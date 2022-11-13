Top 10 Best battery operated night light for bathroom Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Merchandise Description

Good Dusk to Dawn Light-weight Sensor

SAMWIT LED evening mild is constructed with wise dusk to dawn light sensor and computerized lights manner, when ambient lights gets insufficient or throughout evening, our nightlights are automatically transform on.

Dimensions

2.36*2.36*.91 IN (Excluding the plug)

Wattage

.4W

Input Voltage

AC 110~220V

Sensor Form

Gentle Sensor (Dusk to Dawn Sensor)

Shade Temperature

3 pcs Heat White (3000K) + 3 pcs Great White (5000K)

Power Resource

Electric powered Plug

Heat WHITE (3000K) — Delight in heat mild with smooth, snug and passionate environment.

Bedroom

Dwelling home

Stairs

Amazing WHITE (5000K) — Experience interesting light-weight with concise, energetic and refreshing setting.

Kitchen area

Rest room & Lavatory

Washstand

Gratification

100% fire-resistant Stomach muscles and superior-high-quality LED chips.

We are assured in the quality of our SAMWIT car sensor LED Night Lights and we are additional than delighted to clear up your fears.

Samwit has always been aiming to share superb products with additional pals. We hope our LED evening lights can bring you amazing practical experience.

Snug BRIGHTNESS

SAMWIT Glare-no cost LED nightlights supply a cozy and tender glow.

Information your strategies by just suitable quantity of light-weight.

Not only will help lighten your home but secure your eyes from dazzle gentle.

Switch-Significantly less AND Effortless PLUG-IN

Compact and fashionable minimalist appear structure is properly match each individual corner at dwelling!

Simply plug in any electrical outlets in your dwelling space, bed room, toilet, kitchen area, hallway, stairway, kids place, corridor, nursery.

