Top 10 Best bissell revolution pet pro carpet cleaner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

From the manufacturer

Pet Stain & Odor Removal System

CleanShot Pretreater

Onboard pretreater targets and attacks spots and stains.

Stain Fighting Tools

Includes bonus 3″ Tough Stain Tool & the 2-in-1 Pet Tool that works in both dry and wet mode to remove pet hair, stains and odors, all with one tool.

PET PRO OXY Urine Eliminator

Includes a trial-size of our best formula for pet stains and odors.

EZ Clean Brush Roll Cover

Removable brush roll cover gives easy access to efficiently clean and maintain your deep cleaner.

Pet Stain & Odor Removal System

Dries in About 30 Minutes*

Express Clean Mode dries in about 30 minutes!*

*Reference instructions in user guide. Tested on new carpet with protectant. Results may vary.

Antibacterial Cleaning

Comes with Pet Stain & Odor + Antibacterial Carpet Formula to clean and control odor-causing bacteria.

Dual DirtLifter PowerBrush

Remove embedded dirt and stains from your carpet.

Every Purchase Saves Pets

BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets. When you buy a BISSELL product, you help save pets, too.

What BISSELL product is right for you?

Weight

18 lb.

12 lb.

18 lb.

40 lb.

Clean Water Tank Capacity

1 gallon

1/2 gallon

1 gallon

1.75 gallon

Cord Length

25′

20′

22′

25′

HeatWave Technology

✔

✘

✔

✘

Surface Type

Carpet, Upholstery & Area Rugs

Carpet & Area Rugs

Carpet, Upholstery & Area Rugs

Carpet and Upholstery

Dries in About 30 Minutes*

✔

✘

✔

✘

CleanShot Pretreater

✔

✘

✘

✘

Removable Brush Roll Cover

✔

✘

✘

✘

Bonus 3″ Tough Stain Tool

Yes

No

Yes

No

Formula Samples Included

3

1

2

1

Buy BISSELL, save pets; BISSELL donates up to 10 dollars to the BISSELL pet foundation for every pet product purchase, upon activation

Engineered to be our best and most powerful carpet cleaning system for the toughest pet stains and odors even removes skunk odor

New Max Clean mode, combined with 12 rows of rotating Dual Dirt Lifter Power Brushes, delivers professional grade cleaning to remove deep down embedded stains, dirt and odors

2X concentrated formula for use in all upright carpet cleaning machines

Removes pet stains and odors at the source with the power of oxy and febreze freshness

Cleans and protects from future stains with scotch gard protector

Permanent stain removal in 30 seconds