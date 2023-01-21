Top 10 Best block noise from air conditioner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Model Number

SS-2000

SS-2025

SS-4520

SS-5080

SS-6050

Benefits

Natural sounds help you relax while you read, work, study or sleep

Fills your room with relaxing, natural sounds. Perfect for meditation

Sound

6 calming sounds: White Noise, Ocean, Brook, Rain, Summer Night, Thunder

8 calming sounds: White Noise, Ocean, Brook, Rain, Rainforest, Thunder, Fan, Campfire

12 calming sounds: White Noise, Ocean, Brook, Rain, Rainforest, Thunder, Fan, Campfire Dockside, Everglades, Zen, Energize

Digital FM Radio

No

No

Yes

Yes

No

Clock

No

No

Yes – Clock features dual alarm and time projection

Yes – Clock features alarm and time projection on Wall/Ceiling

No

Other Features

–

–

–

Thermometer and Smartphone Holder

–

Timer

15-minute, 30-minute or 60-minute auto-off timer

15-minute, 30-minute or 60-minute auto-off timer

Dual Alarms: Conveniently set an alarm for yourself and your partner simultaneously

15-minute, 30-minute, 45-minute or 60-minute auto-off timer

15-minute, 30-minute or 60-minute auto-off timer

Power source

AC Adapter and/or Battery Operated (4 AA batteries required)

AC Adapter and/or Battery Operated (4 AA batteries required)

Corded: AC Adapter

Corded: AC Adapter

Cordless: Rechargeable lithium ion battery Up to 12-hours of battery life

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Product Dimensions‏:‎6.5 x 6 x 2 inches; 8 Ounces

Manufacturer recommended age‏:‎12 – 12 years

Item model number‏:‎SS-2000G-AMZ

Department‏:‎Womens

Batteries‏:‎4 AA batteries required.

Date First Available‏:‎February 24, 2010

Manufacturer‏:‎HoMedics

ASIN‏:‎B00A2JBMRE

Country of Origin‏:‎China

Compact & Portable for Travel: The HoMedics Sleep Sound Machine is small and lightweight so it easily fits into your purse, bag, or suitcase; easy to bring your sleep sounds with you wherever you go

Helps Your Baby Sleep: Add rhythmic nature noises to your infant’s sleep routine to help them fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer; the stylish design looks great in any room, including a nursery

Auto-Off Timer: Play sounds continuously or choose from 3 auto-off timer options: 15, 30, or 60 minutes; plug it into a wall outlet with the AC adapter (included) or use 4 AA batteries (not included)

What’s in the Box: (1) HoMedics SoundSpa Portable Compact Travel Sound Machine, (1) AC Adapter, (1) Quick-Start Guide