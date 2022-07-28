Top 10 Best black bathroom vanity and sink combo Reviews

Contents
- Top 10 Best black bathroom vanity and sink combo in 2022 Comparison Table
- Our Best Choice: eclife 24” Modern Bathroom Vanity and Sink Combo Stand Cabinet and Square Blue Glass Vessel Sink and 1.5 GPM Bathroom Brass Faucet and Brass Pop Up Drain & Mounting Ring A4B2
Top 10 Best black bathroom vanity and sink combo in 2022 Comparison Table
- 2 in 1 : The product contains a high efficient toilet brush, a powerful toilet plunger and a two-compartment steady holder. Space saving stylish design and convenient storage, keep your bathroom neat, clean and well organized, it's a must-have accessory for your bathroom cleaning.
- HEAVY DUTY TOILET PLUNGER: Built with commercial grade rubber suction cup which provides maximum plunging power for clearing tough clogs of toilet bowl, shower drains and sinks. Ergonomic handle features a secure and comfortable grip, makes your plunging more effectively, it's great for commercial and residential use.
- HIGH EFFICIENT TOILET BOWL BRUSH: Strong bristles are not easy to get deformed, they are economical and practical, the dense nylon bristles offers thorough and deep cleaning of under-rim area and those hard-to-reach corners. Water easily drips off bristles into steady holder, brings you a refreshing cleaning experience.
- CONVENIENT STORAGE - Compact space saving design keeps your toilet brush hidden and provides a convenient storage. Ideal for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The neutral color combination of white and black will work in any bathroom. Measures 6.3 x 8.2 x 18.1 inch.
- MR.SIGA's mission: Make your housework easier, and make the world cleaner. Should you have any questions about the product or after-sale service, please do not hesitate to contact us, we are here for support and advice!
- 【HAND TOWEL HOLDER WITH TWO TIERS】 The hand towel stand comes with a 9.85inch and a 12 inch bar with a decorative tray. The T shape towel rack is ideal for hanging fingertip towel, guest towel, face towel, dishcloth or washcloth for kithcen, bathroom, washroom, etc.
- 【ELEGANT & FUNCTIONAL RESIN BASE】 Multi-purpose base as sponge soap tray, perfume tray or just to put your small items when you wash your hands. The base is made of high quality resin with a heavy weight to ensure stability, so it’s not easy to fall when you wipe your hand. Beautiful marble pattern, perfectly complement your décor.
- 【FUNCTIONAL & DECORATIVE TOWEL HOLDER STAND】 The LKKL towel hanger stand is designed with stainless steel T shape bars and marble pattern base, brings a modern, elegant touch to your bathroom. Perfect for your bathroom, kitchen, toilet or living room.
- 【PREMIUM AND VERSATILE FOR YOUR HOME】The free standing towel holder stand perfectly makes towels conveniently accessible for you or your visiting guests. Greatly upgrades your home deco style.
- 【FRIENDLY SERVICE]】PLEASE NOTE: If your hand towel is too long to hang on the bars you can fold it and then hang it on the towel stand. The package includes 1 x hand towel holder, 45-day money back guarantee, worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.
- 304 Rust-proof stainless steel - Never Rust, the glossy surface never fade, durable use for a long time
- Slim Toothbrush Holder - 4 toothbrush slots, 1 toothpaste slot; Precise and considerate size slots are suitable for most toothbrush and toothpaste in daily life.
- Size: 4.81*2.36*4.13inch(12.2*6*10.5cm) - Enough storage to put toothbrushes, toothpaste, shaver, facial cleanser, comb, eyebrow trimmer, and so on.
- Non-slip feet - 4 rubber pads ensure its stability, you can put it in any place in the bathroom
- Provides 18 Months Warranty: Urbanstrive is committed to providing high-quality products. If you have any questions or concerns, message us! We will always get back to you within 24 hours for any issues or questions.
- This vintage style liquid soap dispenser complements your home, kitchen and bath decor, whether shabby chic, farmhouse, industrial loft or ultra-modern.
- Designed for liquid soap, dish soap, lotion, aromatherapy essential oil blends, shampoo, body wash, mouthwash, hand sanitizer, massage oils, food ingredients and much more.
- Durable thick glass bottle with corrosion-resistant stainless steel dispenser top. The Sleek design 16 Oz Boston Round bottle is dishwasher safe and reusable.
- Measures 8.25 inches tall and 3 inches wide. 16 ounce - 1 pint - capacity
- ENHANCE YOUR DECOR: This trash can makes a statement with its modern, stylish profile and sealed lid; Designed to enhance your existing decor and offer a convenient and discreet way to store and contain waste; Use for trash, recycling or storing household items
- COMPACT DESIGN: The circular shape and compact design is the perfect size for inside cabinets, under counters, next to sinks and other small spaces; The lidded hands-free step cans allow you to store in plain sight; Liner bucket has metal handle for effortless disposal
- FUNCTIONAL & VERSATILE: The size and style make this can work in so many rooms throughout your home; The step pedal and lid keeps garbage contained and means you can operate it hands-free; Soft open and close lid; Great for small spaces in houses, apartments, condos, campers, RVs, cabins, and college dorm rooms
- QUALITY CONSTRUCTION: Made of strong steel metal with a durable finish; The interior liner buckets are made of shatter-resistant plastic with a metal handle; Easy Care - Clean with mild soap and water
- THOUGHTFULLY SIZED: Measures 11.02" x 5.51" x 11.81" high; Holds 1.3 Gallons/5 Liter Capacity
- FIBERGLASS REPAIR KIT - Repairs chips, scratches, dents, worns and holes . Works on fiberglass, acrylic, ceramic, porcelain, gel-coat, enamelled steel and enamelled cast iron .
- PEFECT COLOR MATCH - Matchs for white, arctic, milk white , dune, biscuit,bisque, almond, linen, bone, sandbar, ice gray, cashmere, thunder grey and black . Our product Repaired without trace. You don't needs to add other paint on the surface
- NON-TOXIC AND ODORLESS – Our fiberglass repair kit use nanotechnology,ReallySAFE for children and pets
- 5-YEAR DURABILITY GUARANTEE - It provides great adhesion in a few simple steps. Water resistant and stop leaks.
- 60-DAY FULL REFUND GUARANTEE - If you are not satisfied with the our products, return it for a full refund within 60 days .
- A perfect fit kitchen faucet -Your black kitchen faucet features an industrial kitchen faucet open spout, compact 15.7” height fits under most cabinets.
- SPECIFICATIONS - Spout reach 9.2", spout height 3.9", overall height 16", 1.98 lb NW and 6.83 lb GW. Maximum Deck Thickness: 2.5", Pre-drilled hole size requirement: 1.38"--1.5".
- DUAL MODE SETTING - Your kitchen faucets with pull down sprayer provides soft aerated stream and splash-free powerful spray due to its hard rubber sprayer holes. 360 degree kitchen sink faucets sprayer, the switch can be placed in every position as you like.
- HEALTHY QUALITY - Brass construction has no worry of LEAD. Black kitchen sink faucet made up of food-grade PEX inner hoses, provides you fresh and clean water. Enjoy your healthy utility sink faucet.Ceramic disc valves exceed industry longevity standards, ensuring durable performance for life. High performance aerator.
- EASY INSTALLATION - 1 or 3-hole installation, 3/8" H & C water hoses and mounting hardware included. Easy DIY installation less than 25 minutes, NO NEED plumber, save money and time. Attention: Not included deck plate,if need it, pls buy it together in our store !
- STREAK FREE CLEAN- Safe for food contact pH neutral No-rinse hypoallergenic formula
- STREAK FREE CLEAN- Safe for food contact pH neutral No-rinse hypoallergenic formula
- BUILT IN SEALER makes surfaces easier to clean and protects them against staining. This is not a stand-alone Granite sealer.
- HELPS PROTECT YOUR COUNTER TOP against oil, coffee, food, wine, peanut butter and kids.
- USE IT EVERY DAY when you clean on your counter tops, showers and floors.
- This bathroom towel ring is made of SUS304 high quality stainless steel, which can prevent hand towel ring from corrosion and rust.
- The towel holder for bathroom has an attractive matte black appearance and round design, which is suitable for various decoration styles.
- Smooth edges of the hand towel holder protect your body from scratching and are safe for kids to use,closing design can stop items falling.
- This sturdy towel ring wall mount leaves enough space for damp towels to dry quickly instead of taking much space. These towel rings are ideal for bathroom, bedroom, guest room, kitchen, etc. Make your living space more simple and contemporary.
- Easy to install on a wall with complete hardware accessories provided. Blends in well with many family, serves the function wonderfully. Keeps your wall environment clean and nice.
- COMPACT DESIGN: This rectangular trash can features built-in handles and is the perfect size for storing inside cabinets, underneath counters, below sinks and other small nooks and spaces in your bathroom; They tuck conveniently next to the toilet or beside a shower or bathtub and keep garbage, recycling, and other small items out of sight
- PORTABLE: The built-in handles make this garbage bin easy to transport from room-to-room as needed; Ideal of emptying trash and recyclables into larger bins or containers; Slim and lightweight this versatile trash and recycling bin can be used in any room in your home
- FUNCTIONAL & VERSATILE: The size and style of this can works in other rooms throughout your home; mDESIGN TIP: Try using these to store toys in your children's playroom or bedroom, the durable materials and built-in handles make these perfect for storing your kids' favorite blocks, cars, stuffed animals and other toys; Also great for condos, dorm rooms, cabins, campers, RVs and apartments
- QUALITY CONSTRUCTION: Made of durable shatter-resistant plastic with built-in handles; EASY CARE: Clean with a damp cloth
- THOUGHTFULLY SIZED: Each Measures 10.75" x 5" x 10" high, 1.5 gallon/ 5.7-liter capacity
Our Best Choice: eclife 24” Modern Bathroom Vanity and Sink Combo Stand Cabinet and Square Blue Glass Vessel Sink and 1.5 GPM Bathroom Brass Faucet and Brass Pop Up Drain & Mounting Ring A4B2
[ad_1]
Product Description
eclife Bathroom Furniture
Comes unassembled for easy to get it up or down stairs and through narrow doors and hallways. Assembly instructions included to easily put together.MDF material used to make vanity more durable and sturdy.15mm Thinkness and smooth surface board, easy to clean and wear-resistance.The quality of brass pop up drain and faucet which passed rigorous testing is better than the general:sparkling water,hot and cold sensitive control.
24″ Durable Vanity
Comes unassembled; Assembly instructions included to easily put together.24’’ L x 20’’ W x 32’’ H Black bathroom single vanity.20” W x 27.6” H Mirror Two Drawers to increase storage space. 304 Stainless steel slide Zinc alloy handle
Quality 16.5″ Glass Square Vessel Sink
Tempered glass construction.Scratch and Stain-Resistant sink surface.Easy to Clean & Sturdy.Dimension: 16.5’’ W x 5-1/8” . 1 x Tempered Glass Sink;
1 x Faucet;
1 x Pop up drain.
Faucet & Pop Up Drain
1.5 GPM flow rate & Saving water.Drain opening: 1-3/4″Faucet height:12″Flow rate: 1.5 GPM, meets EPA criteriaFaucet hole requirement: 1-3/8″Pop up drain height: 8″Water supply line: 23.6″
Installation Instructions
Assembly instructions included to easily put together. Please check part lists before installation.
Details
304 Stainless Steel
Updated damper hinge, more stable and convenient to operate
Quality Slide Rail
High quality slide rail designed for easy pulling and closing drawers.
Part Code
Alphanumeric characters on the board for easily installtion.
❤ Easy to install ; 32’’ x 20’’ x 24’’ MDF made bathroom vanity(It will come with 2 packages for oversize)
❤ Square Ocean blue vessel sink with unique pattern make you feel like washing at the seaside for sparkling water; Every sink may be a little different for hand made
❤ 2 ample size vanity drawers and 1 upper storage; MDF made bathroom vanity keeps it long lasting use
❤ 16.5’’ W x 5.2’’ H bathroom sink; 12’’ ORB solid brass construction faucet and pop up drain
❤ 1.5 GPM faucet aerator help to save much water; Match with 1/2” water supply hoses.