1"(27mm) Lenght
- Safety pins in various colors can meet your different needs in craft making or sewing. With a plastic box container, these pins are handy for any occasions.
- The end of the pin keeps the pins locked and cover the sharp end to protect your fingers from accidents.
- Package includes: you will get 50 pieces blue baby safety pins, which are enough for your daily needs, also coming with a velvet bag that can storage all the diaper pins
- Quality material: all the diaper pins are made of stainless steel to resist bending, breaking or rusting; Topped with solid plastic safety locks built to withstand tugging, pulling and even machine laundering
- Large size: each nappy pin's size is about 5.5 cm/ 2.2 inch, which is enough large that can hold well baby's diaper; Rugged design so you don't have to worry about the diaper coming off
- Safe design: intended for a design that is sturdy, safe and convenient, these diaper pins are nice cloth diaper pins for natural baby care and more
- Wide application: not only can use as safety pins for diapers, people also love using them for crafts, baby shower invitations and games, laundry pins, jewelry making, blankets, skirts, knitted fabric and diy crafts and dozens of other purposes
- 144 pcs plastic blue safety pin baby shower set
- The blue mini plastic safety pin is 1.45 inches long and cannot be opened
- Cute baby shower for any boy or gender reveal baby shower
- Participate in baby shower games, mingle with others, sprinkle on the table or use as a cake topper
- Coordinate with other blue baby shower supplies and unique party offers
- IT'S A BOY! - These adorable mini clothespins are sure to add a next level of cuteness to your baby shower, event or project!
- 100 pcs PARTY PACK – That’s correct! 100 pcs are included in each pack. Now you have plenty for shower games, scatter decor or other creative ideas you can come up with.
- CUTE, BLUE & MINI – Each clothespin has a measurement of 1.25” in length. Cute & mini in size, these clips are great for hanging banner letters, baby clothes, party decorations, shower games, DIY projects.
- IT’S ABOUT THE QUALITY – Although small in size, these little guys come with a good grip! Made of plastic they’re great for indoors or outdoors decorations.
- DURABLE METAL SAFETY PINS: this pack of safety pins are made of metal, which is not easy to break, hard and durable, and metal pins in good shape are good looking.
- 100-PIECE SET OF SAFETY PINS: This set of 100 large safety pins are made of mixed color iron and are an essential staple of everyday life, whether for household, personal, professional or artistic use.
- A MULTIPURPOSE PACK: Ideal for your personal or professional craft project, these heavy-duty safety pins are strong enough for crafts projects, jewelry making, or clothing and blanket sewing.
- EXCELLENT SAFETY: The needles are sharp and sturdy enough to pierce through heavy-weight fabrics while safety clasps keep the pins locked and cover the sharp end to protect your fingers from accidents.
- SIMPLE YET THOUGHTFUL GIFTS: Just the thing for your mom or grandma's quilting project, DIY tailoring, and hijab or saree decoration. The sharp needle easily pierces thin materials like fabrics, canvas, satin, linen and more.
- Material: alloy; Size: Approx. 27mm x 7mm.
- Suitable for making, sewing and fixing clothes.
- The safety pin has a safety clasp that keeps the pin locked and covers the tip for safe use.
- Suitable for handmade home fabrics, ribbon flowers, ribbon embroidery, handmade doll clothes, crafts, gifts, accessories, supermarket supplies, daily life, etc.
- Small and portable, they are versatile and portable.
- ★A bag of 50 Blue Plastic Head safety pins
- ★Made of plastic head with stainless steel, high corrosion resistance,Safety function lock
- ★The safe pin can be used for holding cloth diapers, sorting socks or gloves, and all kinds of things that you want a more secure pinning of.
- ★The safety pins are also great brooches for blankets, skirts, kits, knitted fabric and crafts.
- ★WARNING-Small Parts, CHOCKING HAZARD
- Package Include: Available in all colors and quantities to meet all your needs. The 5 colors in 27x7mm sizes safety pins spearely 400pcs Green ; 400pcs Blue; 400pcs White; 400pcs Red; 400pcs Yellow.
- Premium Material: Made of metal, multicolored coated surface the needle diameter is thick, safe and durable, no need to worry about easy bending or rusting, the pin end keeps the pin locked, covers sharp points, and can protect your fingers.
- Easy to Storage & Manage: These safety pins are equipped with a transparent storage box for easy storage and easy separation the different sizes of pins.
- A Good Helper for personal or proferssion: It can easily penetrate the fabric without causing damage or large holes, and can firmly fix the material. It is a perfect partner for fashion designers and tailors.
- Widely Used: Can be used for many aparts, such as clothing, quilts, socks, blankets, baby nappy, jewelry making and DIY crafts, fixed sweaters, scarves, personalized clothing, etc., is the perfect sewing mark .
- 50 pins
- primary colors
- Size: approximately 3/4"
- Package of 72 Plastic Blue Safety Pin Baby Shower Favors
- Mini Plastic Safety Pins measure 1.5" and do not open
- Adorable for any boy baby shower or gender reveal baby shower
- Incorporate in baby shower games, tie to favors, scatter on tables, or use as cupcake toppers
Our Best Choice: Mini Blue Clothespins | 100 Pack 1.25” Inch Clothes Pins Plastic Baby Shower Favors | Party Game Scatter Decorations | DIY Baby Boy Gender Reveal Parties | by Anapoliz
Is Discontinued By Manufacturer:No
Package deal Dimensions:4.57 x 3.94 x 1.65 inches 2.4 Ounces
Date First Available:May 29, 2018
Manufacturer:Anapoliz
ASIN:B07DD3Z89H
