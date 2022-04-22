Top 10 Best bicycle flags with pole for safety Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

What in the box

1x Flag Pole

1x Gold Ball Finial (free gift)

5x Combiners

1x American National Flag (free gift)

1x PVC Sleeve

1x Instruction

Show your patiotism and support for the great country



ZEGNEER 25ft In-Ground Telescopic Flag Pole Kit

18 Gauge (1mm Thickness) Rustproof Aluminum Flag Pole

First & second section can totally fly 2 flags at the same time

Easy set up in minutes with rotating lock between each sections

Gold ball finial to mount on the top of the flag pole

PVC sleeve for sticking the pole into the ground

The Length of Flag Pole Size:

each sections has 60in(153CM)

25FT Single package size:

9.5×9.5x190cm/4kg

Gold Ball Size:

3″ Diam.

American National Flag Size:

3′ x 5′

25FT PVC Sleeve Outer diam:

Assemble 1 : 1.5in (38MM)

Assemble 2 : 1.6in (42MM)

Assemble 3 : 1.8in (46MM)

Assemble 4 : 2.0in (51MM)

Assemble 5 : 2.1in (55MM)

Five easy-to-assemble rustproof aluminum pole sections fit into the in-ground PVC mounting tube. The swivel lock allows you to easily raise and lower the flag with a rope and complete the installation in minutes. It is quieter than hoist ropes in windy conditions and won’t tangle. This flag pole can be installed without professional assistance. Installation instructions are included.

The16 Gauge aluminum tube is sturdy, durable, sturdy, rust-proof, can resist almost all outdoor weather, and is very suitable for residential and commercial use. Because it is lighter and more flexible than ordinary heavy flagpoles, it is recommended for outdoor camping. But the flag pole is not designed to fly a flag in severe weather. Remove the flag and lower the pole in thunder/lighting storms.

The 19.6-inch PVC bushing protects the bottom of the telescopic flagpole from corrosion. And play a role in stabilizing the flagpole. Dig a deep hole, fix it completely underground which can be filled with concrete. Establish a firm bottom for the flagpole to prevent the flagpole from shaking during use. Can not be installed in sandy environment.

This in ground flagpole is an excellent choice for displaying a variety of flags. You can fly your spirit on special holidays. Show your patriotism! Proudly fly a US flag!

What in the box: 1*flag pole, 1*3×5 American National Flag, 1*gold ball finial, 5* combiners, 1*heavy duty PVC sleeve and 1*Instruction.