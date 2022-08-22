Top 10 Best billard balls for pool table Reviews

Contents
Top 10 Rated billard balls for pool table in 2022 Comparison Table
Our Best Choice: Japer Bees Billiard Ball/Pool Balls Billiard Set
Product Description
JAPER BEES is a Leading brand of Polyresin Billiard Balls. We provides variety of billiard balls for all beginner, intermediate and professional players.
At JAPER BEES, we also create more innovative, high quality sporting goods and leisure time activities products for your home, party, travel and so on. Welcome to experience the benefits of our products.
JAPER BEES is Expert in Polyresin Billiard Balls
How do we keep high quality of our products?
JAPER BEES provides high reliable and durable,high cost performance ratio billiard balls to customers worldwide. JAPER BEES billiard balls are key to creating great times of billiard games.
With the particular polyresin formula and our precision design standards, to eliminate the rogue variables that could be the difference between victory and defeat.
Our production process are rigorously controlled for:
Consistent Weight
Perfect Balance
Standard Diameter
Roundness
Hardness
Physical Appearance
Crisp Color
Glossiness
Time to Dominate the Game
These true roll and more responsive rebound billiard balls helps you make a perfect play, bring the best out of yourself.
Classic Number Typefaces are Hard to Beat
This PRO billiard balls are designed with classic art number typefaces and higher grade than DELUXE balls. High definition numbers perfect for classic billiards games with friends and family!
Keep Brilliant Colors
You will be happy with our long last finished billiard balls. Our higher quality material has richer colors and longer lasting polished look than other polyresin pool balls.
How do we Evaluate This PRO Billiard Balls?
We evaluate our pool balls performance with below key points and score them with a five-point scale.
Burn Spot Resistance(BSR) Resistance of high temperatures. Hitting a cue ball actually accelerates it from 0 to over 30 km/h (20 MPH) in just a fraction of a second.The resulting friction temperature between ball and cloth can easily reach 250°c (482°F).Rebound(Reb.) Performance of resilience. Consistent rebound allowing perfect control of shot.Bright(Br.) Ergonomics designed with best Color Saturation and Glossiness, Prevent Visual Fatigue.Impact Resistance(IR) Scratch resistance of high-density surface.Spin(Sp.) Optimal friction of ball surface allows perfect spin.Balance(Bal.) Homogeneous core and surface allowing perfectly true and accurate roll.
Grade
DELUXE
RECREATION
PRO
CHALLENGER
MASTER
SIZE
2-1/4″
2-1/4″
2-1/4″
2-1/4″
2-1/4″
Weight
Standard
75% of Standard
Standard
Standard
Standard
Number Style
Modern Number
Art Number
Art Number
Art Number
Art Number
Date First Available:June 13, 2022
ASIN:B0975TGX5Z
HIGH GRADE RESIN:Crafted From Highest Grade Resin, Provides Excellent Durability and Excellent Bounce
TRUE ROLL: One Ball One Centre, Perfect Roundness and Consistent Weight.These true roll and more responsive rebound billiard balls helps you make a perfect play, bring the best out of yourself.
EXCELLENT COLOR: Ergonomics designed with best Color Saturation and Glossiness, Prevent Visual Fatigue
COMPLETE SET: Complete Set of 16 Billiard Balls,Standard Size 2-1/4″ in Diameter and Regulation Weight 5.9OZ（168gram)
ALL PLAYER USE: Ideal for Billiard Players of All Skill Levels, Perfect for Gift, Propfessional Training or Competition.JAPER BEES Provides Worry-free Return and Exchange Service for All Our Products.