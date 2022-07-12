Top 10 Best birksun solar backpack Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Stylish, Well-made, Sturdy but Comfortable backpack



Nice, secure backpack with lots of storage



It appears that prominent design of this backpack is security – from the hidden/reverse zipper to the TSA lock. It would be very hard for someone to access this without your knowledge while wearing it.

It’s made of high quality material with a water resistant coating, all stitching is well done with no loose threads, the zippers are metal – not plastic and the internal storage compartments are generous and well organized. The added USB pass through charging port is a nice touch – although you’ll still need to add your own cable specific to the charging device (USB Micro, USB-C, Lightning etc).

Overall a nice, quality made back pack that you can travel with and not worry about anyone stealing from it

180-degree way to open

TSA zipper lock to keep the compartment secure

How To change the Combination:

-Set all dials to factory code (0,0,0)

-using a blunt object, apply constant pressure to the reset button opposite the dials and near the release button while performing the following actions:

-Release the release button and you should feel and hear a snapping sound.

-Rotate the dials to the desired combination

-Release the reset button and attempt to cycle the lock by pushing the release button.

Perfect for travel with it’s anti theft TSA lock

Tsa lock for air travel

Design of Security



From the hidden/reverse zipper to the TSA lock

To make it theft proof, all the zippers are on the “inside” against your body. Nothing can be accessed or opened from someone standing behind you in line, which is what we were warned about when traveling abroad.

It is a very creative design

The unique 180-degree way to open it just like small soft carry-on luggage,it is good for your travel and office work

TSA combination zipper lock, It is definitely hard for any thief to steal anything

Lay-flat design for airport x-rays that is secured with velcro and snaps when you do not need the pack to lay flat

For one- security. You need to take the backpack off to access the zippers to open the main storage

From customers’ reviews



This backpack looks sleek and stylish.I feel more secure that my items are zipped up and the zippers aren’t accessible when it’s on my back.To anyone not concerned with security, it can be a bit of pain because you can’t access anything while it’s on your back. The straps can get in the way when trying to get into the bag.This backpack reminded me of a small soft carry-on luggage because the unique180-degree way to open it and the TSA combination zipper lock. It is definitely hard for any thief to steal anything, however it is also little difficult for the owner to retrieve any item in the backpack quickly. But I will take good security over convenience.

Mesh Pockets



laptop, charger, DVD writer, mouse, kindle and that charger, sweater, and miscellaneous items like pens, paper clips, etc. etc.. all in there neat little spot Mesh Pocket

Laptop Pocket



Padded pockets for laptop and 11″ iPad (one of each)

15.6″ fits perfectly

There are file pockets each side have pen pockets

Charging your phone



Internal USB cable that allows you to connect a battery pack (not included) and then connects the other end to two external USB ports for charging devices without opening your bag.

Charging your Powerbank



Miscellaneous Organizer

Laptop Pockect

Charging your phone

Charging your Powerbank

USB CHARGING PORT

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Laptop Size

15.6″

17.3″

13.3″

13.3″

15.6″

13.3″

Water Resistant

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Anti-Theft Design

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

❤【Triple anti-theft security features 】–The TSA Moded Lock And Dual YKK Zipper of the main compartment is hidden on the back of the backpack(Hidden combination lock) And Easy Access Back Zipper Pocket Can protect your wallet, phone, passport and other valuable items .So you can keep peace of mind and relax wherever you go.It is a must have item if you’re traveling

❤【Easy-charging technology】2.0 USB type is the latest USB connection on the newest laptops and phones,and it will be a trendy Soon.we’ve got you prepared for this with the double USB connection.USB-A port can Charge your Mobile while The Micro-USB port lets you charge your powerbank without removing it from the bag. more importantly ,Input and output charging water resistant cover Led Light indicator provided together

❤【Scientifically engineered Large storage system】KINGSONS Pro Pack engineered storage maximizes the backpack’s space and make for ease of packing your electonics ,more clothers and books for your traveling . 1 * main compartment with concealed zipper. Double laptop compartment fit for 13 inch laptop and 11 inch ipad,can hold more clothes ,shoes ,3 * zipper pockets and 3 * pockets for mobile / power bank / glass / cables/ chargers/ gadgets,Plenty of room for All your computer Essentials

❤【Water-repellent and scratch-resistant Material】- The notebook backpack is made of water-repellent and scratch-resistant material that provides lasting durability and anti-drizzle function. Breathable material provide comfort while reducing stress on the shoulders .The stylish and slim Lightweight design is ideal for business trips, universities, shopping or any other daily use

❤【Water bottle slip hidden zipper pockect& Keychain Holder 】With multiple compartments and an easy access hanger, The KINGSONS Pro Travel Kit was designed to carry all your life Daily essentials.It is ultimate backpack for work, working out, and travel

