Top 10 Best bed safety rails for seniors Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] The multipurpose EZ Adjust Bed Rail from Stander gives you independence, balance, and support while functioning as both a bedside support handle and bed rail. The EZ Adjust Bed Rail is perfect for those that lack mobility, suffer from loss of balance, or simply fall out of bed during the night. As the only bedrail in the world that adjusts in length after installation, keep you or your loved one safe from rolling out of bed during the night. Easily get in and out of bed by using the rail as a bedside grab bar. When not in use, fold the bed rail down and out of the way. The included organizer pouch is perfect for keeping your remote, book, or medications close by. The EZ Adjust Bed Rail is not intended for use on adjustable beds.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Product Dimensions‏:‎25 x 26 x 22 inches; 13.8 Pounds

Item model number‏:‎8000

Date First Available‏:‎May 2, 2004

Manufacturer‏:‎Standers

ASIN‏:‎B000GUFFQS

Country of Origin‏:‎China

FOLDING BED RAIL: Fold the support rail out of the way when not in use or while making your bed; release the 2 round knobs from the locked position to collapse the rail; rail can be installed on either side of the bed with the included safety strap

COMPATIBILITY: For use with most traditional and platform beds including Twin, Full, Queen, King, and California King, and with mattresses between 12 to 16 inches thick; not intended for use on adjustable beds or beds with extra soft mattresses

MODERN DESIGN: The bed handle and organizer pouch will blend with the style and comfortable feel of your home, making it the perfect bedroom addition; keep your remote, glasses, book, or medications close by in the machine washable 3-pocket pouch

HIGH QUALITY AND EASY TO ASSEMBLE: Easily assemble and securely install the rail to your bed frame; each bed rail includes all of the needed equipment for assembly, no additional tools required; please reference our assembly instruction video