Top 10 Best blanco undermount sink Reviews

- WORKSTATION SINK: Integrated ledge allows you to work directly over the sink, with custom accessories that save space on the kitchen counter, streamlining everything from meal-prep to cleanup – KIT INCLUDES: Workstation sink, heavy-duty cutting board, roll-up dish drying rack, drain assembly with strainer, mounting hardware – OUTER SINK DIMENSIONS: 32 in. L x 19 in. W x 10 in. D – BOWL DIMENSIONS: 30 in. L x 16 in. W x 9 3/8 in. D – Minimum Cabinet Size: 36 in.
- ADVANCED GRANITE COMPOSITE offers the look and feel of real stone with unparalleled resistance to impact, and thermal shock – A HEALTHY HOME INNOVATION: Naturally hygienic material is enriched with silver ions that acts as a healthier kitchen – STAIN RESISTANT non-porous material resists scratches and stains, stops food and liquid from sticking to sink surface – FADE-RESISTANT color enhanced runs all the way through stoping discoloration over time – HEAT SAFE up to 500 degrees, will not crack from hot plates and cookware
- SPACIOUS SINGLE BOWL: High-capacity sink with rear off-set drain creates an uninterrupted surface for large cookware and stacks of dishes, increases storage space underneath the sink – UNDERMOUNT DESIGN creates a seamless transition from countertop to sink so you can wipe spills directly into the sink, with no exposed mounting rim to trap food particles – PERFECT DRAINAGE with rear offset drain and gently sloped sink bottom prevent water from pooling in the sink – Optimized slope prevents fragile glassware from tipping. Sink Shape: Rectangular
- ROLL-UP DISH DRYING RACK: Heavy-duty stainless steel dish rack with non-slip silicone is perfect for rinsing and drying right over the sink, dishwasher-safe and holds up to 100 lbs. – HEAVY-DUTY CUTTING BOARD made from durable composite material that will not warp or crack over time, resists odors and is easy to clean – INCLUDED DRAIN ASSEMBLY with FlipCap creates a clean look while keeping your drainpipe free of debris – Pop-up style cover allows you to fill up the sink for soaking dishes – RECOMMENDED ACCESSORIES (sold separately): Protect your sink with a premium stainless steel bottom grid (KBG-GR2814)
- Patented SILGRANIT material is heat, scratch, stain, chip and impact resistant
- Hygienic+Plus Surface Technology acts as a protective shield against liquids and dirt
- Undermount installation makes for easy clean-up without dirt or grime building up around the rim
- Optional accessories include a grid (item #221010), floating dish rack (item #236431) and decorative drain cover (item #517666)
- Basket strainer and installation clips sold separately
- UNDERMOUNT INSTALLATION: Sink is installed beneath the countertop creating a seamless appearance between the sink and the countertop.
- SINGLE BOWL: Bowl gives you uninterrupted space for washing and stacking dishes or other household tasks.
- 16-GAUGE STAINLESS STEEL: Premium 16-gauge thickness and Type 304 stainless steel for immense durability, performance and beauty.
- SOUND GUARD: Pads and undercoating enhance sound-deadening performance for a quieter time at the sink.
- TIGHT CORNERS: Fresh, geometric design offers straight sidewalls and a flat bottom for a modern look and more usable space; easy to clean.
- UNDERMOUNT INSTALLATION: Sink is installed beneath the countertop creating a seamless appearance between the sink and the countertop.
- SINGLE BOWL: Bowl gives you uninterrupted space for washing and stacking dishes or other household tasks.
- EASY TO CLEAN AND STAIN RESISTANT: Coordinate your sink color with your décor and style; washes clean with soapy water; food and liquid won't stain.
- IMPACT, HEAT & SCRATCH RESISTANT: Molded from fine quartz sand to resist banging, chipping and scratches; heat safe up to 535° F.
- WHITE: Subtle gray flecking adds a contemporary twist and warmth to this timeless classic.
- DROP-IN INSTALLATION: Sink is installed above the countertop, an ideal choice if you are not replacing the counter; has a beautifully finished rim.
- SINGLE BOWL: Bowl gives you uninterrupted space for washing and stacking dishes or other household tasks.
- EASY TO CLEAN AND STAIN RESISTANT: Coordinate your sink color with your décor and style; washes clean with soapy water; food and liquid won't stain.
- IMPACT, HEAT & SCRATCH RESISTANT: Molded from fine quartz sand to resist banging, chipping and scratches; heat safe up to 535° F.
- BLACK: A bold and sleek statement.
- BLANCO stainless steel is heat, rust and corrosion resistant, while impervious to water stains and calcium deposits
- Refined brushed finish hides scratches to keep its new look intact
- Made from premium quality 304 series, 18/10 chrome-nickel content for exceptional luster, durability and strength
- Undermount installation makes for easy clean-up without dirt or grime building up around the rim
- Basket strainer and installation clips sold separately
- Compact sink size is perfect for smaller kitchens or wet bar
- BLANCO stainless steel is heat, rust and corrosion resistant, while impervious to water stains and calcium deposits
- Refined brushed finish hides scratches to keep its new look intact
- Rounded 15 mm corners are smooth to the touch and practical in use
- Undermount installation makes for easy clean-up without dirt or grime building up around the rim
- Drain not included
- Cutout size: template provided with approximate 1/8'' reveal
- Required outside cabinet: 33”
- 80 percent Solid granite ; Drain groove design not available on this model.
- Heat resistant up to 536°f
- DURABLE MATERIAL: Patented SILGRANIT material is heat, scratch, stain, chip and impact resistant
- HYGIENIC+PLUS SURFACE TECHNOLOGY: Acts as a protective shield against liquids and dirt
- EASY-TO-CLEAN: Baking soda and a sponge are all you need - no harsh chemicals required
- OPTIONAL ACCESSORIES: Sink grid (item #234061), floating grid (item #233542) and decorative drain cover (item #517666)
- SINK DIMENSIONS: 28.25 L X 16.25 W X 10.29 D inches and designed to fit a minimum 33” cabinet
- DURABLE MATERIAL: Patented SILGRANIT material is heat, scratch, stain, chip and impact resistant
- UNDERMOUNT INSTALLATION: Easily brush crumbs or wipe spills directly into the sink without dirt and grime building up around the rim. Drain hole compatible with 3.5 inch strainers or waste flanges
- HYGIENIC+PLUS SURFACE TECHNOLOGY: Acts as a protective shield against liquids and dirt inhibiting bacteria growth by up to 98%
- THIRD-PARTY CERTIFIED: Tested, certified and listed as a composite stone material, BLANCO is the only granite composite sink manufacturer that meets the composite stone IAPMO standards
BLANCO, Stainless Steel 442765 FORMERA Single Bowl Undermount Kitchen Sink, 28″ X 18″
BLANCO 442765 FORMERA Undermount, Stainless Steel, 28″ L X 18″ W X 9″ D Kitchen Sink
HEAT RESISTANT: Endures extreme temperature fluctuations and withstands up to 536°F, exceeding common boiling and baking levels
PEACE & QUIET: Each sink is engineered with sound deadening pads to alleviate noise from splashing water and garbage disposals
SATIN POLISHED FINISH: The result of our hand-polished finishing process, which creates an enduring luster that is resistant to water stains and calcium deposits
EASY-TO-CLEAN: After each use, rinse thoroughly, then wipe sink dry with a clean soft cloth
OPTIONAL ACCESSORY: Grid (Item #237141)
