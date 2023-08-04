Top 10 Best battery powered water pump Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

JAYETEC Portable outdoor camping shower



JAYETEC Portable outdoor camping shower, built-in 4400mAh rechargeable battery, USB charging line, applicable for hiking, backpacking, pet cleaning, car washing. Portable outdoor camping shower system applicable for personal showering, cleaning or rinsing the dirty gear in your home & garden or outdoor, it is a very good outdoor equipment for outdoor showering, like camping, hiking, caravanning, boating, fishing, hunting, traveling, even watering the plants or car washing.

IPX7 waterproof

enough to handle short-time soaking and waterproof in daily use.

USB CHARGING GUIDE:

> Self-priming mode: provide stronger suction and more stable water flow.

> Newly upgraded: with 2.4m delivery lift for people of different height.

>Built-in one 3.7V 4400mAh rechargeable battery, which can work more than 80 minutes, two times more than the traditional products.

> Multiple protection: designed with short circuit protection, over current protection, low voltage protection to address users’ safety concern

>Please note that it cannot be used while charging.

High-Powered LED Lights

Equipped with 3pcs high-powered LED lights that can be used for lighting to allow you easily use even at night.

Installation Method:

1>Put the waterproof ring in the outlet connector and attach the shower head.

2>Set one end of the water hose firmly to the water outlet of the pump.

3>Set one end of the water absorption hose firmly to the water suction port of the pump.

4>Attach the shower head where you need it using hooks or suction cups.

5>Set up pump (Seal-tight the orange waterproof cover before use) then press the power button to start.

6>If you are going to leave, switch off the water and power first.

Specifications:



》Built-in battery voltage: 3.7V Battery capacity: 4400mAh

》Water ingress protection: IPX7

》Hose length: 70.8 inch / 1.8m

》Working time: about 80 minutes

》Charging mode: 5V 1A USB interface

》Charging time: 4-5 hours

》Water Flow: low stall 3L/min, high stall 4L/min

》Outlet pipe: 1.8 M

》Suction pipe: 0.6M

》Charging Way: USB

JAYETCE Package Contents:

1 x Black Pump

2 x Water Hose

1 x Hook，1 x USB Cable

1 x Suction Cup

2 x Rubber Ring O Ring

1 x Shower Head

1 x Hanger，1 x User Manual

Operating:

One-button switch control, short press the button to turn on the pump (The Water flow High stall 4L/Min) press again the button to the water flow Low stall 3L/min, then press to turn off the pump. Press and hold the button for 3 seconds to turn on/off the LED lights.

Charging:

Uncover the silicone cover at the bottom of pump, Adsorb the charging wire to the magnetic suction charging port.

(NOTICE: DO NOT CHARGE IN THE OPPOSITE DIRECTION OR USE CHARGERS THE EXCEED 5V OUTPUT!)

Whether hiking deep in the forest, surfing some waves or lounging poolside, everyone stays clean with the Portable Outdoor Shower by JAYETCE.

This easy handhold device draws water from a bucket, sink or similar receptacle, converting it into a gentle, steady, shower-like stream that’s perfect for everything from personal bathing to watering plants.

Parents enjoy hands-free convenience when they help kids to take shower (give babies baths) with the unit’s integrated suction-cup and S-style hanging system.

Kindly contact JAYETCE team if you can not find the accessories in package, check YouTube video will be very helpful.

Date First Available‏:‎March 4, 2020

Manufacturer‏:‎JAYETEC

ASIN‏:‎B085G65H76

