Top 10 Best big floats for pool Reviews

Removable Head Rest

For added head support when you need it.

Ribbed Base Construction

Designed for unmatched comfort on and off the water.

81in*53in*3in

Featuring a cool blue design with a built-in headrest. Which makes this pool device ideal for catching a nap or enjoying a refreshment in the summer sun. Comfort is important with pool floats and thanks to the added pillow, this float will support your head and neck to the fullest.

For safety:

1. Keep away from sharp objects and fire sources

2. Do not use in deep water .

3.Children need adult supervision

4.This is not a life saving device.

Package Included:

1 x pool float

1 x inflatable pillow（Air Pump Not Included ）

1 x rope and patch

Easy to use

This inflatable raft is suitable for the usual home air pump (not included), it takes less than 5 minutes to inflate this float, and you just need to pinch open the inner air valve, then it will be empty within 1 to 2 minutes. Inflate or deflate easily and quickly, convenient to carry for the vacation.

Package Dimensions‏:‎12.6 x 11.97 x 5.35 inches; 6.61 Pounds

Manufacturer recommended age‏:‎13 months and up

Date First Available‏:‎April 20, 2023

Manufacturer‏:‎SLLAK-US

ASIN‏:‎B092ZMPPGQ

