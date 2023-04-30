Top 10 Best bissel pet stain eraser cordless carpet cleaner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Intended in particular for pet hair select-up close to the household, this handheld vacuum cleaner delivers the power desired for rapid success. It features a adaptable rubber contour nozzle that properly eliminates dust and pet hair from upholstery and stairs. Obtaining this product saves pets. Bissell proudly supports Bissell Pet Foundation and its mission to support preserve homeless animals. When you invest in a Bissell item, you assistance help you save pets, far too. We're proud to design goods that assist make pet messes, odors and pet homelessness vanish.

Surface area form: Upholstery, vehicle, stairs Energy ranking: 4 amperes

Filtration: multi layer filtration, the Bissell hand vac employs the cyclonic cleansing procedure

16 feet energy twine. Cleans stairs, upholstery and hard surfaces. Grime cup capability: .78 litre

Specialised rubber Nozzle draws in hair and pulls out filth on regions these kinds of as stairs and upholstery

Incorporates two specially made nozzles

Provided factors: Bissell – pet hair eraser Bagless hand vac – black pearl

Electrical power source style: Corded electric powered