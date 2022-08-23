Top 10 Best bird bath water heater Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

High-Quality Standards

GESAIL 3 in 1 ALL-SEASONS HEATED BIRDBATH FOR OUTDOOR GARDEN



Let your bird friends have a happy winter days!

If you are looking for a birdbath with deicer function in the garden yard, then this heated bird bath is the perfect choice. GESAIL all-seasons birdbath designs which provides a spacious space for birds to drink fresh water or bath throughout the cold winter days. Attract feathery friends to your garden. give your garden extra personality and interest this bird bath is the perfect decoration accent to any outdoor living space.

75-Watts of power.

Tested to -13° F (-25° C).

Powder coated finish will remain rust free.

14” diameter birdbath, holds 1 quart of water.

Plastic basin lifts out easily for cleaning.

Available in Green, Terra Cotta,Blue, Orange 4 colors.

3 DIFFERENT MOUNTING



Clamp Placement

Deck Mount

Ground Mount

Entertaining

Place outside and enjoy watching a flurry of pretty birds through your window or from your deck or patio.Allows your feathered friends to enjoy a nice bath or drink despite weather or climate and without fear of predators.

Best Gifts

Great for thoughtful gifting, ideal for anyone who love birds, enjoys bird watching and loves garden decoration. Fantastic to celebrate Spring and winter events, birthdays, anniversaries, housewarmings and more.

Good Education for Kids

An educational experience for kids and a great way to care for wild birds.A fun activity everyone can enjoy together.Click the button on top to accessorize your outdoor living space now!

Material

Metal

Metal

Metal + PP material

Metal + PP material

Metal + PP material

Aluminium

Color

Black

Black

Green

Blue

Dark Orange

Grey

Power

/

/

75W

75W

75W

50W

Thermostat Feature

/

/

✓

✓

✓

✓

Auto-off Function

/

/

✓

✓

✓

✓

(Bowl) SIZE

17x17x1.96 inches

17x17x1.96 inches

13.6×13.6×1.2 inches

13.6×13.6×1.2 inches

13.6×13.6×1.2 inches

2.75 x 6.5 inches

This birdbath heater built-in 120 volts 75 watt heating element that is safely enclosed and sealed.

The bird bath with heater thermostatically controlled to operate only when necessary – saving electricity, prevents birdbath water from freezing – even on coldest days.

Unique, innovative design allows for 3 different mounting options – deck mount, ground mount and legs for clamp mount. Hardware is included. Installation is quick and easy.

Basin easily removes from the pedestal for convenience and cleaning.

Use year round – cord tucks away for Spring & Summer use. Shallow design that birds will love.