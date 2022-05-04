Top 10 Best bed safety rails Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] These highly accommodating property bed design adjustable size mattress rails by Travel Professional medical with in good shape any residence mattress. Easy-to-install (and remove) crossbars alter in between 36″ and 72″ and come finish with extensions that will even accommodate a king-sized mattress. The rail duration adjust to 37″, 43″ or 57″ in duration without having equipment. Both of those upward and downward adjustments are simplified by a spring-loaded launch. The 1″ metal design with brown vein complete is long lasting and powerful yet interesting.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Merchandise Dimensions‏:‎35.5 x 25 x 2.5 inches 1.28 Kilos

Item product number‏:‎16500BV

Date To start with Available‏:‎June 23, 2006

Manufacturer‏:‎Drive Health-related

ASIN‏:‎B002VWK1DQ

Region of Origin‏:‎China

Domestic Shipping:At this time, merchandise can be transported only inside the U.S. and to APO/FPO addresses. For APO/FPO shipments, you should check out with the company with regards to guarantee and assist troubles.Global Delivery:This item can be delivered to choose nations outside of the U.S. Study Additional

Crossbars are easy to put in and take away Adjusts in between 36″ and 72″ (Accommodates a KING Dimension Bed)

Matches all property-type beds. Created of 1″ steel

Simply adjusts up or down with spring-loaded release

Merchandise is not meant to be made use of on a clinic bed

Crossbar Adjustment 36 to 72 inches