Top 10 Best black stainless steel kitchen faucet Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

FORIOUS Believe: The true significance of technology is to enable more people to enjoy the wonderful world

FORIOUS Kitchen Faucet with Pull Down Sprayer



The Best Solution For your Kitchen Sink

We develop kitchen faucet that you can rely on, and we understand that functionality and dependability are achievable without drastically higher prices.

SUS 304 stainless steel pull out kitchen faucets, complied with lead-free regulation, put your family’s health first.

High quality ceramic cartridge kitchen tap has passed 500,000 cycle testing to ensure a stable and long-lasting service life, reliability is the biggest significance of kitchen faucet.

Quick Connect hose can help you install by yourself with only 15mins to finish the DIY , deck plate can fit 1 hole and 3 hole kitchen sink. Let you be a hero of your Family.

American Standard

CUPC certification which ensures durability and against rusting. American Standard Braided Hoses, never leakage, breakage and Rusting.

360 Degree Swivel Pull Out Sprayer

360° Degree Swivel Sprayer, Two Function Spray Allows You to Handily Switch From Spray to Stream.

Buy it For Life

Backed by FORIOUS Faucet’s Lifetime.

Easy Installation within 20 Minutes



Summary of Installation 1 and 2

1. Cross all hose through the sink hole

2. Put the steel washer and rubber gasket and on top of U nut in sequence as picture 2

Summary of Installation 3 and 4

3. Screw black nut in counter-clockwise and tighten

4. Put the sprayer hose into the fast-connect fitting

Summary of Installation 5 and 6

5. Take the weight out and press down”open” side, clasp weight to label “Weight Here”

6. Connect water line to angle valve by wrench

Installation Type

1 or 3 Hole w/ Deck Plate

1 or 3 Hole w/ Deck Plate

1 or 3 Hole w/ Deck Plate

1 or 3 Hole w/ Deck Plate

1 or 3 Hole w/ Deck Plate

1 or 3 Hole w/ Deck Plate

Material of Body

Stainless steel body

Stainless steel body

Brass body

Stainless steel body

Stainless steel body

Stainless steel body

Material of Sprayer

ABS Plastic

ABS Plastic

ABS Plastic

ABS Plastic

ABS Plastic

ABS Plastic

Limited Lifetime Back

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Who We Are: We develop kitchen faucet that you can rely on, and we understand that functionality and dependability are achievable without drastically higher prices.

We Care About Your Health: Eco-friendly SUS 304 stainless steel pull out kitchen faucets, complied with lead-free regulation, put your family’s health first.

We Care About Your Experience: Adjust water pressure and temperature with the integrated single handle kitchen faucet, with 3 setting modes (STREAM/ SPRAY/ PAUSE). Multi-layer gray nickel resists fingerprints and corrosion resistance, high temperature resistant hose. CEC listed. Flow Rate: 1.8 Gallons Per Minute.

We Feel Your Expectations of Future: High quality ceramic cartridge kitchen tap has passed 500,000 cycle testing to ensure a stable and long-lasting service life, reliability is the biggest significance of kitchen faucet. All accessories with cUPC certificated to protect your health.

be a Family Hero: Pull down hose and water Line hose altogether preinstalled in kitchen faucet to save much time under the sink,no require plumber,finish DIY installation less than 20 minutes. , including deck plate can fit 1 hole and 3 hole kitchen sink.