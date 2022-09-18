Top 10 Best black stainless steel kitchen faucet Reviews

Contents
- Our Best Choice: FORIOUS Gray Kitchen Faucet with Pull Down Sprayer, High Arc Single Handle Kitchen Sink Faucet with Deck Plate, Commercial Modern Rv Stainless Steel Kitchen Faucets, Grifos De Cocina
- Sleek Design---Tulip kitchen faucet design make your kitchen room simple and fresh, easy to match most sink.
- Multifunctional Outlet Water Effect---3 way spray setting(STREAM,SPRAY,PAUSE),stream for filling water, spray for rinsing, pause for avoiding splashing in multitask mode.CEC listed. Flow Rate: 1.8 Gallons Per Minute.
- Easy to Install---Pull down hose and water Line hose altogether preinstalled in kitchen faucet to save much time under the sink,no require plumber,finish DIY installation less than 30 minutes.
- Easy to Operate---Single handle control water temperature and flow volume easily,high arc 360 degree swivel spout supply full range washing access, sprayer head always retract back to spout after each use.
- Easy to Maintenance---Superior corrosion & rust-resistant finish prevent dirty from sticking to faucet surface, clean faucet by cloth is enough in Daily Use.
- We develop kitchen faucet that you can rely on, and we understand that functionality and dependability are achievable without drastically higher prices. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect faucet, We are Here!
- Sprayer features push button controls to move from an aerated stream to a powerful spray, Pause button able to stop the flow of water from the spray head without turning off the faucet, Spout swivels 360 degrees to cover the entire sink. if you prefer a clean sink deck without a sidespray or additional accessories, a pull out faucet may be the right solution.
- FORIOUS's Upgraded 3.0 Drip-free ceramic disc mixing valve cartridge Technology utilizes a ceramic disc valve with a real diamond coating to produce a faucet that will last up to 5 million uses. That's an amazing 10 times the industry standard, guaranteeing a lifetime of leak-free, trouble-free performance.
- Reflective finishes are plated and brushed finishes use a process called Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) - both of which are guaranteed to last a lifetime. This type of finish is perfect for resist fingerprints spots and other smudges.
- The braiding adds flexibility and durability, while the integration into the faucet saves valuable installation time(FORIOUS Patent) , as well as a trip to the hardware store. Faucet function and finish are covered under FORIOUS’s Limited Lifetime warranty.
- A perfect fit kitchen faucet -Your black kitchen faucet features an industrial kitchen faucet open spout, compact 15.7” height fits under most cabinets.
- SPECIFICATIONS - Spout reach 9.2", spout height 3.9", overall height 16", 1.98 lb NW and 6.83 lb GW. Maximum Deck Thickness: 2.5", Pre-drilled hole size requirement: 1.38"--1.5".
- DUAL MODE SETTING - Your kitchen faucets with pull down sprayer provides soft aerated stream and splash-free powerful spray due to its hard rubber sprayer holes. 360 degree kitchen sink faucets sprayer, the switch can be placed in every position as you like.
- HEALTHY QUALITY - Brass construction has no worry of LEAD. Black kitchen sink faucet made up of food-grade PEX inner hoses, provides you fresh and clean water. Enjoy your healthy utility sink faucet.Ceramic disc valves exceed industry longevity standards, ensuring durable performance for life. High performance aerator.
- EASY INSTALLATION - 1 or 3-hole installation, 3/8" H & C water hoses and mounting hardware included. Easy DIY installation less than 25 minutes, NO NEED plumber, save money and time. Attention: Not included deck plate,if need it, pls buy it together in our store !
- All-Metal & Rustproof: The pop-up drain is made of brass and 304 stainless steel without any plastic parts. High-quality finish ensures that the drain resists scratches, corrosion and tarnishing, which is rustproof and durable for 10 years or more.
- Durable Solid Metal Construction: Composed of explosion-proof, crack-resistant and thickened brass and type 304 premium grade stainless steel.
- Multiple Anti-leakage Design: The high-quality thickened silicone gaskets included fit the drain better and are anti-oxidation. With the 3-piece sealing ring design, KES vessel sink drain prevents water leakage more effectively.
- Non-overflow Drain Assembly: This drain fits most vessel or undermount sinks with NO overflow. Drain Hole Diameter: 1.6-inch to 1.9-inch. The maximum sink thickness is 1.97-inch.
- Dimension: Overall length of the sink drain: 8.5". Diameter of the pop-up stopper: 2.6". Diameter of the tailpiece nut: 1.3".
- 💘【UPGRATE: METAL PUSH & SEAL POP UP DRAIN AND WATER LINES ARE INCLUDED】 —— The whole drain is made of copper to offer durable use without leaking. Updated pop up drain is easier to install and use than traditional lift road drain.
- 💘【ROW MATERIALS HAVE CERTIFIED TO CUPC AND NSF 61 LEAD-FREE STANDARD】 ——phiestina offer you lead free faucet to protect you and your family’s healthy from daily use.
- 💘【MATTE BLACK FINISH】 —— 2-Handle 3-Hole Mount With 4-inch Centerset Design For Easy Installation.Centerset Design is easy to install by yourself without a plumber! SAVE PLUMBING INSTALLTION FEE WITH PHIESTINA FAUCET!
- 💘【CUSTOMER SUPPORT】 ——To obtain service or inofrmation please call 866-675-2011.
- 💘【DIMENTIONS】 ——Spout Height is 5.275 Inch(134mm), Overall Height is 8.346 Inch(212mm), Spout Reach is 4.803 Inch(122mm)
- Perfect design: Your kitchen faucet brushed nickel with particular 14.2” height, can fit underneath more than 99% kitchen cabinet. Utility sink faucet with 360-degree rotated spout for full sink access, fulfills your demands.
- Durable kitchen sink faucet: Your high-quality kitchen faucet stainless steel, which is treated with 7-layer finish processing, is sturdy and free from rust. The sus304 stainless steel kitchen faucet coming with high quality sprayer head, is heavy duty and durable. The high quality ensures its longevity for more than 10 years.
- Safe sink faucet: This kitchen faucet is designed specially that cold water comes out when pulling forward, is more safer comparing to most kitchen faucet in the market. CARE MUCH MORE FOR YOUR SAFETY, especially for CHILDREN!
- Three Function water: This kitchen faucets with pull down sprayer provides a choice of a non-splash aerated stream, a powerful spray or pause, facilitates various kitchen tasks, making you free from all kinds of messy kitchen issue. Enjoy more time with your family
- A perfect fit: Your pull down kitchen faucet with sprayer fits for almost all kitchen sinks, such as a bar sink faucet, camper kitchen faucet or laundry sink faucet. A perfect way to upgrade your kitchen!
- ►[Material]: The black kitchen sink faucet is made of brass and 304 stainless steel spring. The internal ceramic valve core is durable and prevents water leakage. We carefully select materials to ensure the safety of you and your family.
- ►[Easy installation]: Single hole spring kichen sink faucet includes countertops and other accessories, 10inch countertops are compatible with 1-hole or 3-hole basins.
- ►[Size]: Total height of kitchen faucet with sprayer: 18.11 inches; width: 9.84 inches; water outlet height: 4.13 inches; 3/8 water supply hose length: 31.5 inches (with converter 1/2). 10 inch deck
- ►[Unique Design]: Single-handle spring sink kitchen faucet. Dual-function nozzles, sprayers can be switched at will. 304 stainless steel spring is not only fashionable, but also corrosion-resistant and easy to clean.
- ►[Brand and Service]: If you have any questions about our kitchen sink faucets, please feel free to email us. Our customer service team will reply within 12 hours and do our best to help solve the problem. "
- Fix leakage due to the failure of stem or spring/seat
- Brass stem and stainless steel plate add extra strength
- Package includes stems, 1/4 turn stops, rubber seats, and springs
- Works on both left(hot) and right(cold)
- Stem will have either black or beige color
- [PERFECT CHOICE] : 2-handle bathroom sink faucet is made of high quality 304 stainless steel. Classic matte black appearance design, corrosion resistance and rust resistance, not easy to leave fingerprints, keep your bathroom comfortable.
- [TWO HANDLE DESIGN] : Yardmonet bathroom faucet adopts 2 lever handles, the handles can be rotated forward 90° to turn on the water, suitable for installation in every spaces. 2-Handle bathroom sink faucet could be control the water temperature and flow effortlessly.
- [EASY TO COMPLETE] : 4 inch centerset bathroom faucet design, follow the installation guide to complete DIY installation quickly and easily. No need plumber, save money.
- [THOUGHTFUL DESIGN] : Bathroom sink faucets are easier to install and use than a traditional lift drain. The drain has a built-in anti-clogging basket filter, which is easy to clean and can effectively prevent the drain from clogging.
- [LIFETIME WARRANTY] :Our bathroom faucet come with 90 days free return and lifetime warranty service. Any problem, please contact us at any time and we will solve it for you at the first time.
Product Description
FORIOUS Believe: The true significance of technology is to enable more people to enjoy the wonderful world
FORIOUS Kitchen Faucet with Pull Down Sprayer
The Best Solution For your Kitchen Sink
We develop kitchen faucet that you can rely on, and we understand that functionality and dependability are achievable without drastically higher prices.
SUS 304 stainless steel pull out kitchen faucets, complied with lead-free regulation, put your family’s health first.
High quality ceramic cartridge kitchen tap has passed 500,000 cycle testing to ensure a stable and long-lasting service life, reliability is the biggest significance of kitchen faucet.
Quick Connect hose can help you install by yourself with only 15mins to finish the DIY , deck plate can fit 1 hole and 3 hole kitchen sink. Let you be a hero of your Family.
American Standard
CUPC certification which ensures durability and against rusting. American Standard Braided Hoses, never leakage, breakage and Rusting.
360 Degree Swivel Pull Out Sprayer
360° Degree Swivel Sprayer, Two Function Spray Allows You to Handily Switch From Spray to Stream.
Buy it For Life
Backed by FORIOUS Faucet’s Lifetime.
Easy Installation within 20 Minutes
Summary of Installation 1 and 2
1. Cross all hose through the sink hole
2. Put the steel washer and rubber gasket and on top of U nut in sequence as picture 2
Summary of Installation 3 and 4
3. Screw black nut in counter-clockwise and tighten
4. Put the sprayer hose into the fast-connect fitting
Summary of Installation 5 and 6
5. Take the weight out and press down”open” side, clasp weight to label “Weight Here”
6. Connect water line to angle valve by wrench
Who We Are: We develop kitchen faucet that you can rely on, and we understand that functionality and dependability are achievable without drastically higher prices.
We Care About Your Health: Eco-friendly SUS 304 stainless steel pull out kitchen faucets, complied with lead-free regulation, put your family’s health first.
We Care About Your Experience: Adjust water pressure and temperature with the integrated single handle kitchen faucet, with 3 setting modes (STREAM/ SPRAY/ PAUSE). Multi-layer gray nickel resists fingerprints and corrosion resistance, high temperature resistant hose. CEC listed. Flow Rate: 1.8 Gallons Per Minute.
We Feel Your Expectations of Future: High quality ceramic cartridge kitchen tap has passed 500,000 cycle testing to ensure a stable and long-lasting service life, reliability is the biggest significance of kitchen faucet. All accessories with cUPC certificated to protect your health.
be a Family Hero: Pull down hose and water Line hose altogether preinstalled in kitchen faucet to save much time under the sink,no require plumber,finish DIY installation less than 20 minutes. , including deck plate can fit 1 hole and 3 hole kitchen sink.