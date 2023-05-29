Top 10 Best bed air conditioner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Fall Asleep Faster + Stay That Way

Cool Your Bed – Trigger Your Sleep Switch

It’s simple. ChiliSleep’s nature-based sleep solutions are an easy way to change your sleep — no pills, no will power needed. Why? Cooling is the ultimate hack to get great sleep. Whether you have 6 hours or 8, science meets a magical experience to give you the quality sleep your body needs.

Tired of Being Tired?

Science tells us sleeping cooler helps us sleep better + longer. Control the temperature of your bed surface from 55-115°F (13-46°C) with ChiliSleep.

Never Wake Up Hot Again

Personalized sleep tech is here. Made for one or both sides of the bed, you and your sleep partner can control your own personal sleep climate.

Health Begins with Sleep

Recovery and quality sleep are key to wellness. Double your deep sleep, experience faster muscle recovery + increase natural melatonin production.

Washable Hydronic Layer

Water flows safely through channels to deliver consistent, active thermal control. Straps on back of pad go under mattress to hold pad in place.

Cube Sleep System



How It Works

The Chili Cube Sleep System is our pioneer sleep system. It’s comprised of a hydro-powered mattress pad, thermal regulating control unit(s) and a remote making it perfect for one or two sleepers! Utilizing hydropower (water), this sleep system operates between 55-115°F (13-46°C), helping encourage quality, restorative sleep. [Peak performance is dependent on multiple factors such as ambient temperature, individual body mass and humidity and may not be suitable to replace conventional A/C.]

ChiliSleep is a Brand of Kryo, Inc.



About Us – ChiliSleep

We’re a small, family-owned company trying to improve the way the world sleeps! A short message about our humble beginnings, from our co-founders – Todd and Tara Youngblood.

Testimonial



Blaine B. – Home Contractor

Testimonial



Susan B. – Sales Executive

Testimonial



Rebecca W. – Business Owner / Blogger

Testimonial



Katie Wells – Wellness Mama

Active + Dynamic Thermal Change

Meet unparalleled performance. ChiliSleep products boast physical temperature changes from ambient temperature. We match your body’s heat load to vastly improve your sleep quality + comfort.

Ditch the Fans + Wicking Fabrics

Quality Sleep with Temperature Technology

Safe for the Whole Family

Even your pets – they love it too!

Cleaning + Maintenance Care

Machine washable in a front load washer, tumble dry (no heat). Use our special, proprietary cleaning solution for regular and deep cleanings.

Cube Features

13oz (390ml) water tank. Low water auto shut off. Auto dim display. Three-button design. 20ft (6m) transmission distance. 51-56 dBA noise level at 1ft (30cm) distance with 40 dBA ambient noise.

Cube System – Single Size

Cube vs. OOLER Systems



Variable Fan Speed?



Warm Awake Feature?



Single Zone



Single or Dual Zone?



Single Zone



UV Self-Cleaner?



Remote Controlled?



App Controlled?



Custom Scheduling?



Variable Fan Speed?



Warm Awake Feature?



Single Zone



Single or Dual Zone?



Dual Zone



UV Self-Cleaner?



Remote Controlled?



App Controlled?



Custom Scheduling?



Variable Fan Speed?



Warm Awake Feature?



Single Zone



Single or Dual Zone?



Dual Zone



UV Self-Cleaner?



Remote Controlled?



App Controlled?



Custom Scheduling?



OOLER – Half Queen Size

Cube System – King Size

OOLER – King Size

Includes New Chilipad Cool Mesh Pad. Easy to Install, Remove, and Clean. Reversible Sides for Custom Comfort – Breathable Mesh Knit for Optimal Cooling Benefit (100% Polyester), Or Soft Quilted Side for All-season Comfort (52% Cotton / 48% Polyester Woven Blend).

WATER-BASED SYSTEM: Utilizes an adjustable, water-based system to regulate the surface temperature of your existing mattress by actively circulating water through silicone micro-tubes in the pad, providing a more comfortable sleeping environment!

IMPROVE SLEEP QUALITY: Your body needs a physical change to signal that it’s time for sleep. This change is a drop in temperature. Use the heat-trapping properties of bedding materials to your advantage by cooling the mattress surface & allowing the blankets to act as insulation. The wide temperature range – 55-115F (13-46C) – allows you to get improved, restful sleep! [*Not meant to replace conventional A/C. Peak operating performance can be impacted by ambient temperature and humidity.]IMPROVE PERFORMANCE: Allows for temperature control in one-degree increments so you can reach your ideal sleep temperature and experience the performance and productivity benefits of enhanced, rejuvenating REM sleep!

AID HEALTH EFFORTS: Designed with recovery benefits from cold therapy in mind, customer testimonials describe how its cooling capabilities assist in reducing sleeplessness from hot flashes, menopause, body pain & night sweats, allowing a more relaxing sleep experience! Never wake up hot or tired again.

ENERGY EFFICIENT: With a power-rating of 80 Watts per cube, significantly lower than A/C, you can enjoy the benefits of energy efficiently sleeping at your ideal temperature!