Top 10 Best biolite solar home 620 kit Reviews

Product description the sun king home is a smart solar-powered lamp & USB charging system designed to provide light and energy indoors and out. The home 120 comes with 3 super bright lights to light up your entire home. With 200 lumens per lamp and adjustable brightness settings, you can untame the power of the sun at all hours of the night. Sun king solar lights are designed to transform the lives of more than one billion off-grid villagers, currently using kerosene lamps for light. Kerosene lamps are dim, dangerous and expensive, but are the only option for the world's most remote places that lack electricity. Your contribution helps sun king pico reach millions of dark homes around the globe and helps keep their cost of the pico to only $8. At an affordable price, sun king is transforming lives, one light at a time.

Charges – USB and DC power with 3 wall-mountable switches for all your devices and needs

200 Lumens – 200 lumen per lamp multi-room lighting

Durable – rugged and ready for any activity in any place

24 Hours of charge – up to 24 hours of run time a day’s charge

Global impact – each purchase helps us get greenlight planet to millions of off-grid families around the world

