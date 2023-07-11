Top 10 Best blow up castle for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

WHY CHOOSE US?

MEIOUKA is a brand of children’s boune house which is warmly welcomed and has a good reputation by the consumers.MEIOUKA striving for excellent product experience for our customers. Do you still consider to rent or buy a bounce castle for your children’s party or gift? Without doubt,buy one is worth and wise,kids can use it years and kids will enjoy it throughout their childhood.

MEIOUKA Gives Your Kids a Happy Childhood & Fun Family Day



Rainbow design& Bright colors shapes can attract children to play for hours and enjoy family fun.

Colorful Rainbow design bounce house is a best gift for your little prince and princess. Kids can jump, and bounce in the perfect surprise!

You can put it on the lawn in your backyard, which will cool the children on a hot summer day.You can also put it indoors with a ball pit in winter.

The high-quality fabric is safe and non-toxic, no heavy metal,does not harm your child’s skin, and has no irritating odor to protect the children’s health.

So just buy one to put it in your backyard or room.Kids will enjoy it throughout their childhood.Worth it！！！

Perfect Detail



Safety & Fun

Rainbow Design& Bright Color bounce house is a best gift for your little prince and princess. Reinforced high net sidewalls provide a safe enclosed play area.Parents can accompany them through their childhood and teach them how to play it correctly.

Indoor & Outdoor

Suitable size for indoor or outdoor,recommend backyard garden lawn. Inflated Dimensions of 115″L x 62″W x 80″H and less than occupancy of 3 people weighing no more than 200 lbs combined.Children will have fun in winter and summer.

Water Pool & Ball Pit

Dual use – water pool in summer outdoors, ball pit in winter indoors.As long as you put a water pipe in your yard for your small Swimming pool，kids will have a cool Summer;the size of the inflatable castle is suitable for putting in your house that kids also are able to have fun for inflatable bounce house, and the small water pool will be a ball pit in winter.

Give Your Children a Happy Childhood!!!

Rainbow Inflatable Bounce Castle with watere pool your kids,to play in the yard and have a birthday party with family.Double use -Water Pool & Ball Pit, whether it’s summer or winter & indoor or outdoor, this house is the favorite of children. kids can use it years and kids will enjoy it throughout their childhood.

Attention:

Product is not included toy balls.The inflatable bounce house needs to be blowing with the blower all the time. It’s made of Oxford cloth and it has some small holes in it, which is normal to keep the pressure in balance. We’ve run safety tests and CPC certification, this is very safe, please feel free to use.If the connector of inflatable castle is too loose to connect to the blower,you can use the ties of connector to tie them tightly.In outside,please play on the lawn. In indoor,please play on the cushion.（Prevent the child from falling.）and adults need to be with children when they play in the bounce house.

How to store？

Before the toy is let out, clean the surface of the toy with a semi-dry towel.After drying, let off the gas and fold it to keep it in a cool and clean place. If the toy enters the water and can not be discharged, put it in a dry and ventilated place and blow it until the water evaporates. Do not store water. ATTENTION:First empty the castle’s water,then blow it with a blower for about half an hour,and then sun it in the sun for two hours until it’s completely dry.(If store it without drying it out,it’s easy to get moldy,even the waterproof layer may crack or break. )The blower should be kept in a dry and ventilated place to prevent dampness. Toys are stored for a long time. They should be regularly checked for moisture. They should be blown up and wiped clean in the ventilation area.

Dimension

115″L x 62″W x 80″H

146″L x 103″W x 75″H

152″L x 116″W x 80″H

150″L x 71″W x 80″H

120″L x 108″W x 95″H

Recommended Age

3 years and up

3 years and up

3 years and up

3 years and up

3 years and up

Water Pool & Ball Pit

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Bouncer

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Slide

✓

✓

✓

✓

Heavy-Duty Blower

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Durable Heavy Duty 420D Oxford

★ Indoor & Outdoor Double Purpose – Summer – As long as you put a water pipe in your yard for your small Swimming pool，kids will have a cool Summer. Winter – the size of the inflatable castle is suitable for putting in your house that kids also are able to have fun for inflatable bounce house, and the small swimming pool will be a ball pool.

★ EASY TO USE & INCLUDED POWER SUPPLY – Easy set up, take down, and it inflates in minutes, powered by the included constant flow electric 350W air blower, our finest commercial- grade blower optimized for rental use.INCLUDES -A 1.5 HP Commercial Zoom Blower, Seven Fixed Nails for Inflatable Bounce Castle ,A Patch Repair Kit Bag ,A User Manual.

★ SIZE – Inflated Dimensions of 115″L x 62″W x 80″H,MAX LOAD WEIGH-Recommended less than occupancy of 3 people weighing no more than 200 lbs combined.Age: 3 years old +.

★ PREMIUM QUALITY & SAFETY-High quality Waterproof Oxford Cloth,420D PVC fabric,0.31mm PVC tarpaulin on our inflatable is double to quadruple stitched for maximum durability with reinforced seams to ensure puncture-resistant jumping and enclosed walls to keep children safe.

★ BEST SERVICE – ALLOW TO 30 DAY TOTAL PAYMENT UNCONDITIONALLY. If you are not happy with the product you have received, give us a shout and you will be taken care of.INCLUDES -A Bounce House,A 450W Commercial Blower, Seven Fixed Nails,A Patch Repair Kit Bag ,A User Manual.