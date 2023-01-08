Top 10 Best black safety pins Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Product : Alloy(Direct and nickel protected).Colour : Gold Tone, Silver Tone, Black Tone.Full Dimension(Each and every) : 18 x 5 x 1.8mm / .73″ x .2″ x .073″(L*W*H).

Satisfies your particular demands with this LEFV security pins.

A fastener device set for house and business.

Excellent partener in your daily lifetime for clothes or paper fastening.

Terrific for crafts, sewing, and quilting tasks.

Coloration : Gold Tone, Silver Tone, Black Tone

Overall Sizing(Each) : 18 x 5 x 1.8mm / .73″ x .2″ x .073″(L*W*H)

Package Articles : 100Pcs x Security Pins

Great partener in your day by day life for clothing or clothes label or paper fastening. Great for a variety of stitching, craft, jewellery producing, and common objective tasks