Top 10 Best bidet sprayer for toilet Reviews

Product Description

Solid Brass Material Shut Off Valve

Compared to other water leakage of bidet sprayer T-valve,we had improved the material and technology,precision dimension,brass T-valve,brass cartridge,7/8” connector suitable for any standard toilet.

Stainless and Nylon braided of Hose

External stainless steel hose, built-in nylon braided hose to avoid bursting of inner tube,improved hose joints greatly reducing the rupture caused by pulling.

Holder-Suitable for most Toilet

The variable holder space fit most of toilet tank,easy to install,as an alternative cleaning ways, saving loads on toilet paper and tress,great for environment,also save your money for toilet paper.

Comes with all parts for bidet attachment easy installation



1. Turn off the water line.

2. Flush water of toilet tank at least 10 seconds.

3. Unscrew the water line from the angle valve by wrench.

4. Release the rest water into the container until water empty.

5. Reinstall the hose to the angle valve by wrench.

6. Unscrew the supply line from the toilet by wrench.

7. Install T-valve to the toilet and make sure the black rubber washer put into T-valve as shown on picture.

8. Connect water line to the bottom of T-valve and connect flexible hose (another side to the bidet sprayer) to the right of T-valve by wrench as shown on picture.

9. Lift up the toilet tank lid, slide the clip onto the side of the tank, and reset the lid.

10. Screw the flexible hose to the bidet sprayer.

11. Put the bidet sprayer to the holder.

12. Turn on the valve and handle of T-valve to check if the bidet sprayer set leaks, make sure all rubber washer on each connector points.

Comes with all bidet sprayer parts for easy installation



13. Drill 2 holes on the wall according to holes distance of bidet sprayer holder and put plastic wall plug into the wall.

14. Align the holder to the drilled holes and screw on the holder.

15. Put the bidet sprayer on holder and follow from 1-10 step.

16. Turn on the valve and handle of T-valve to check if the bidet sprayer set leaks, make sure all rubber washer on each connector points.

【Better Personal Hygiene】The bidet for toilet is the best choice for bottom cleaning to improve personal hygiene,especially for women pregnancy and menstrual cycles. Hand Held Bidet Sprayer’s one-hand ergonomic design allows you easier to clean your front or back, which is more hygienic than using toilet paper.

【Multiple Uses】The handheld bidet not only works as a cloth diaper sprayer, pet shower, car wash gun, flowers Sprayer, baby bathing shower,toilet sprayer washer, hygienic sprayer,especially for anyone with limited mobility due to surgery, arthritis, postpartum or injuries, ideal for elderly adults.A great cleaning bidet sprayer kit for A whole family.

【Two Installation Methods】ONTO TOILET INSTALLATION – Just hook bidet sprayer holder to your toilet tank, save your bathroom space and tools for drilling holes. WALL MOUNT INSTALLATION – Available to supply other multiple use according to your varies requirement, such as pet shower, car washer, flower sprayer, baby shower.

【Water Pressure Control】It meets multiple use through adjusting water pressure of bidet sprayer from gentle spray to jet spray.Gentle press mode for feminine bottom cleaning or baby bath or pet bath washing. Jet spray for rinsing floor or carpets or baby cloth diapers.

【Premium Quality Parts & Healthy】Superior brushed finish for rust-proof, anti-corrosion is easier to maintain and operate.The bidet attachment set consists of a 304 stainless steel bidet nozzle,a stainless steel hose and a brass valve to ensure durability. All components of the bidet sprayer kit are in top premium material insure your healthy and happy life.