Top 10 Best black bathroom vanity and sink combo Reviews

Product Description

eclife Bathroom Furniture

Comes unassembled for easy to get it up or down stairs and through narrow doors and hallways. Assembly instructions included to easily put together.MDF material used to make vanity more durable and sturdy.15mm Thinkness and smooth surface board, easy to clean and wear-resistance.The quality of brass pop up drain and faucet which passed rigorous testing is better than the general:sparkling water,hot and cold sensitive control.

24″ Durable Vanity



Comes unassembled; Assembly instructions included to easily put together.24’’ L x 20’’ W x 32’’ H Black bathroom single vanity.20” W x 27.6” H Mirror Two Drawers to increase storage space. 304 Stainless steel slide Zinc alloy handle

Quality 16.5″ Glass Square Vessel Sink



Tempered glass construction.Scratch and Stain-Resistant sink surface.Easy to Clean & Sturdy.Dimension: 16.5’’ W x 5-1/8” . 1 x Tempered Glass Sink;

1 x Faucet;

1 x Pop up drain.

Faucet & Pop Up Drain



1.5 GPM flow rate & Saving water.Drain opening: 1-3/4″Faucet height:12″Flow rate: 1.5 GPM, meets EPA criteriaFaucet hole requirement: 1-3/8″Pop up drain height: 8″Water supply line: 23.6″

Installation Instructions



Assembly instructions included to easily put together. Please check part lists before installation.

Details



304 Stainless Steel

Updated damper hinge, more stable and convenient to operate

Quality Slide Rail

High quality slide rail designed for easy pulling and closing drawers.

Part Code

Alphanumeric characters on the board for easily installtion.

❤ Easy to install ; 32’’ x 20’’ x 24’’ MDF made bathroom vanity(It will come with 2 packages for oversize)

❤ Square Ocean blue vessel sink with unique pattern make you feel like washing at the seaside for sparkling water; Every sink may be a little different for hand made

❤ 2 ample size vanity drawers and 1 upper storage; MDF made bathroom vanity keeps it long lasting use

❤ 16.5’’ W x 5.2’’ H bathroom sink; 12’’ ORB solid brass construction faucet and pop up drain

❤ 1.5 GPM faucet aerator help to save much water; Match with 1/2” water supply hoses.