Top 10 Best battery solar charger Reviews

SUNER POWER was founded by a team of technicians who worked together for at least 10 years in solar industry prior to starting the company. They bring decades of collective experience to the table and have built SUNER POWER into one of the top residential solution providers in a very short time. But never mind what we think — the real proof of our rapid success and vision for the future is demonstrated by the faith others have invested in us.

To serve our customers by bringing transparency, simplicity products and services through the competitive marketplace. We are committed to providing home and business owners with an easy way to be powered by affordable, clean and reliable solar power.

As we all know, batteries naturally drain power and if allowed to go flat, may never regain their full power. This product is a solar powered battery maintainer and charger for 12V batteries and helps manage battery drain in all season. The solar charger converts light energy from the sun into 12 volt DC electricity which is then transported to the rechargeable batteries through lead wire and connector of choice, replace the self-discharge of a battery in storage, so that the battery wouldn’t “go dead”. It can be used for cars, 4WD’s, trucks, motorcycle, marine, boats, farm equipment or any application where a 12v battery is used.

The high efficient solar panel allows to absorb a wider spectrum of the sun light, as long as there is sufficient sunlight available, the charger will generate an electrical current to trickle charge battery. The charger is built in the most super intelligent MPPT(Maximum Power Power Tracking) chip to intelligently charge and fully protect battery. The MPPT technology helps to generates at least 20%-30% more power than traditional PWM. And the LED indicator helps better understand the charging statue in all days.

Solar panel generates electricity and tricklely flow to battery, keep it topped off in all season.

Temperature, Sunlight, Atomosphere are the main factors affect the performance of solar panel

All solar panels are tested under international stander test condition(STC): 25℃, 1000W/㎡, AM1.5

No shadow on solar panel

Waterpfoo and Sparkproof design.

Designed only for 12V battery

Batteries naturally drain power and go flat, may never regain full power, the solar charger generates electrical current to trickle keep battery topped off as long as there is sunlight avaible.

High efficiency poly crystalline solar cells, works great in all days.

Built in super intelligent MPPT technology, generates at least 20%-30% more power than traditional PWM.

Smart three-stages charging algorith is improved to better charge and maintain battery.

LED work statue indicator, battery power indicator, error warning indicator, all statues are clear.

IP 65 waterproof design to prevent components from oxidizing into warter, no worry to place it outside in all seasons.

Over charge protection, over discharge protection, reverse polarity protection and short circuit protection

Plug & play SAE connector, easy to connect and disconnect.

Durable ABS frame and tempered solar glass, well built for years usage.

Smart three-stage charging algorithm is improved to better charge and maintain battery.

Built-in super smart MPPT charge controller, generates at least 20% -30% power than traditional PWM technology.

Upgraded waterproof design to stand rain and snow in outdoor, just hook it there, free maintenance.

Over charge protection, over discharge protection, reversed polarity protection, short circuit protection, full protect battery in all seasons.

The led indicator helps to clearly understand the whole charging to battery:

LED slow flash in Green: Output Normal/ Always Bright in Green: Battery is fullLED slow flash in Red: Charging Normal/ Always Bright in Red: Error or warrning.

Equipped with 3-piece connection cable kits, battery clamp, cigarette lighter and bare wire. Each of them is equipped with SAE connector, plug and play, easy & simply to connect and disconnect, no need to recognize positive or negative.

The hight light transmittance solar glass allows the solar cells absorb more sunlight and increase 2%-3% power ouput. The tempered glass increase the ability to stand water and snow load in outdoor, free maintenance.

The solar charger was made of A grade solar cells with hight efficiency, works better in sunshine with more efficiency.

Widely used for cars, 4WD’s, trucks, motorcycle, marine, boats, farm equipment or any application where a 12v battery is used.

