Top 10 Best battery operated space heater Reviews

Top 10 Rated battery operated space heater in 2023 Comparison Table
Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat, 1500W/750W Safe and Quiet Ceramic Heater Fan, Heat Up 200 Square Feet for Office Room Desk Indoor Use
- 2 in 1 heater fan: This ceramic heater provides two heat levels, 1500W or 750W and one cool air fan, you can use it both for winter and summer. Thermostat control of the heater will turn the heater off when it reaches a preset temperature and turn the heater back on when the temperature dips below the thermostat setting
- Multi protection safety system: These heaters are made of flame retardant material avoiding any fire hazard. Automatic safety shutoff system will shut the heater off when the heater overheat. The tip over protection system will also shut the heater off when the heater was knocked over by accident and it will come back on automatically if it is up righted
- Compact and powerful: 7.9 inch x 6.2 inch x 10.2 inch, 2.9 pounds portable mini heater with build in carry handle helps to reinforce the potential of rather low electrical bills by using at the place where you need when you don't want to warm the full house with other centralized heaters
- Quiet and fast heating: The noise this ceramic heater makes is lower than 45 decibels, quiet enough for most people to use in a bedroom while sleeping. With PTC ceramic heating tech and high speed fan, this heater put out tons of heat to heat up 200 square feet in seconds
- Upgrade abs material: Upgrade abs material applied, which is more flame-retardant. The room heater with six feet lead cord and 2 prong connection has a long lasting life
Pure Enrichment® PureRelief™ XL Heating Pad - LCD Controller with 6 InstaHeat Settings for Cramps, Back, Neck, & Shoulder Pain Relief, Moist Heat Option, Machine Washable, 12" x 24" Storage Bag (Gray)
- FULL-BODY PAIN RELIEF: Therapeutic 12” x 24” heating pad provides targeted heat therapy to help temporarily relieve pain from menstrual cramps, sore muscles, and help ease muscle tension for the back, shoulders, abdomen, legs, and other large muscle groups
- InstaHeat TECHNOLOGY: Feel the heat within seconds with this fast-heating pad featuring an ergonomic LCD controller with 6 different heat settings. Our higher wattage allows for our heating pads to quickly warm up in seconds, providing you the relief you need fast. Enjoy 6 levels of heat ranging from 105℉-140℉.
- DRY OR MOIST HEAT THERAPY: This extra-large heating pad can be used for dry heat therapy or moist heat therapy. For moist heat, simply dampen the pad with a spray bottle for deeper heat penetration as you relax. Plus, the 2 hour auto shut-off conserves energy and offers safe, worry-free use.
- SOFT FABRIC & EXTRA-LONG CORD: Gentle, machine-washable microplush fabric feels soft and comforting on bare skin and offers maximum comfort for daily use. The 9-foot cord allows you to adjust positions and pad placement with ease while relaxing on your bed, couch, or office chair.
- 5-YEAR WARRANTY: This electric heating pad comes with a detachable LCD controller, storage bag, and Pure Enrichment’s guaranteed 5-Year Warranty. Our customer support team provides quality service and peace of mind to millions worldwide all from a brand you can trust.
Space Heater, 1500W Electric Heaters Indoor Portable with Thermostat , PTC Fast Heating Ceramic Room Small Heater with Heating and Fan Modes for Bedroom, Office and Indoor Use
- GET NICE & TOASTY FASTER: The advanced PTC ceraming heating technology combined with the ultra-efficient fan will heat up any space faster and distribute the heat more evenly. Just turn on your space heater, count to 3, and enjoy your warm living room, bedroom or office.
- CUT DOWN ON ELECTRIC BILLS without having to freeze. Our energy-efficient interior space heater features 3 different heat settings (LOW, MEDIUM, HIGH) as well as a fan-only mode, so you can tailor it to your exact needs. Instead of wasting a fortune on central heating, you can warm just the spaces you actually use.
- ADJUST THE TEMPERATURE TO YOUR NEEDS: Equipped with an adjustable thermostat, our space heater will keep you comfortable at all times. Just set the dial to the desired heat setting and let the thermostat monitor the surrounding air temperature and keep you comfy.
- PERFECT FOR YOUR HOME OR OFFICE: The compact and portable design combined with the ergonomic built-in handle, will allow you to easily move your space heater to any room you want. Make sure your office, kitchen, bedroom, guest room, study or living room is nice and warm.
- YOUR PEACE OF MIND IS OUR PRIORITY: We have ensured the safety of you and your loved ones by adding an advanced overheat protection sensor as well as a smart tip-over switch, which will automatically turn off the heater in case it overheats or gets tipped over by your kids or pets.
Dreo Space Heaters for Indoor Use, Atom One Portable Heater with 70°Oscillation, 1500W PTC Electric Heater with Thermostat, Fast Safety Heat, Remote, 1-12h Timer, Upgraded Small Heater for Office Home
- Faster Heat Than Ever: Powered by Dreo Hyperamics Technology, Atom One space heater heats up more efficiently with up to 1500W working power, reaching your desired temperature immediately, letting you feel fast, balmy heat straight away. This portable heater is meant to sit by your feet on the floor, near your hands on a desk, or carry around indoors. Add our small heater to your cart & experience our amazing heater and customer service
- Shield360° Protection: Heat up your day and night without worries. ETL-listed Shield360° system provides tip-over and overheat protection, as well as an enhanced safety plug. Along with UL94 V-0 flame-retardant materials to ensure ultimate safety in all aspects
- Save More on Energy Bills: ECO Mode adjusts the heat level automatically to reach your desired temperature while saving more on energy bills. Personalize your own comfort with the digital thermostat from 41 to 95 ℉, adjustable in 1℉ increments. Precise Heat, Precise Comfort.
- Warm Any Angle: Experience the heat that envelopes you in the widest way possible. 70° wide-angle oscillation sweeps around to cover the whole area, providing wide-reaching heat for your bedroom, garage, basement, office, desktop, etc
- Engineered to be Quieter: Brushless DC motor and 9 aerodynamic blades smooth out airflow and eliminate air turbulence, delivering soft, tranquil warmth. As quiet as 37.5 dB, you can sleep or work with peace of mind
Lasko Oscillating Digital Ceramic Tower Heater for Home with Adjustable Thermostat, Timer and Remote Control, 23 Inches, 1500W, Silver, 755320
- ✅【2 QUIET SETTINGS】 This electric space heater features 2 quiet heat settings (high heat and low heat), plus an adjustable thermostat that will maintain the temperature in the room. The optional widespread oscillation feature on this heater evenly distributes warm air throughout the room
- ✅【REMOTE CONTROL】 Use the multi-function remote control to turn the heater on/off, set the timer, turn the oscillation on/off or adjust the thermostat. For an added convenience, there is storage for the remote control on the back of the heater so it won't get lost.
- ✅【ADJUSTABLE TIMER】This tower space heater features an auto-off timer function. Set the timer from 1-8 hours (in 1-hour increments) and the heater will automatically turn off after the selected timer.
- ✅【BUILT-IN SAFETY FEATURES】 Overheat protection ensures the space heater does not overheat even if left on for an extended amount of time. While a cool touch exterior keeps the heater cool to the touch even after running for hours. This heater is ETL listed for added safety.
- ✅【FULLY ASSEMBLED】Comes fully assembled and ready to use, just take the heater out of the box and have it working it minutes. Simply plug the heater into a wall outlet, adjust the thermostat, and enjoy the warmth from your new Lasko space heater. This space heater stands 23" high and 7 inches wide and weights only 7.29 pounds. The lightweight design and the built-in carry handle makes it easy to move from room to room.
Amazon Basics 500-Watt Ceramic Small Space Personal Mini Heater - Black
- Compact personal space heater design that is small enough for tables or desktops
- Featuring efficient ceramic coils that heat up in seconds
- Available in 4 colors to custom-match your decor
- Includes tip-over protection for extra safety
- Ideal for small spaces, at home or at the office
Dreo Space Heaters for Indoor Use, Portable Electric Heater for Bedroom Large Room Office Garage, 1500W Fast PTC Ceramic Heating with Remote, Thermostat, Oscillating, Timer, Multiple Safety Protection
- ETL-Certified Safety: Made of V0 flame-retardant materials with multiple safety features including built-in smart tip-over protection, overheat protection, 12-hour timer, 24-hour automatic power off without interaction, V0 flame retardant 2-prong plug, and sturdy 6ft long flat power cord. Safe and worry-free all-day use
- Fast Heating: Powerful 1500W PTC ceramic heating allows this space heater to heat up in seconds, suitable for warming up spaces in the home including bedrooms, basements, garages, living rooms, and can also be used in offices, dorms, hot yoga studios, etc
- Quiet Heating: 40dB - almost as quiet as a library. The fan wheel uses oblique airflow technology, which effectively reduces wind noise and makes the room heater 12% quieter than traditional electric heaters. Calm airflow lets you sleep soundly and work undisturbed during the cold winter
- Uniform Heating: The exclusive trackball system helps create smooth and quiet oscillation. The 70° wide-angle oscillation, with a lifespan of over 750,000 cycles, boosts heating coverage by 20%, which helps distribute the warm air more evenly towards the room's corners
- Energy Efficiency: Save on energy bills and live more sustainably. With a built-in precise temperature sensor, the smart ECO mode adjusts the working mode independently (with a low of 900W and high of 1500W) based on the ambient temperature
Dreo Space Heaters for Indoor Use, Electric Heater with Remote for Bedroom Large Room, 2022 Upgraded 1500W Fast Heating with Thermostat, Overheating & Tip-Over Protection, 70°Oscillating, Portable
- Toasty Heat in Seconds: 1500W high power ceramics work together with Dreo's patented ObliqueAirflow system that promotes faster heat release, making your whole body wrapped in toasty warmth immediately. Great heaters for indoor use.
- Safety Protection, ETL-Listed: Built-in tip-over and overheat protection shuts off the heater when it tips over or overheats. Made with V-0 rated flame-retardant materials and enhanced safety plug to prevent electrical risks and safeguard your home.
- Silence Every Sound: A range of technologies was introduced to make this space heater breathtakingly quiet, especially Dreo's ObliqueAirflow technology that reduces air turbulence to create smoother, quieter heating at only 37.5 dB, quiet like a library. Fits for bedroom.
- Immerse the Whole Space: Thrillingly fast heating powered by Dreo's high-torque motor delivers powerful heat up to 10 feet/second. Along with wide-angle 70° oscillation to sweep around your whole living space. Recommended for use in areas under 270 sq ft.
- Set It, Keep It, Save It: Adaptive ECO mode adjusts the heat level to keep the room at your preferred temperature. This electric space heater also includes low (H1-700W), medium (H2-900W), and high (H3-1500W) heat settings so you can beat the cold while saving more on energy bills.
Lasko 29” Ceramic Tower Heater for Large Rooms, Whole Room Heating with Oscillation, Overheat Protection, Digital Display, Timer, Remote Control, 1500W, Black, 5586
- ✅【2 QUIET SETTINGS】This portable tower space heater offers a high heat setting and a low heat setting, plus and adjustable thermostat setting that will maintain the temperature in your room. This electric heater ideal for warming up a bedroom, home office, kitchen or any in your home.
- ✅【BUILT-IN TIMER】The auto off timer function allows you to program from 1 to 8 hours, in 1-hour intervals. The heater will automatically turn off after the selected time.
- ✅【REMOTE CONTROL】 The multi-function remote control allows you to turn the heater on/off, adjust the heater's temperature, set the timer, turn on/off the oscillation from a distance. Plus, there is storage for the remote control on the back of the heater so it won't get lost.
- ✅【WIDESPREAD OSCILLATION】The widespread oscillation feature on this portable space heater evenly distributes a comforting warmth around your room.
- ✅【BUILT-IN SAFETY FEATURES】This heater is ETL listed and comes with built-in safety features including overheat protection which ensures the space heater does not overheat even if left on for an extended amount of time. And, the cool touch exterior keeps the heater cool to the touch even after running for hours
Our Best Choice: Space Heaters, VEKI PTC Portable Personal Heater Fan 3S Quick Heating with 2 Modes, Mini Portable Heaters with Overheat Protection Ceramic Heater for Indoor Office Bedroom Use
VEKI Portable Area Heater, Electric powered Indoor Heater, Ceramic Area Heater ,Sizzling Cool Enthusiast Electric powered Heater for Dwelling Business office Garage,Protected & Tranquil for Business office Home Desk Indoor Use
Requirements:
Electricity Watt: 600 W
Body weight:1.1 kilos
Dimension: 5.7×5.1×4. inches
Cord duration: 39 inch
Doing work Voltage: 110V
Warning:
Do not cover the Heater by anything.
When the temperature of the machine is way too significant, the Fan Heater will automatically cut off and quit heating.
Bundle Content material:
1 x Space Heater
The Room Heater is designed as a mini lover with basic safety flame retardant components, heating speedy (only 3 seconds). PTC ceramic heating helps the Fan Heaters conference an computerized thermostat regulate method with a extensive lifetime time and power strength effective.