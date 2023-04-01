Top 10 Best bike safety accessories Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Our Brand Story

Dorras is a brand which focus on kinds of outdoors sports products, We pay attention to product quality, focus on the details of each product. We will strive to develop more quality sports products, let everyone be free to enjoy sports, enjoy life!

Important: When the battery was placed in the holder, the light flashed briefly, then went out. Then Press “on/off” button 2 seconds, Start the light, Enter auto mode.

Material: ABS, 14 pcs LED lamp beads

Product Dimensions(inches): 3.74*2.76*0.59 inch

Net Weight: 1.13 ounce

Battery: 1 x AAA battery (Not included)

Graphics: 30 patterns changes every 4 seconds

Working Time: 8-10 hours

Switch: Manual Switch Button and Dynamic Sensor

Press “on/off” button 2 seconds, enter auto mode. At this time, light glows when bike moves, turns off after stop moving for 60 seconds. Or you can press “on/off” button 2 seconds again to turn off the bike wheel lights immediately.

Fun pattern effects, controlled by your riding speed. The faster you ride, the more complete and beautiful the patterns are.

Bike wheel lights led waterproof designed, Comes with excellent leakproofness, capable to prevent water from penetrating inside the battery, so you don’t need to worry about riding in the rainy day, So especially useful if you fancy a late night bike ride.

Awesome Birthday Gifts & Popular Christmas Presents for Kids, Children, Adults, Boys, Girls and yourself



Be the Coolest

Colorful Ride – 30 different patterns change every 4 seconds, very cool looking.

Waterproof and Safe

Waterproof & All Weather Use – Use the bike wheel lights in all weather conditions without a worry.

No Tools Required

Easy Installation – Install in minutes, no tools required!

How to install the Bike Tire Light?



Step 1

Install the battery, then unscrew the screws on the bike wheel light.

Step 2

As the picture shows, place the wheel light on the spoke.

Step 3

Insert the screw from behind and secure the spokes in the groove of the screw.

Step 4

Finally, tighten the nut.

Package Dimensions‏:‎9.88 x 3.94 x 0.83 inches; 4.66 Ounces

Department‏:‎Unisex-adult

Date First Available‏:‎May 2, 2020

Manufacturer‏:‎Dorras

ASIN‏:‎B087LVRMZV

🚴BRIGHT & SAFETY – Made of 14pcs colorful RGB LED lights. each led can flash 8 colors, Ultra Bright in the night. It can flash 30 different kinds of patterns, each pattern will be changed every 4 seconds. Installed on nearly all bicycles, Visible from all angles for ultimate safety and cool, perfect for night cycling.

🚴INTERESTING PATTERN EFFECT SHOWN DESIGN – controlled by riding speed, as picture shows, the faster you ride, the more complete and beautiful the patterns are! When riding speed reaches 13 mile/h, the patterns will become complete, cool & perfect. If speed is below 13 mile/h, the bicycle wheel lights will show half or part of the pattern.

🚴WATERPROOF AND EASY TO INSTALL – IP66 waterproof design. No longer worried about the bike wheel lights will be damaged when riding in rainy days, and it can be used in any weather conditions, but pls don’t soak the bicycle tire lights in water. Easy to install, don’t need any other tools, only need several seconds, this bike wheel lights can be installed safely.

🚴TWO OPERATION MODES (AUTOMATIC LIGHTING, WITH MANUAL SWITCH) – This bike spoke lights are controlled by motion sensor & manual, differs from other bike wheel lights. After the bike spoke lights are installed, press “on/off” button ✅ 2 seconds ✅, enter auto mode: light glows when bike moves, turns off after stop moving for 30 seconds. Manual Mode: Just use the button to turn on or turn off the bicycle spoke lights.

🚴Buy confidently with our 100% Money Back Guarantee – if for any reason you are not satisfied with your new bike wheel lights, you will receive a full refund no questions asked and hassle free. When the battery was placed in the holder, the light flashed briefly, then went out. Then Press “on/off” button ✅ 2 seconds ✅, Start the light, Enter auto mode.

