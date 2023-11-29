Top 10 Best black carpet for bedroom Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Luxury Design, Suitable For Different Styles, Perfect For Home Decoration

This beautiful fluffy rug gives you a close care whether at bedroom or liviroom.

Lovely and bright, this rug will brighten up your child’s room and make it look stylish and cozy.

The carpet is very soft to the touch and has a non-slip rubber backing to keep your family and kids comfortable and warm while playing on the floor.

Multi-Purpose

Can keep warm in the cold winter, especially for the pet and kids

Luxurious design, matching different style, dress up your home

Underfoot soft sink-in comforts, a super polyester made durable, long-lasting, and virtually non-shedding rug

Luxury Fluffy Faux Fur Rug Soft Indoor Modern Area Rug

Super soft comfortable carpet

Do you want a warm home?

This rug is very suitable for your living room decoration.

It’s a pretty decent size, perfect for right along the side of your bed, perfect for nursery decor, girls boys room, bedroom, living room, study, college dorm, under coffee table and front of your sofa.

Skin friendly

Fluffy and soft

Easy-to-clean

blue, grey, pink, purple, black, white, light navy

Touch Soft And Fluffy

The faux fur area rug is a comfortable and luxury rug you can own, The top of the rug is made of soft and comfortable pile faux fur, which gives it the best touch.

Anti-Slip Bottom Design

Small anti-slip grip dots at the bottom of the rug, so whatever is placed in wooden floors, marble, tile and other ground can effectively prevent sliding, and have good abrasion resistance.

Perfect Home Decoration

With this soft shaggy rug, you can easily dress up for sofa, chair, bedroom, or living room, The fluffy rug offers style and luxury and can bring warmth to your home.

Easy To Clean

Our fluffy faux fur rug can be vacuumed or hand washed, without worrying about hair removal or fading, shake it to fluffy up the faux fur when take out the faux fur item.

ISEAU Luxury Fluffy Rugs

Want to get the perfect indoor area rug that matches your decoration style？

ISEAU rugs are the perfect choice. Not only are our area rugs durable and easy to clean, but they come in a variety of sizes and colors to ensure you can find the right size matching rug for a particular room.

Ultra Comfy And Plush

The 4.5 cm high velvet shag provides a beautiful look and luxurious feel, perfect for decorating bedroom floors, family and friends can sit on the carpet and have a happy conversation.

Soft And Skin-friendly

This perfect bedroom rug is soft and skin-friendly, and the soft, silky fur will give you a great feel. Kids and pets alike will love these soft, plush, shaggy rugs.

Luxurious Modern Design

Our modern plush soft area rug comes in a variety of colors, adding an elegant touch to this cozy and comfortable faux fur rug that creates a warm, luxurious and comfortable atmosphere in the living room.

A Perfect Gift Idea

Shaggy rugs is simple, practical and beautiful, with a unique design, the perfect gift for Birthday, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Valentine’s Day, Christmas Gifts.

Material

Polyester+Sponge Interlayer

Polyester+Sponge Interlayer

Polyester+Sponge Interlayer

Polyester+Sponge Interlayer

Polyester+Sponge Interlayer

Non-slip Bottom

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Rug Size

2.6 x 5.3ft

2.6 x 5.3ft

2.6 x 5.3ft

2.6 x 5.3ft

2.6 x 5.3ft

Applicable Scenario

bedroom / living room / study room / children’s room / kindergarten / yoga mat / Nursery Rugs

bedroom / living room / study room / children’s room / kindergarten / yoga mat / Nursery Rugs

bedroom / living room / study room / children’s room / kindergarten / yoga mat / Nursery Rugs

bedroom / living room / study room / children’s room / kindergarten / yoga mat / Nursery Rugs

bedroom / living room / study room / children’s room / kindergarten / yoga mat / Nursery Rugs

Super Soft Rug: Soft rug is made of shaggy velvet, it has a plush look and soft feel, looks great in rooms and feels good between toes, velvet gives a warm comfy feel, the plush in the middle of the carpet soothes your tired feet

Anti-Slip Bottom Design: Small anti-slip grip dots at the bottom of the rug, these anti-slip grips are effective at preventing the rug from sliding on the floor, for children playing on the floor is a great choice, it can give them warm and comfortable

Easy To Clean: Our fluffy rug are very easy to clean, wash or wipe thoroughly with cold water in the mildest cycles, lay rug out or hang to dry naturally without direct heat or sun, choose a site that’s well ventilated for air drying

Eye-Catching Home Decor: Cute faux fluffy rugs is an ideal choice for home decoration, suitable for bedroom, living room, study room, kid room, baby room, kindergarten, university dormitory, yoga mat, ideal for girl boy bedroom rug

Perfect Gift: Shag area rug is very fashionable and beautiful, especially suitable as a bedroom rug by the bed, it can bring warmth to your family, therefore, this large rug is a perfect gift idea, it is especially used for friend and children gift