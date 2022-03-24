Top 10 Best bleach tablets for pool no stabilizer Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Clorox Zero Splash Bleach Packs bring you the Clorox Bleach clean in a convenient pre-measured solid pack for easy dosing. The solid bleach packs allow you to enjoy whiter laundry and cleaner surfaces without the splash and spills. Clorox Zero Splash Bleach Packs are a convenient solution for cleaning fabrics, toilets, sinks and hard, nonporous surfaces. These specially formulated packs activate upon contact with water for added control. Simply throw a Bleach Pack in the washer drum or drop a pack into a bucket, sink or toilet and stir to dissolve. The packs will dissolve fully in the wash. These compact bleach pods make it easy to grab a pack or two of these and go. No mess, just fresh clean clothes. Clorox Zero Splash Bleach Packs let you clean with the same trusted Clorox power without worrying about bleach spills, splatters or other laundry mishaps.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Product Dimensions‏:‎13.94 x 3.81 x 6 inches; 2.95 Pounds

Item model number‏:‎H&PC-88028

UPC‏:‎044600314464

Manufacturer‏:‎Clorox Company

ASIN‏:‎B011EVP32S

Country of Origin‏:‎USA

Domestic Shipping:Currently, item can be shipped only within the U.S. and to APO/FPO addresses. For APO/FPO shipments, please check with the manufacturer regarding warranty and support issues.International Shipping:This item is not eligible for international shipping. Learn More

BLEACH PACKS: The convenient laundry packs are filled with water activated solid bleach crystals so you can easily control the way you clean

SPLASHLESS BLEACH: No more worrying about bleach spills or splashes, these packs allow you to enjoy the same great Clorox Bleach liquid in a form that’s easier than ever to use

MULTIPURPOSE BLEACH: Use the bleach packs to fight tough stains on your white laundry or take this bleach out of the laundry room and use on household surfaces including countertops, floors, toilets and more

LAUNDRY BLEACH: Clorox Bleach Packs can be used in standard and high efficiency washing machines and are great for everyday cleaning