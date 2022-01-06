Top 10 Best bicycle safety gear Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Boys and Girls Protective Gear Set Helmet Knee &Elbow Pads Wrist Guards for Roller Scooter Skateboard Bicycle



Material: ABS+ EPS for Helmet; Polyester, PP plastic and PE foam for Protective gear

Colors: Blue, black, red, pink, yellow, orange, pink ladybug, red ladybug, blue ladybug

Helmet Size: S (48-54 cm/18.9″-21″ for 3-8 years old kids), M (54-59 cm/21.2″-23.2″ for 8-13 years old kids).

The Protective Gear Set Features



Safe

The helmet is made of ABS shell + high-density EPS inner shell + thickened spongeCan effectively absorb impact to protect the head and children’s knees.

Comfortable

Breathable pads provides effective shock absorption and sweat absorption.The 11 vents design also keep your kids’ head cool in summer or intense activity.

Durable

Elbow and knee pads can flexibly adjust the size and tightness.The outer shell made of PP and PE materials can effectively resist impact and Reduce sports injuries.Breathable and comfortable lining provides a good sense of movement.

Great gift

Suitable for multiple sports

Skateboard Skateboardinginline skatingBicycle Ride Bike CyclingBMX bikeInline rollerKick scooterOutdoor activitiesOther extreme sports

The Helmet Details



Size adjuster

The built-in rotary adjuster adjusts the size and tightness of the head circumference, which is comfortable and safe.

Shock absorption and anti-fall

ABS shell + EPS inner shell + sponge lining, can effectively absorb impact and protect the head.

Removable foam pad

Removable sponge pad, easy to clean and hygienic.

Chin pad and safety buckle

Chin pad prevent scratches and the safety buckle easy to take off and put on.

Package: 2 x Elbow pad, 2 x Knee pad, 2 x Wrist pad, 1 x helmet



Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Package Dimensions‏:‎14.09 x 10.63 x 7.09 inches; 1.28 Pounds

Item model number‏:‎SLA-SHOP

Department‏:‎Unisex-child

Date First Available‏:‎August 19, 2018

Manufacturer‏:‎UniqueFit

ASIN‏:‎B07GMT833V

