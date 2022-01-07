Top 10 Best battery for solar panel Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

The battery’s proprietary lithium-iron phosphate chemistry takes the hassle out of maintaining and utilizing the power you need. Batteries are meant to be used when you need them and if you need them all the time then lead-acid becomes too unreliable and exhausting to keep track of. The lithium chemistry of the battery cuts the weight of the traditional lead-acid battery to less than half while providing a massive boost to performance and capacity so you won’t miss a single second of runtime. Designed for more than just storing power easily, they’re here for you to provide long-lasting peace of mind with their immense durability making it easy to use them in your home, at your job, or for your outdoor needs where trust, safety, and the environment matter most.

ExpertPower

ExpertPower is a Los Angeles based supplier of Energy Storage Systems located in the heart of beautiful southern California. Since its establishment in 1987, ExpertPower has worked hard to earn its reputation as the most dependable in the business. Our product reviews are from actual customers who both appreciate and trust the quality they have come to expect from our products.

Battery Specifications



Nominal Voltage: 12.8vCharging Voltage: 14.4±0.2vRated Capacity : 100Ah (0.2C, 25°C)Terminal Type: F12/ M8Dimensions (L x W x H): 13 x 6.8 x 8.4 (H + Terminal: 9.3) InchWeight: 22.6lbsMax. Continue Discharge Current: 100AMax. Permanent Discharge Current: 200A 2Sec.Max. Continue Charge Current: 50AOperating Temperature: Discharging: -4°F to 140°F; Charging: 32°F to 140°F

Life Cycles: 2500 with 100% DOD; 3600 with 80% DOD; 7000 with 50% DOD

Built-in Battery Management System (BMS)

ExpertPower’s lithium battery is the next step to a cleaner, stronger, and safer power solution.



RV & Camper

Trolling Motor & Fish Finder

Solar & Wind Power

Power Blackout

Outdoor Activities

Other Drop-in Replacements

LiFePO4: ExpertPower’s newest line of batteries – The No.1 Sealed Lead Acid Battery Seller on Amazon.

Longer Service Life: Our LiFePO4 battery provides 2500 – 7000 cycles & a 10 years lifetime compared to 200 – 500 cycles & a 3 years lifetime in typical Lead Acid chemistry.

Efficient Power: Our LiFePO4 battery’s flat discharge curve holds above 12V for up to 95% of its capacity usage providing astronomical boosts in run-time compared to only 50% in Lead Acid.

Impeccably Lightweight: Our LiFePO4 battery is only a 1/3 of the weight of Lead Acid which makes it the disputable choice for RVs, Marine and Off-Grid Applications when towing or mobility is in the consideration.

Complete Protection: The lithium battery’s unique built-in Battery Management System (BMS) protects it from overcharge, deep discharge, overloading, overheating and short circuit, and excessive low self-discharge rate ensuring up to 1 year maintenance-free storage. Built-in low-temp cut off prevents charging under 23 °F (-5 °C).

