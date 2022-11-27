Top 10 Best bathtub stickers non-slip Reviews

Contents
- Our Best Choice: Secopad Non-Slip Bathtub Stickers, 24 PCS Safety Bathroom Tubs Showers Treads Adhesive Decals with Scraper
Our Best Choice: Secopad Non-Slip Bathtub Stickers, 24 PCS Safety Bathroom Tubs Showers Treads Adhesive Decals with Scraper
Product Description
Your bathtub should be a haven of security, not a slippery accident waiting to happen. That’s why we created Secopad bathtub stickers that create a non-slip bathtub floor to enhance overall safety. Our nonslip bathtub stickers set works the same way a tub mat does only that it’s easier to set up. It’s also lighter and easier to maintain. You only need to stick the individual stickers on the inner surface of your bathtub.
About Secopad stickers
Each Seocpad stickers can easily stick to the surface of bathtub using special glue. The upper surface comes with approximately hundreds tiny protrusions per piece to increase friction. At the same time, this design is meant to allow water to flow freely further reducing the chances of soapy water accumulating.
Why Use Secopad?
Our Secopad stickers are designed to stick firmly on smooth surfaces (e.g. the soft PEVA material used for bathtubs) offering a strong adhesion and a great grip. This, further, provides you with a long-lasting slip and fall protection.
Characteristic
PEVA material
Special Glue
No Smell
Easy to Install
Non Slip & Safe
Comfortable
Easy to Remove
No Residue
The Premium Non-Skid Product
These non-slip bathtub stickers are effective to stick to any smooth surface, such as a bathtub, bathroom floor or stairs, swimming pool, etc. They provide strong adhesion and good grip, effectively preventing slipping and ensuring safety for your kids, parents and yourselves.
Bathtub
Stairs
Bathroom
Swim pool
★Wondering how to keep bathtub from being slippery? To address this potentially dangerous situation, we have created a new solution that provides a non-slip surface. The nonslip bathtub stickers set works the same way a tub mat does only that it’s easier to set up. It’s also lighter and easier to maintain. You only need to stick the individual stickers on the inner surface of your bathtub or the floor of your shower tiles.
★Design Principle. Each sticker is made in such a way that it easily attaches to the surface using special glue. The upper surface comes with approximately 1250 tiny protrusions per piece. These protrusions are meant to increase friction. At the same time, this design is meant to allow water to flow freely further reducing the chances of soapy water accumulating.
★Advantages. These stickers are designed to stick firmly on smooth surfaces (e.g. the soft PEVA material used for bathtubs) offering a strong adhesion and a great grip. This, further, provides you with a long-lasting slip and fall protection. The special glue used for these stickers can easily be removed without leaving any residue behind. And to top it all up, the stickers are non-toxic, fade-free, safe, and convenient to use.
★The package comprises 24 pieces (diameter 8.0cm or 3.15-inch) of clear stickers alongside 1 high-quality silicone scraper. Ideally, the 24 stickers should occupy at least 2/3 the surface thereby reducing the risk of accidental slips. On top of that, you can even use these stickers on the stairs to make them much more secure.
★Service. 1 YEAR NO REASON RETURN SERVICE. This ensures that you bath safely, and helps to prevent accidental slips and falls. If you are not 100% satisfied, send us a message and we will make a refund.