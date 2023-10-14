Top 10 Best bissell big green professional carpet cleaner machine Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

From the manufacturer

Why Use a Portable Carpet Cleaner?



Why choose a portable spot cleaner?

These machines remove deep-down dirt, spots, and stains quickly and more effectively because the powerful suction lifts and removes them for good.

Why is it better?

Spot cleaners combine warm water, a targeted cleaning formula, and powerful suction to get deep down to the exact spot that needs it.

Are upright or portable deep cleaners better?

Uprights are better suited for large areas and whole rooms, while portable spot cleaners specialize in stairs, area rugs, upholstery, auto interiors, and more.

Clean where you need it, when you need it



Clean Multiple Surfaces

Clean carpet, upholstery, stairs, area rugs, auto interiors, and more.

Easy to Use

Easy to carry and clean with a lightweight design and tanks that are easy to fill and empty.

Easy to Store

Small and compact so it can be stored easily in cabinets.

Designed for power and ease



Tough Stain Tool

The 3″ tough stain tool helps you clean hard-to-reach areas.

Easy-Empty Water Tanks

Removable water tanks for easy filling and emptying.

Cleaning Formula

Trial size Spot & Stain with Febreze is specially designed to loosen and remove stains and soils.

Automatic Hands-Free Cleaning

✓

–

–

–

–

–

Heater/Heatwave Technology

–

–

–

✓

✓

–

Weight

14 lb

13 lb

13 lb

11.6 lb

9 lb

9.6 lb

Cord Length

15 ft

22 ft

22 ft

15 ft

15 ft

15 ft

Formula Included

Pet Stain & Odor, Pet Oxy Boost

Professional Pet Urine Eliminator

Professional Deep Cleaning

Spot & Stain

Professional Spot & Stain + Oxy

Spot & Stain

Buy Bissell, save pets; Bissell donates up to 10 dollars to the Bissell pet foundation for every pet product purchase, upon activation

Tackles tough spots and stains with strong spray and powerful suction

Take on small and large cleanups with this compact carpet cleaner

Every BISSELL purchase helps save pets. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets.

Removes tough pet stains and messes.

Eliminates difficult pet odors.