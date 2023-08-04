Top 10 Best bed bug heater system Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

The DR-122 Mattress Bug Toaster is a portable, chemical-totally free, high efficiency heating chamber with a peaceful, multi-blade turbo enthusiast that can exterminate current and probable bed bugs. This powerful 18 cubic feet Toaster can access 120F-155F in a couple of minutes from space temperature. It will come with a 2-tier steel rack shelf to assistance handle a wide variety of products a lot more conveniently and properly without any very hot spots or amazing spots. The tent is made of weighty duty nylon with industrial grade zippers that guarantee takes advantage of for quite a few a long time to arrive. This electricity efficient and very well insulated Mattress Bug Toaster is the suitable selection for warmth treatment method to kill bedbugs in all lifestyle phases.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Merchandise Dimensions‏:‎38 x 26 x 38 inches 27 Lbs

Product model number‏:‎DR-122

Batteries‏:‎1 AAA batteries essential. (integrated)

Date Initially Available‏:‎June 9, 2015

Manufacturer‏:‎Dr Heater United states of america

ASIN‏:‎B00ZOUCYDW

Place of Origin‏:‎China

Upgraded and reliable heating procedure that rapidly reaches 120-155F in minutes and proficiently treats bed bugs at all everyday living phases

Large therapy space of 38x38x26 inch

2-tire metal rack process that very easily fits a selection of things for heat remedy

Moveable, rugged and collapsible tent permits simple storage soon after every single use

Features Thermometer/timer with alarm

Wattage: 1500. watts